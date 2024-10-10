Kamala Harris Campaign Unleashes the ‘Big Dog’
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You...
Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding...
HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People...
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and...
Anderson Cooper DRILLED in the Face by Debris While Covering Hurricane Milton (But...
Smug, Dismissive DHS Secretary Mayorkas Has No Time for Questions About Election Day...
And Kamala Wouldn't Change a THING! Check Out How Much LESS You Make...
'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes...
Gays Against Groomers Founder: America Has ‘Overdosed on Acceptance’
WATCH: Weirdo Tim Walz Repeats Twisted LIE That Donald Trump Will 'Monitor' Women's...
OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming
VIP
Democrats, Why Do Women in Your Party (Like Gwen Walz) Treat You Like...
Ya' Don't SAY?! Catherine Herridge Drops YUGE Receipt on CBS News About RELEASING...

Did Grandpa Joe Forget He's POTUS? Watch Biden Ask 'Mr. President Trump' to Help Hurricane Victims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 10, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Biden was having a good run there for a moment. He was throwing Kamala Harris under the bus for her attempt to politicize Hurricane Milton while simultaneously trying to dunk on Ron DeSantis (which also blew up in her face).

Advertisement

But he's back to being his usual cranky self at this press conference. 

WATCH:

Did he forget that he -- Joe Biden -- is the president?

Or that, as the post points out, Donald Trump was on the ground helping hurricane victims long before Joe and Kamala got off their butts to do anything?

Time to adjust the meds, we guess.

Yes, that's what we thought.

They really kinda are.

Wouldn't be surprised if he secretly does. Reports tell us things between the Biden and Harris camps are tense to the point of physical altercations. Allegedly.

Recommended

HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People VERY SUSPICIOUS
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We're sure people noticed and appreciated it.

Or Biden could do his job, but this works.

 Apparently.

According to Biden he's supposed to 'get a life' and 'help those people.'

Same. That'll be a good day.

He sure did.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP HURRICANE JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People VERY SUSPICIOUS
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Ron DeSantis Obliterates Journos' Attempts to Tie Fla. Storms to Global Warming
Doug P.
'But JD Vance Is WEIRD'! Gretchen Whitmer's CREEPY AF Mockery of Communion Goes REALLY Wrong (Watch)
Sam J.
'You Throw Like a GIRL'! Harry Sisson Tells Men to 'Man Up' and Vote for Kamala and HOOBOY That Was DUMB
Sam J.
The Atlantic Endorses Kamala Harris, Says She Won't Abuse Her Power (If You Ignore All the Times She Has)
Amy Curtis
Politico Laments It Might Be Too Late to Convince Voters Kamala Is 'Riding a Dream Economy'
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
HACKED: Internet Archive Taken Offline Weeks Before the Election, Making LOTS of People VERY SUSPICIOUS Amy Curtis
Advertisement