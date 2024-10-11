WOMP! University of Kansas Professor Who Said Men Should Be Shot If They...
Trump Just Got the BEST Endorsement of This Election Cycle 'Cause Always Wrong Jim Cramer Said He'll Lose

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 11, 2024
ImgFlip

Jim Cramer is wrong about pretty much everything, to the point where it's a running joke on social media. We've written about him in the past, too.

So when Cramer said Donald Trump will lose the election, well, you can see why people are having fun with it:

Not a drill.

It's funny as heck he says this on the day RCP has Trump winning the election with over 300 electoral votes, which is better than he did against Hillary.

Can you imagine what an on-air funeral that's gonna be?

We're counting on it.

Whoo hoo!

Sure gives us hope.

Laughed out loud at this gif.

Really is.

THIS.

Don't get cocky.

Vote, vote, vote.

EL. OH. EL.

Cramer just gave Kamala's campaign the kiss of death, we think.

