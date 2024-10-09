ELECTION INTERFERENCE: NY State Senator Tries to Get Madison Square Garden to Cancel Trump Rally

There can be a debate about whether or not Trump should be holding a rally in New York with less than 30 days to the election, but the fact is this: Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president, and he has every right to hold rallies and speak to voters.

The Left hates this, and will stop at nothing to prevent Trump from holding rallies (remember when the Secret Service said he shouldn't hold outdoor campaign events anymore?).

Here's a New York State Senator equatig the Trump rally to a Nazi event, and trying to get Madison Square Garden (MSG) to cancel the event:

I’ve confirmed with @TheGarden that they signed an agreement with Trump to hold a rally on October 27 at 3 pm at MSG, which is in my Senate district 1/3 https://t.co/3g0aM7KzYN — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

Defenders of democracy. Sure.

Let’s be clear. Allowing Trump to hold an event at MSG is equivalent to the infamous Nazis rally at Madison Square Garden on February 20, 1939 2/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

No, it actually isn't.

This is a disastrous decision by Madison Square Garden that will endanger the public safety of New Yorkers and has the potential to incite widespread violence.



For the good of NYC and its residents, I demand @TheGarden keep our city safe by cancelling the Trump rally 3/3 — Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal (@bradhoylman) October 9, 2024

He demands, y'all.

Why will it 'endanger public safety'? One of your Leftist foot soldiers planning on another assassination attempt?

Why will it incite 'widespread violence'? Do your Leftist goons plan on rioting?

Brad Hoylman-Sigal is a fascist. A straight up fascist who is interfering with an election and the democratic process.

You’re trying to deny New Yorkers their right to engage in the democratic process. In the United States, citizens have a protected right to hear politicians speak.



People like you are the threat to democracy you warn about. — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 9, 2024

When they say Trump is a threat to a democracy, that's all projection.

I demand you act like a decent human being and stop promoting hatred amongst the citizens of this city. — jim palmer (@spiv) October 9, 2024

That's exactly what he's doing.

You are an un-American fascist. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 9, 2024

He sure is.

No, freedom of assembly is good actually. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 9, 2024

It is.

They hate it when it doesn't serve their purposes.

Let’s just be clear for a second. As an elected public official, you’re “demanding” a private entity to cancel a contract for a campaign event for a candidate of the opposition party? Is that what you’re doing? Just checking since your party is apparently all about “Democracy.” — Matt Antar (@mantarnyc) October 9, 2024

That's exactly what he's doing.

As he tells us Trump is the Nazi.

Just nothing but a government official trying to persuade people to suppress the freedom of speech of a major party candidate for president in the middle of an election. That’s all.



The danger to democracy in this election is coming from the Democratic Party



They are the… https://t.co/8eQsjMnNB5 — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 9, 2024

They are absolutely the fascists they're warning us about.

Weird, Trump had a rally in the Bronx and there was no “widespread violence.” Actually, none of his rallies have inspired violence, except the attempt to kill him. https://t.co/P1Z5fSLyLj — Seth Barron (@SethBarronNYC) October 9, 2024

Guess he forgot about that, huh?

the "democracy" party decides to abolish the First Amendment and the right to assemble https://t.co/8mkA0xNtWP — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) October 9, 2024

They'll do away with the entire Constitution if they get the chance and guys like Brad will claim it's for 'public safety.'

Do not give them the chance.

This is the real threat to Democracy. Brad thinks the only major party presidential candidate to make it to the ballot by earning actual citizens’ votes should not be allowed in “his” district.



That’s not how Democracy works @SenatorHoylman. You can stand outside and cry about… https://t.co/H5VfNnk5ZA — Maud Maron (@MaudMaron) October 9, 2024

It is the real threat to democracy.

Damn, this poor little guy doesn’t even get a streetwalker account assigned to agree with him. Ouchie. https://t.co/ztpEBrHuaY — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 9, 2024

Ouchie, indeed.

An elected official is trying to pressure Madison Square Garden not to host a Trump rally.



A clear cut case of government seeking to restrict speech. It’s illegal and needs to be condemned by liberals too. https://t.co/6AUCIJ9XiV — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) October 9, 2024

Leftists won't condemn this, though.

So you want to prevent a privately owned business from hosting an event bc of your personal feelings and NYers are supposed to believe you are the party of democracy and personal freedom? https://t.co/98gRmS4icc — Victims Rights (@VictimsRightsUS) October 9, 2024

That's what they tell us.

But they're hypocrites and fascists.