What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions...
THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems
NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering
The Ones She Stole From Trump? Kamala Harris Says Republicans 'Quietly' Agree With...
Keith Olbermann Has Terminal Case of Elon Derangement Syndrome, Wants Musk DEPORTED for...
Helene Survivor's List of What Helped Her -- And What Didn't -- Tells...
Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug...
WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel
PARTY OF SCIENCE?! Rachel Bitecofer Thinks Printing 'Climate Change' in FL Textbooks Will...
THAT'S a Low Blow! Nick Searcy HILARIOUSLY Drops Robert Reich for Calling Elon...
Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over...
We're Watching Democrat Narratives Unravel Before Our Eyes, & It's Glorious!
'Pain Is Setting IN': Stephen King Coming to Terms With a VERY Likely...
She ACTUALLY SAID IT: Kamala Tells 'The View' She Wouldn't Have Done ANYTHING...

YOU'RE the Sitting VP! Kamala Harris Forgets Who's in Charge, Insists We Need to 'Turn the Page' on Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 08, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kamala Harris can't seem to make up her mind. One day, she'll warn us all that Donald Trump's plan for America is Project 2025, and that it's a very bad thing by the mean Orange Man. Other days, she'll say Trump has no plan and that's also a bad thing.

Advertisement

She's very bad at playing this game.

But she's going to keep at it, because she's got no other choice.

This is doubly special because she -- the sitting Vice President -- thinks we need to 'turn the page' by giving her a promotion to the Oval Office.

Um, no.

Brutal.

That entire 60 Minutes interview did more harm than good to her campaign, frankly.

And she's admitted things are more expensive!

Recommended

Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive
Sam J.
Advertisement

Precisely. We're on her page and it does suck.

Also a good point.

No lies detected.

She's playing politics, because she's a hack and incapable of telling the truth.

We wish she would stop.

Advertisement

They sure are.

And when she's not proverbially shooting her campaign in the foot, Biden is throwing her under the bus.

She's not the underdog. She's the incumbent.

Tags: 2024 DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS 2024 ELECTION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION PROJECT 2025

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive
Sam J.
NASA Astronauts' Outer Space View of Hurricane Milton Is Both Awe-Inspiring and Sobering
Amy Curtis
WATCH: CBS News’ 60 Minutes DECEPTIVELY EDITS Kamala's Word Salad Response on Israel
Aaron Walker
THIS IS FINE: China Apparently HACKED Verizon, AT&T and Maybe U.S. Wiretap Systems
Amy Curtis
Joe Biden Backs the Bus Up for Good Measure, Further HUMILIATES Kamala Over Her DeSantis Phone Call Lie
Amy Curtis
What Could Possibly Go Wrong? Toronto Med School Wants 75 Percent of Admissions to Be Subpar DEI Students
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very BAD Weeks Gets WORSE With Daily Mail Doug Emhoff Deep Dive Sam J.
Advertisement