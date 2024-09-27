Idiot FL Democrat Blames Hurricane Helene on Ron DeSantis Removing 'Climate Change' From State Docs

This year, we've seen a very slow hurricane season, but Hurricane Helene slammed into the big bend of northwest Florida over the last 24-36 hours, bringing with it a massive storm surge, high winds, and chaos.

Advertisement

The NOAA predicted 17-25 total named storms, with at least 8-13 turning into hurricanes and 4-7 being major hurricanes (category 3 and higher). So far, there have been ten total storms with six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

In other words, reality is not meeting the NOAA's predictions so far.

And that's a good thing. But Florida state senator-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith knows exactly what to blame for Helene and its destruction: Ron DeSantis.

Specifically, that Ron DeSantis signed a law removing the politically-charged term 'climate change' from state laws and documents.

‼️ With #HurricaneHelene barreling upon us, now is a GREAT time to remember Ron DeSantis recently signed a bill deleting all references to “climate change” from Florida law and eliminating energy efficient grant programs meant to reduce our carbon footprint.



We deserve better. pic.twitter.com/rZqFgJCCA8 — Senator-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) September 26, 2024

This is such a ridiculous take it borders on cultish superstition.

None of the things Ron DeSantis did contributed to hurricanes.

We brought receipts (though they are pretty easy to find). 😊 https://t.co/1PY3fhkfsv pic.twitter.com/ppg789cMt1 — Senator-elect Carlos Guillermo Smith (@CarlosGSmith) September 26, 2024

These 'receipts' prove nothing.

Except that Carlos isn't too bright.

It sure is.

Just turn off your computer and phone, Carlos, and Florida won't have to spend taxpayer money on climate scam grants. You probably should quit driving, too. And buy a smaller fridge. Set an example. Put your money where your dumb mouth is, that kind of thing. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) September 27, 2024

Precisely. As soon as the people screaming the loudest about climate change start washing their clothes by hand and using communal kitchens, we'll maybe listen.

Hahahaha. No, we won't.

But they should put their money where their mouths are.

You’re really trying to get me to support DeSantis even more, aren’t you? — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) September 27, 2024

He's doing a great job of that, at least.

Are you suggesting that the magic words "climate change" would have kept the hurricane away? — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) September 27, 2024

He sure is.

Florida definitely deserves better, lucky for them their Gov offsets some of the crazies. — JGH (@Hubb57) September 27, 2024

Like Carlos.

You're a 100% complete a**hole. — ⚡OG (@Randy_Shannon) September 27, 2024

No lie detected.

What a stupid take. It’s been one of the most calm hurricane seasons and at the end of it one pops up and you make political hay of it in a desperate bid for relevance. — libercrat (@Libercrat) September 27, 2024

Advertisement

That's all this is.

What kind of sick person do you have to be to politicize a hurricane like this?



This was a below average season. It is not “climate change.” It’s what’s been happening forever in Florida. https://t.co/YvANtrVWID — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 27, 2024

A garbage person.

Carlos is right. If we had the words “climate change” written down in specific places to act as an incantation against the weather, hurricanes would decide to end their ancient feud with Florida. https://t.co/pXN3KXwMyF — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 27, 2024

But don't call them a cult or anything.

EL. OH. EL.

Well done.

Behold the desperate stupidity of @FlaDems.



It is encouraging to know these vacuous clowns won't be in power in this state for generations. https://t.co/Ik4MweHYGu — Brian Jacobson (@BrianHJacobson) September 27, 2024

Very encouraging.