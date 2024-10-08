PARTY OF SCIENCE?! Rachel Bitecofer Thinks Printing 'Climate Change' in FL Textbooks Will Stop Hurricanes

The Left really, truly believe human beings can control the weather if people eat bugs and live in 15-minute cities and stop using oil. It borders on a religious fervor.
But there's nothing more absurd that this notion that Ron DeSantis signing legislation to remove the phrase 'climate change' from state documents somehow caused Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This isn't the first time this argument has popped up on X, and it probably won't be the last, but it remains idiotic.
Here's political 'strategist' Rachel Bitecofer -- we've written about her before -- trying to blame the Florida GOP for the storm:
Removing the words “climate change” from Florida textbooks doesn’t seem to be working @FloridaGOP— Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆🌴🥥🇺🇸 (@RachelBitecofer) October 7, 2024
Yeah, that's not it.
You must be new here. WEATHER has been happening since the day Mother Earth was created. It's been changing ever since that very day.— Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) October 7, 2024
It sure has, and will continue long after we're all gone.
This is the lowest IQ tweet today— KJM47 (@KJM_2024) October 7, 2024
And that's quite an achievement.
This is clearly the product of racism ma’am.— Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) October 8, 2024
Heh.
"textbooks cause hurricanes durrrrr" pic.twitter.com/BmFOaFRsb1— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 8, 2024
EL. OH. EL.
There has been no detected increase in hurricane frequency or speed of intensification over decades of record.— 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) October 8, 2024
Find another excuse for your communist power grabs. pic.twitter.com/UySBEK7IA1
Look. Actual science.
A hurricane during Hurricane season.— Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) October 8, 2024
So what?
You want to tell me what freaking stove I’m allowed to use?
You want to force us to go blind looking at these insufferable florescent lights so we can pander to your belief in junk science?
Piss off.
Oh, gas stoves and lightbulbs are just the beginning. They want a lot more control over everything.
In the name of 'saving the planet', naturally.
Democrats not celebrating major hurricane challenge: Impossible— CK (@pk13510) October 8, 2024
All they have to do is not be insane and they're incapable of it.
Worst hurricane was 1924.. second worst 1959.. climate change paranoia is a mental illness— Edward Hancock (@arachnidpianist) October 7, 2024
And the world was much, much hotter long before SUVs and fossil fuels were a thing.
Her implication is Florida's school curriculum doesn't sufficiently worship the sky god and now they're being punished for it.— Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 8, 2024
Party of Science™ https://t.co/w7MdAZ1531
So. Much. Science.
A perfect demonstration that it’s not science but a religion to these people. https://t.co/WpO5gW6ny3— Ryan Petty (@rpetty) October 8, 2024
Bingo. It's not science, it's a religion. And a cult at that.
Rachel strives, almost daily, to prove that a PHD doesn’t make one smart. https://t.co/7J8HwzTjqV— Vincent Parry, A Pirate way over 40. (@VincentParry2) October 8, 2024
It does not make one smart.
"Political Strategist"— Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) October 8, 2024
At least we can be certain @FlaDems are in no danger of winning any elections in Florida anytime soon. https://t.co/OdhCMVOvP4
Nope. And we're okay with that.
