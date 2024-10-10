Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to Help Hurricane Victims

Biden was having a good run there for a moment. He was throwing Kamala Harris under the bus for her attempt to politicize Hurricane Milton while simultaneously trying to dunk on Ron DeSantis (which also blew up in her face).

But he's back to being his usual cranky self at this press conference.

WATCH:

Biden tells "Mr. President Trump" to "get a life, man" and "help these people" — then shuffles away in deranged anger.



REMINDER: President Trump was on the ground meeting with and delivering aid to hurricane victims before Kamala OR Biden had done anything. pic.twitter.com/j4x4dbm6ne — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 10, 2024

Did he forget that he -- Joe Biden -- is the president?

Or that, as the post points out, Donald Trump was on the ground helping hurricane victims long before Joe and Kamala got off their butts to do anything?

He’s getting mean and nasty again..



Here we go.. — Rob Coates 🇺🇸 (@LuckyHippie926) October 10, 2024

Time to adjust the meds, we guess.

Isn't Biden or Harris the one that is supposed to help them? — Jo Symon (@RealAMPeople) October 10, 2024

Yes, that's what we thought.

The wheels are really coming off their whole thing over there, aren't they — Stranger By The Hour Podcast (@arenb) October 10, 2024

They really kinda are.

Joe knows he's been defeated, thrown out like trash, kicked around by Kamala and American's want Trump to return. — mssdailydose111 (@mssdailydose111) October 10, 2024

Wouldn't be surprised if he secretly does. Reports tell us things between the Biden and Harris camps are tense to the point of physical altercations. Allegedly.

It was noticed in Valdosta. Metronet installer just told us his parents appreciated Trump being there the day after, when the government was not seen for many days. — sophiegrace🇺🇸 (@sophieg59803682) October 10, 2024

We're sure people noticed and appreciated it.

The President of the Unites States just asked@realDonaldTrump to help the people that the Biden administration has been failing to help.



Write it up as an executive order @JoeBiden & DJT will get it done at super speed!



Also, it'd be the 1st Biden EO that made a lick of sense. https://t.co/Aqz0o6U0ZY — PlayTheTrumpCard ⚡️ Trump 2024 (@PlaysTrumpCard) October 10, 2024

Or Biden could do his job, but this works.

Did Biden forget he's the president again? https://t.co/y7FnJ5SKUL — I don't even know anymore (@lmaojustshootme) October 10, 2024

Apparently.

honest question: what exactly is Trump supposed to do considering he’s not in office? https://t.co/8J9omON5uY — Shmevy (@Shmevy69) October 10, 2024

According to Biden he's supposed to 'get a life' and 'help those people.'

I can't wait until I don't have to hear from this incompetent demented tool and his sidekick Kamala, ever again. https://t.co/xeoxMGAQeX — kwest (@kwestconservat1) October 10, 2024

Same. That'll be a good day.

The President of the USA just asked Donald Trump to be President of the USA lol https://t.co/YbpfKD986X — ghandiz (@StevieGhandiz) October 10, 2024

He sure did.