Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in...
ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris...
Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What...
SPEAKS VOLUMES: White House Declines to Say If They'd Consider Iran Assassinating Trump...
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking...
Electoral College Poll Has Me Wondering Just How Damn DUMB Far Too Many...
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
All the OOF! Mollie Hemingway EMASCULATES 'Tampon' Tim Walz Explaining How He's Hurting...
Lies, Damned Lies, and Statistics: Joe Biden Repeats Phony Stat on Guns Being...
Zelensky for Harris?! Liberals BRAINWASH Their Kids!
What fans? Brittney Griner Claims Fans are Screaming Racial Slurs at WNBA Players
Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED
And. Here. We. GOOOOO! EPIC Changes in Voter Registration Should TERRIFY Kamala Harris...

Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From State Docs

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 27, 2024
Twitter

This year, we've seen a very slow hurricane season, but Hurricane Helene slammed into the big bend of northwest Florida over the last 24-36 hours, bringing with it a massive storm surge, high winds, and chaos.

Advertisement

The NOAA predicted 17-25 total named storms, with at least 8-13 turning into hurricanes and 4-7 being major hurricanes (category 3 and higher). So far, there have been ten total storms with six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

In other words, reality is not meeting the NOAA's predictions so far.

And that's a good thing. But Florida state senator-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith knows exactly what to blame for Helene and its destruction: Ron DeSantis.

Specifically, that Ron DeSantis signed a law removing the politically-charged term 'climate change' from state laws and documents.

This is such a ridiculous take it borders on cultish superstition.

None of the things Ron DeSantis did contributed to hurricanes.

These 'receipts' prove nothing.

Recommended

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Except that Carlos isn't too bright.

It sure is.

Precisely. As soon as the people screaming the loudest about climate change start washing their clothes by hand and using communal kitchens, we'll maybe listen.

Hahahaha. No, we won't.

But they should put their money where their mouths are.

He's doing a great job of that, at least.

He sure is.

Like Carlos.

No lie detected.

Advertisement

That's all this is.

A garbage person.

But don't call them a cult or anything.

EL. OH. EL.

Well done.

Very encouraging.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE FLORIDA HURRICANE RON DESANTIS GOV. RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch)
Sam J.
Glenn Greenwald Points Out the Democrats Massive Hypocrisy Problem
justmindy
And Then There Were NONE: IDF Told Israeli Media Hezbollah Leader Killed in Airstrike
Amy Curtis
Pay Attention Kammy! Trump and Zelinsky Meet and HOT DAMN THIS Is What REAL Leadership Looks Like (Watch)
Sam J.
ICE's Admission About Thousands of Illegals Released Into US Should END the Harris Campaign
Doug P.
Trump Said Something During His Meeting With Zelenskyy That TRIGGERED Adam Schiff
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
He's Dead, Jim. DEAD! Giorgia Meloni Ends 'Little Macron' After He Tries Picking a Fight With Her (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement