Keith Olbermann Has Terminal Case of Elon Derangement Syndrome, Wants Musk DEPORTED for Supporting Trump

Keith Olbermann is not well. In fact, this election cycle may break his already Trump Derangement Syndrome-addled brain. In fact, he's not only got a severe case of TDS, we can also diagnose him with Elon Derangement Syndrome. And that, too, seems to be terminal.

WATCH:

Keith Olbermann calls on Biden to deport Elon Musk. The Elon Derangement Syndrome is off the charts pic.twitter.com/IBZCFu36ux — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 8, 2024

Hoo boy.

Keith has a habit of calling for the punishment of people he disagrees with politically, including this hilarious thread of all the times he demanded people be arrested.

This chick has never been the same since she missed the penalty at the World Cup. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) October 8, 2024

Oof.

Elon is a US citizen… — GRHDHP (@grhdhp) October 8, 2024

Like Keith cares about that.

They hate Elon and want him deported but they’re quite fine with rapists and murderers coming into the country illegally 🤡 — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) October 8, 2024

Make it make sense.

Hey dipsh1t @KeithOlbermann , Elon has been an American citizen since 2002.



You can't deport him. 🤣🤣🤣 — Lawrence M Daniels (@l_m_daniels) October 8, 2024

He's not too bright.

He has a terminal case of TDS and now EDS.



The outlook is not good for Keith. — Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) October 8, 2024

His prognosis is very, very poor.

Keith Olbermann is the homeless guy holding a sign. No one cares what the sign says. Literally, nobody. — Bob (@Bob76046) October 8, 2024

But he keeps screaming, anyway.

He is racist against Americans of African Decent. I knew it! — Facts over Feelings (@scrollinyou) October 8, 2024

Heh.

How many more people does Keith Olbermann want deported? Where does he want them deported to? https://t.co/HSK4JCZ2mx — TMLutas (@TMLutas) October 8, 2024

Who does he want deported? Anyone who hurts his feelings, apparently. Where? He hasn't figured that part out, yet.

.@elonmusk does not have an "immigration status" he is a Citizen of the USA. He did it legally. https://t.co/m1JfKUEkVG — ChuckD (@ChuckD_MSB) October 8, 2024

Guy who wants to throw people in jail for -- *checks notes* -- fighting in hockey aren't going to care about Musk's immigration status.

Elon Musk became an American citizen 22 years ago in 2002 back when Keith Olbermann still had a career. https://t.co/KRk1Ty81Xs — Damian Ranger (@DamianRanger1) October 8, 2024

Musk remains a citizen. Olbermann's 'career' these days is screaming on X.

Which, ironically, is owned by the guy he wants deported.