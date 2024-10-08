Helene Survivor's List of What Helped Her -- And What Didn't -- Tells...
Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug...
WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel
THAT'S a Low Blow! Nick Searcy HILARIOUSLY Drops Robert Reich for Calling Elon...
Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over...
We're Watching Democrat Narratives Unravel Before Our Eyes, & It's Glorious!
'Pain Is Setting IN': Stephen King Coming to Terms With a VERY Likely...
She ACTUALLY SAID IT: Kamala Tells 'The View' She Wouldn't Have Done ANYTHING...
YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The...
NUTTIER Than a Squirrel's BM! Leftist Blaming Trump for Breaking Up HER Marriage...
DAAAMN Son! James Woods Goes THERE DROPPING Hillary Clinton for Pushing Govt...
Let Them FIGHT! Per WH Official, Things Between Biden and Kamala are Even...
If You Thought Kamala BLEW IT You Ain't Seen NOTHIN' Yet: Tim Walz...
AWKWARD --> WATCH Kamala Babble, Squirm, and Flail Explaining to Stephen Colbert WHY...

PARTY OF SCIENCE?! Rachel Bitecofer Thinks Printing 'Climate Change' in FL Textbooks Will Stop Hurricanes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 08, 2024
ImgFlip

The Left really, truly believe human beings can control the weather if people eat bugs and live in 15-minute cities and stop using oil. It borders on a religious fervor.

Advertisement

But there's nothing more absurd that this notion that Ron DeSantis signing legislation to remove the phrase 'climate change' from state documents somehow caused Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. This isn't the first time this argument has popped up on X, and it probably won't be the last, but it remains idiotic.

Here's political 'strategist' Rachel Bitecofer -- we've written about her before -- trying to blame the Florida GOP for the storm:

Yeah, that's not it.

It sure has, and will continue long after we're all gone.

And that's quite an achievement.

Heh.

Recommended

Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

EL. OH. EL.

Look. Actual science.

Oh, gas stoves and lightbulbs are just the beginning. They want a lot more control over everything.

In the name of 'saving the planet', naturally.

All they have to do is not be insane and they're incapable of it.

And the world was much, much hotter long before SUVs and fossil fuels were a thing.

Advertisement

So. Much. Science.

Bingo. It's not science, it's a religion. And a cult at that.

It does not make one smart.

Nope. And we're okay with that.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FLORIDA GOP HURRICANE RON DESANTIS RACHEL BITECOFER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie
Amy Curtis
Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive
Sam J.
WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel
Aaron Walker
YUP, He Hates Her! What Biden Did RIGHT As Kamala Appeared on The View Is TOO GOOD (Or Bad, For Her)
Sam J.
'Pain Is Setting IN': Stephen King Coming to Terms With a VERY Likely Kamala LOSS Is Simply DELICIOUS
Sam J.
THAT'S a Low Blow! Nick Searcy HILARIOUSLY Drops Robert Reich for Calling Elon Musk a 'Gigantic Wanker'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie Amy Curtis
Advertisement