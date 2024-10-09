U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy

Earlier this afternoon, we told you about remarks from a professor at the University of Kansas, where he said men who don't vote for Kamala Harris should be shot. The professor knew it was wrong because he even said to scratch his comments from the recording.

Advertisement

Well, now he's facing an investigation and has been put on leave:

A statement from the university regarding a classroom video. pic.twitter.com/SWnmhsNuPa — University of Kansas (@UnivOfKansas) October 9, 2024

We love the excuse. He intended to advocate for 'women's rights' and 'equality' but did a 'poor job' of it.

No. He said exactly what he meant -- there are a million different ways to talk about women's rights and equality that don't involve the mass murder of one's political opponents.

The University locked replies (we're not shocked), but the quotes told them exactly how people feel about the professor and his 'apology.'

We are opening our own independent investigation into this matter



We will share all records with their proper owners: the American People 🇺🇸 https://t.co/cBVgOQ3SQ9 pic.twitter.com/U4bLjrhwB8 — Oversight Project (@OversightPR) October 9, 2024

Good.

“Administrative leave” means he’ll be sitting his ass at home being paid until people forget, then he’ll resume his position. https://t.co/Z8QgcDT264 — brit (@pashedmotatos) October 9, 2024

Probably what they're hoping will happen.

Let's make sure we don't forget.

Saying men should be shot for their political beliefs is not in any way advocating for women’s rights. Also @UnivOfKansas is soft af for posting this but turning comments off. https://t.co/PGq7DvQ3Fw — DWhitty1 (@D_Whitt_1) October 9, 2024

They sure are.

If they can't murder children in the womb, they'll murder you instead - and their bosses will write apologia for it. https://t.co/qrrzbJJUhW — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) October 9, 2024

The Left sees racism and homophobia in the most innocuous of comments, but this professor was trying to advocate for 'women's rights.'

This is how they play that game.

you have "an established process" for situations when a professor suggests men who don't vote for Kamala should be "lined up and shot"? hold up, how many times did that happen before https://t.co/7uUVk2GQZq pic.twitter.com/icAh0iYvbF — Skinny Legend 🩻 (@BrookeMedusa1) October 9, 2024

Yeah, we caught that too.

🚨BREAKING:



The University of Kansas has replied to the viral video of a professor calling for men that won’t vote for a woman president to be SH0T:



“Hi, thank you for your message. The University is aware of a video recorded during a class earlier this semester. The… pic.twitter.com/UdnpLzpOjb — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 9, 2024

And there's the video again if you missed it the first time.

The most important parts of that message are “earlier this semester”and “instructor is BEING placed”



Basically saying it happened a while ago but now that it’s in the spotlight we have to do something about it for public relations. — the chosen orca (@thechosenorca) October 9, 2024

Yeah, they're only doing this now because the video is out there. This was no big deal until people saw what this guy said.

Modern political violence is a thing of the left. Change my mind. https://t.co/Yz53xsGFQb — Erick Neavens (@ENeavens555) October 9, 2024

Can't, because it is.

BREAKING: University of Kansas professor who said men who don’t vote for Kamala should be shot, has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. https://t.co/Lk9QeuUxkw pic.twitter.com/db8a4tF6U2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 9, 2024

Advertisement

We wonder what the 'investigation' will show.

It looks like they are already seeking an excuse for the professor. They want to just brush this aside as a poorly expressed joke, not the vioIent threat that it was. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 9, 2024

It's always (D)ifferent when the Left does it.

I wonder what constitutes an “investigation” in this case?



By the way, how does this prof know men won’t vote for a woman? Doesn’t it depend on WHICH woman?



And to say men should be shot for their values and political beliefs?



This is how academia loses credibility. https://t.co/vLT1G0gQXE — Michele Tafoya (@Michele_Tafoya) October 9, 2024

Academia lost credibility a long time ago, frankly.

But like many people, this writer has men in her life who she loves tremendously. Someone saying they should be shot for how they vote is breathtaking in its callousness and violence.

He should face consequences for these actions.

If the University of Kansas needs help, they can just pretend he's a conservative. He'd have been shown the door ages ago if he was.