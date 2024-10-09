WH Press Failed to Ask KJP About Story That Made Her Predecessor's 'Thorough...
U of Kansas Responds to Viral Professor Video With LAME Sugar Coated Statement and X Users Aren't Happy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:15 PM on October 09, 2024
ImgFlip

Earlier this afternoon, we told you about remarks from a professor at the University of Kansas, where he said men who don't vote for Kamala Harris should be shot. The professor knew it was wrong because he even said to scratch his comments from the recording.

Well, now he's facing an investigation and has been put on leave:

We love the excuse. He intended to advocate for 'women's rights' and 'equality' but did a 'poor job' of it.

No. He said exactly what he meant -- there are a million different ways to talk about women's rights and equality that don't involve the mass murder of one's political opponents.

The University locked replies (we're not shocked), but the quotes told them exactly how people feel about the professor and his 'apology.'

Good.

Probably what they're hoping will happen.

Let's make sure we don't forget.

They sure are.

The Left sees racism and homophobia in the most innocuous of comments, but this professor was trying to advocate for 'women's rights.'

This is how they play that game.

Yeah, we caught that too.

And there's the video again if you missed it the first time.

Yeah, they're only doing this now because the video is out there. This was no big deal until people saw what this guy said.

Can't, because it is.

We wonder what the 'investigation' will show.

It's always (D)ifferent when the Left does it.

Academia lost credibility a long time ago, frankly.

But like many people, this writer has men in her life who she loves tremendously. Someone saying they should be shot for how they vote is breathtaking in its callousness and violence.

He should face consequences for these actions.

If the University of Kansas needs help, they can just pretend he's a conservative. He'd have been shown the door ages ago if he was.

KAMALA HARRIS KANSAS PROFESSOR VIOLENT RHETORIC 2024 ELECTION LIBS OF TIK TOK

