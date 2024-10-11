Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers

The other day, we told you how CBS and '60 Minutes' deceptively edited portions of Kamala Harris' interview with the latter to make her answers look more coherent. It's a major scandal, or would be, if the media weren't in the pocket of the Democratic Party.

Of course, all the people screaming about 'misinformation' being a threat to democracy are a-okay with what '60 Minutes' did because it helps their preferred candidate.

So here's Aaron Rupar, partisan hack, calling the changes '60 Minutes' made some 'light editing.'

Rep. Mark Alford responds to Trump calling for CBS to lose its license by urging Americans to file complaints with the FCC and local stations about the fact that 60 Minutes lightly edited their interview with Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/xJpCWhBtNn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 11, 2024

It was not 'light editing' -- it was full on changing her answer.

“Lightly edited” is doing a s**t ton of heavy lifting. — Danny (@Danny__Hoffman) October 11, 2024

It sure is.

They didn’t lightly edit it, liar. They completely changed an answer. — Ms Common Sense (@LtotheL2) October 11, 2024

That's what they did.

Oh, I didn't realize it was only "lightly edited" to cover for Kamala.



That changes everything 🤡 — Rick Derris (@JaelandoTweets) October 11, 2024

He's a serious clown.

Lightly edited. They might as well have replaced Harris with a fake doll and did a voice over on her behalf. — California4RFKJr2024 (@WestMonstie) October 11, 2024

Might as well do this.

60 minutes is notorious for editing their interviews in misleading ways and breaking the Jim Lehrer rules of ethical journalism. Glad they are finally being held to task on this. — Rude (@rudythewriter) October 11, 2024

They aren't being held accountable nearly enough.

Of course you defend deceptive edits. You’d be hypocritical if you didn’t https://t.co/NqZzKIQAsx — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 11, 2024

Of course he does.

"Lightly edited" is like saying that Michael Jackson had "a little bit of work done on his face". https://t.co/ygkpc2xeaP — Pam D (@soirchick) October 11, 2024

This is perfect. And made us chuckle.

"Lightly edited" ? No, they changed Harris response entirely, because when they actually aired her original garbled disaster of a response the night before, it was all over the internet. https://t.co/gKwpjhUUAg — gregory sabbagh (@gregsabba) October 11, 2024

And we all saw the video.

Just incredible framing.

What CBS did with that interview was worse than Rathergate.



With Rathergate, CBS News and @60Minutes put forth a forged document to try to prove President George W. Bush received special treatment in the National Guard, plainly hoping to sway the 2004 election. But, crucially,… https://t.co/NqZzKIR8i5 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 11, 2024

The entire post reads:

With Rathergate, CBS News and @60Minutes put forth a forged document to try to prove President George W. Bush received special treatment in the National Guard, plainly hoping to sway the 2004 election. But, crucially, there was never any evidence that anybody at @CBS forged the document or knew that it was forged before the segment aired. The scandal was one of negligence, because pretty much anyone who had ever used a typewriter could instantly see that this was not typed on a real typewriter. And bluntly, @DanRather had almost certainly used a typewriter in his younger days, so he of all people should’ve known better. That was one part of the scandal. The other part was the inability of @CBSNews to acknowledge and address in an honest way the criticisms pointing out how obviously fake this document was. But that’s a scandal possibly of nothing more than self delusion, rather than intentional deception. This scandal is worse because we know somebody at CBS forged this video. That’s the word we should be using: This is a forged video. Someone at CBS created it and everyone at CBS knows that it is fake. They are just hoping to keep their heads down and get through it. Don’t let them. And for all the screaming that misinformation and disinformation is a threat to democracy, the left seems to have absolutely no problem with this forged video that is plainly designed to influence this ongoing election. Rupar is but one of many leftists trying to play down or outright ignore this journalistic forgery scandal.

All of that. Every word.

They didn’t “lightly “ edit it. They changed the answer. Idiot https://t.co/C3kH9f6dks — Mike Herrington (@Herrington8Mike) October 11, 2024

Idiots are insulted by being compared to Rupar.

Seriously. CBS and '60 Minutes' need to face serious consequences for this.