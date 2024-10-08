YOU'RE the Sitting VP! Kamala Harris Forgets Who's in Charge, Insists We Need to 'Turn the Page' on Trump

Kamala Harris can't seem to make up her mind. One day, she'll warn us all that Donald Trump's plan for America is Project 2025, and that it's a very bad thing by the mean Orange Man. Other days, she'll say Trump has no plan and that's also a bad thing.

She's very bad at playing this game.

But she's going to keep at it, because she's got no other choice.

Donald Trump has no plan to make your life better. No plan to strengthen the middle class. No plan to bring the country together.



The American people are ready to turn the page. pic.twitter.com/un2VtkE95w — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 8, 2024

This is doubly special because she -- the sitting Vice President -- thinks we need to 'turn the page' by giving her a promotion to the Oval Office.

Um, no.

This part was my favorite, where you folded after slight pushback. Do more of these. They're fun. pic.twitter.com/6RQslnWSf4 — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) October 8, 2024

Brutal.

That entire 60 Minutes interview did more harm than good to her campaign, frankly.

People can’t afford groceries under your administration — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) October 8, 2024

And she's admitted things are more expensive!

We are on your page and everything sucks.



Donald Trump is a once in a lifetime opportunity for our country to have a president that is not a puppet. He will make actual change. Plus Elon, RFK and others will apply their expertise to make America efficient and healthy. — Steph (@Steph93065) October 8, 2024

Precisely. We're on her page and it does suck.

Good, because here’s the thing, I don’t need the federal government to make my life better. Every time you try, you make it worse. So I wish you’d stop. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) October 8, 2024

Also a good point.

Kamala Harris can’t answer a direct question about fixing the economy because she’s the one who broke it and she’s too low IQ.



There hasn’t been a more incompetent VP in US history. That’s why she got only 28% approval, the worst in modern history.pic.twitter.com/Y7Q6S5kQY6 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 8, 2024

No lies detected.

This is why you suck at reading comprehension. You choose not to hear the things you don't want to listen to. You're a child who can't hear the words being spoken to her. https://t.co/UNdIRIq7nb — Keenan Smith (@keenansmith82) October 8, 2024

She's playing politics, because she's a hack and incapable of telling the truth.

Again, you are wrong. Things were much better before your administration. You are a Marxist, who seeks to destroy our Nation. Just stop. https://t.co/1Atb9AE823 — Nan (@AnnNan) October 8, 2024

We wish she would stop.

Kamala and the Democratic Party are the most PERFECT example of the phrase “Pot Calling The Kettle Black” https://t.co/GMhF4oOCW2 — M α ɾ ɾ 3 ɾ σ O ɳ ҽ ™ (@Marr3ro) October 8, 2024

They sure are.

“The American people are ready to turn the page”….



From what exactly?



Oh yeah, 3.5 years of you in office.



Kamala is not too smart I fear. Advertising against herself everyday. https://t.co/mHzRKAJYAr — Wolfgang (@shawtyknowz) October 8, 2024

And when she's not proverbially shooting her campaign in the foot, Biden is throwing her under the bus.

Just remember folks... she's not the "under dog" - she's IN POWER already and hasn't done any of the things in the past 3.5 years she claims she'll do as President. Despite the fact that Biden said she could do anything as VP... https://t.co/4QIi23l9C8 — The Old Roman (@OldRomanTV) October 8, 2024

She's not the underdog. She's the incumbent.