WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They Don't Vote for Kamala 'RESIGNS'

The other day we told you about the University of Kansas professor who went viral for all the wrong reasons. That professor said men who won't vote for Kamala Harris (or any woman candidate) should be lined up and shot. After the video started making the rounds on social media, the University of Kansas issued a statement indicating they were investigating the incident.

Today, Dr. Roger Marshall, Kansas Senator, reports that professor is no longer employed by the university:

UPDATE: I am glad to report that the professor who called for men to be 'lined up and shot,' declaring open season on people who don’t plan to vote for Kamala Harris, 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿 𝗮𝗻 𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗲 𝗮𝘁 𝗞𝗨. https://t.co/98BraigKLC — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 11, 2024

More from the Kansas Reflector:

A University of Kansas lecturer who suggested men who refuse to vote for a woman president solely because she is a woman should be shot resigned Friday after a video of his comments went viral, inciting widespread backlash. Barbara Bichelmeyer, KU provost and executive vice chancellor, announced Friday in a statement that the lecturer, Phillip Lowcock, “left the university.” The announcement came two days after a conservative pundit posted a video to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that showed Lowcock addressing a classroom of students and making what the university dubbed an “inappropriate reference to violence.”

BREAKING: Senator @RogerMarshallMD of Kansas has confirmed that the professor who suggested men who don’t vote for Kamala be shot is no longer an employee at University of Kansas. https://t.co/Lk9QeuUxkw pic.twitter.com/rua9G1kRKR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 11, 2024

The U of Kansas account has not posted an update yet.

But what about the professor's intent "to emphasize his advocacy for women's rights and equality"? That was what he was doing to the University after all.



There's a lesson here. Hopefully this professor learned it.