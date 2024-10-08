YOU'RE the Sitting VP! Kamala Harris Forgets Who's in Charge, Insists We Need...
Keith Olbermann Has Terminal Case of Elon Derangement Syndrome, Wants Musk DEPORTED for Supporting Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 08, 2024
Twitchy

Keith Olbermann is not well. In fact, this election cycle may break his already Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled brain. In fact, he's not only got a severe case of TDS, we can also diagnose him with Elon Derangement Syndrome. And that, too, seems to be terminal.

Advertisement

WATCH:

Hoo boy.

Keith has a habit of calling for the punishment of people he disagrees with politically, including this hilarious thread of all the times he demanded people be arrested.

Oof.

Like Keith cares about that.

Make it make sense.

He's not too bright.

His prognosis is very, very poor.

But he keeps screaming, anyway.

Heh.

Who does he want deported? Anyone who hurts his feelings, apparently. Where? He hasn't figured that part out, yet.

Guy who wants to throw people in jail for -- *checks notes* -- fighting in hockey aren't going to care about Musk's immigration status.

Musk remains a citizen. Olbermann's 'career' these days is screaming on X.

Which, ironically, is owned by the guy he wants deported.

DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK KEITH OLBERMANN TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME LIBS OF TIK TOK

