ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:15 PM on October 09, 2024
Are we the baddies meme

There can be a debate about whether or not Trump should be holding a rally in New York with less than 30 days to the election, but the fact is this: Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president, and he has every right to hold rallies and speak to voters.

The Left hates this, and will stop at nothing to prevent Trump from holding rallies (remember when the Secret Service said he shouldn't hold outdoor campaign events anymore?).

Here's a New York State Senator equatig the Trump rally to a Nazi event, and trying to get Madison Square Garden (MSG) to cancel the event:

Defenders of democracy. Sure.

No, it actually isn't.

He demandsy'all.

Why will it 'endanger public safety'? One of your Leftist foot soldiers planning on another assassination attempt?

Why will it incite 'widespread violence'? Do your Leftist goons plan on rioting?

Brad Hoylman-Sigal is a fascist. A straight up fascist who is interfering with an election and the democratic process.

When they say Trump is a threat to a democracy, that's all projection.

That's exactly what he's doing.

He sure is.

It is.

They hate it when it doesn't serve their purposes.

That's exactly what he's doing.

As he tells us Trump is the Nazi.

They are absolutely the fascists they're warning us about.

Guess he forgot about that, huh?

They'll do away with the entire Constitution if they get the chance and guys like Brad will claim it's for 'public safety.'

Do not give them the chance.

It is the real threat to democracy.

Ouchie, indeed.

Leftists won't condemn this, though.

That's what they tell us.

But they're hypocrites and fascists.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP NAZI NEW YORK NEW YORK CITY RALLY

