Rachel Bitecofer Would Spend $100 Million to Run This Biden Clip as an Ad in Every Swing State

On Friday, President Joe Biden held a 1 p.m. rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, and admitted that he didn't debate as well as he used to — even he wasn't going to claim he won the debate.

Rachel Bitecofer, who's a Democrat political strategist, wouldn't run a clip from the debate as a campaign ad. No — if she had $100 million, she would air this 15-second clip from Biden's North Carolina rally in every swing state … the part where Biden paraphrases one-hit wonder Chumbawumba's "Tubthumping."

If I had $100,000,000 I’d drop this in an ad across every swing state. Immediately👇pic.twitter.com/SswUg7ltfZ — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽💡🔭🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) June 28, 2024

Ooh, angry Biden.

Oh sorry you meant this one https://t.co/eAIkZItVK6 — masonbo (@masonbo) June 28, 2024

Prescription ad for amphetamines — 🥀Flourishing Human 🇺🇸 (@Demetorinwinter) June 28, 2024

We've learned from Axios that Biden's really on his game between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The drugs arrived a day late 🤷‍♂️ — chenz1260 (@chenz1260) June 28, 2024

It's wild how excited you get for him completing a sentence lol — Hulong (@HUL0NG) June 28, 2024

A teleprompter does wonders. 🤡 — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) June 28, 2024

Give it up. It’s over!!! He spent a week with 15 advisors to come on stage to do that nonsense. — AHez (@ahez68) June 28, 2024

Someone give Rachel money stat! — Distill Social (@DistillSocial) June 28, 2024

MTV in the 90's. 🤡 — Shanna I (@ShannaW99167418) June 28, 2024

Well, it's a more recent reference than Herbert Hoover. Gen Z won't get it, still.

Well at least he's admitting he got knocked down... — Bren (@brenontheroad) June 29, 2024

Just ask one of the thousand trillionaires! — SashaSergeevna (@MariaMorkaa) June 29, 2024

We're sure that one of America's thousand trillionaires would happily put up $100 million.

Who got knocked down? — Michele (@michellmybell1) June 28, 2024

Wow he had one good, scripted moment. Good for him. — WutFoxSays (@WutFoxSays) June 28, 2024

What would they use to pad it out to a full 30 seconds?

A creepy old screaming Alzheimer’s patient is your idea of a great ad? Go for it — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) June 29, 2024

But he didn't get "knocked down." He fell down all on his own and shat and wet himself. — GBob (@GBob21320095) June 29, 2024

OMG…the dude could drop dead tomorrow and you all would still be in denial. Pathetic #ElderAbuse — 🇺🇸Birdie🇺🇸 (@birdieslc) June 29, 2024

Is this a double? He seems like a different person from yesterday. — Michael Lin (@RealisticMikeL) June 29, 2024

This guy gets knocked down and will break a hip. — Douglas Karwandy (@KarwandyDouglas) June 28, 2024





All of a sudden his "cold" is gone and he's back to yelling and screaming again.



Elder abuse: They're back to giving him uppers to keep him coherent for an hour or two. — Swimmer (@SwimmerFL) June 28, 2024

Yes - also hope Joe stays in the race. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/Ufq6jdRjzv — slyventure (@slyventure771) June 29, 2024

We're praying that Biden ignores EVERYBODY (except Dr. Jill) and clings on until the very end.

***