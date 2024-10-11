Partisan Hack Aaron Rupar Thinks '60 Minutes' Only LIGHTLY Edited Kamala Harris' Answers

Gee, Thanks? DHS Secretary Mayorkas Spends Mere Six Hours in NC Before Jetting...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on October 11, 2024
Journalism meme

The other day, we told you how CBS and '60 Minutes' deceptively edited portions of Kamala Harris' interview with the latter to make her answers look more coherent. It's a major scandal, or would be, if the media weren't in the pocket of the Democratic Party.

Of course, all the people screaming about 'misinformation' being a threat to democracy are a-okay with what '60 Minutes' did because it helps their preferred candidate.

So here's Aaron Rupar, partisan hack, calling the changes '60 Minutes' made some 'light editing.'

It was not 'light editing' -- it was full on changing her answer.

It sure is.

That's what they did.

He's a serious clown.

Might as well do this.

They aren't being held accountable nearly enough.

Of course he does.

This is perfect. And made us chuckle.

And we all saw the video.

Just incredible framing.

The entire post reads:

With Rathergate, CBS News and @60Minutes put forth a forged document to try to prove President George W. Bush received special treatment in the National Guard, plainly hoping to sway the 2004 election. But, crucially, there was never any evidence that anybody at @CBS forged the document or knew that it was forged before the segment aired. The scandal was one of negligence, because pretty much anyone who had ever used a typewriter could instantly see that this was not typed on a real typewriter. And bluntly, @DanRather had almost certainly used a typewriter in his younger days, so he of all people should’ve known better. 

That was one part of the scandal. The other part was the inability of @CBSNews to acknowledge and address in an honest way the criticisms pointing out how obviously fake this document was. But that’s a scandal possibly of nothing more than self delusion, rather than intentional deception.

This scandal is worse because we know somebody at CBS forged this video. That’s the word we should be using: This is a forged video. Someone at CBS created it and everyone at CBS knows that it is fake. They are just hoping to keep their heads down and get through it. Don’t let them.

And for all the screaming that misinformation and disinformation is a threat to democracy, the left seems to have absolutely no problem with this forged video that is plainly designed to influence this ongoing election. Rupar is but one of many leftists trying to play down or outright ignore this journalistic forgery scandal.

All of that. Every word.

Idiots are insulted by being compared to Rupar.

Seriously. CBS and '60 Minutes' need to face serious consequences for this.

Tags: 60 MINUTES CBS CBS NEWS AARON RUPAR

