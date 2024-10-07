We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the...
JUNK SCIENCE! Scientific American Says BIAS Is to Blame for Athletic Differences Between...
Karine Jean-Pierre (Possibly Wearing 'Ron Klain's Old Blazer') Does NOT Deny What FEMA...
Tammy Bruce's TKO of Liz Cheney Makes Kamala Harris Look Like an Even...
Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates...
BACKFIRE ALERT! 'Call Her Daddy' Fans Are NOT HAPPY With 'Propaganda' Kamala Harris...
Brian Stelter Explains Why Kamala Harris Is in for a Tough, Challenging Grilling...
STAY MAD: Politico Is Furious Mike Johnson Won't Condemn Eric Trump for Speaking...
Kamala Harris & Tim Walz Crash & Burn During Career-Ending Interviews!
EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years...
Let's Look at How the Kamala Camp Giving Harris & Walz More Exposure...
Kamala Sharing Video of Lapdog Liz Cheney Backstage at Rally to Show 'Unity'...
JD Vance Debunks the 'Well ACTUALLY' Leftist Arguments About FEMA Funding Illegals and...
White Dude for Harris Chris Mowrey SLAMMED for Going Straight-Up SEXIST PIG Campaigning...

Amnesty International Tries to Shame Israel on Anniversary of Hamas Attack and HOO BOY It Goes SO WRONG

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on October 07, 2024
Twitchy

A year ago, Twitchy covered the horrors of the Hamas terror attack in Israel that launched a regional war that continues to this day.

Prior to October 7, 2023, Israel was living in peace with its neighbors. But Hamas and others -- including Hezbollah and Yemen and Iran -- decided to FAFO and have spent the last 12 months in the FO phase of that equation.

Advertisement

The Left really, really hate that Israel has decided 'Never again' means now, and that they've continued to wage war against Hamas, Hezbollah and other bad actors who seek to destroy Israel and Jews.

Amnesty International is one of those Lefty organizations trying to downplay what happened a year ago and shame Israel for daring to defend itself and rid the world of Islamic terorrism:

'Onslaught.'

They're only saying this because Israel is winning. Also, notice how they downplay what happened last year: it was the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, and they act like it was no big deal.

And they couldn't do it.

Please, tell us, Amnesty.

Recommended

Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates Men's Bodies
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The post continues:

btw 80% of the total of the 41,000 people killed in the Gaza Strip—according to Hamas’ claim—are members of Hamas and their families.

The vast majority of people killed are terrorists.

Yep.

They really liked the first part, and are mad they're going through the second.

It sure is.

No lies detected.

On the same planet where Lefties think Israel is committing 'genocide.'

Advertisement

It sure is.

All Hamas has to do is release the hostages and leave Israel alone and this ends.

They refuse to do either one of those things.

A solid suggestion.

Tags: AMNESTY GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL TERROR ATTACK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates Men's Bodies
Amy Curtis
We're Sorry Your Friends Suck at War: Guardian Editor DRAGGED for 'Spot the Israeli Genocide' Graphic
Amy Curtis
JUNK SCIENCE! Scientific American Says BIAS Is to Blame for Athletic Differences Between Men and Women
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
EPIC Pic-Filled Thread Takes HILARIOUS Look at How WEIRD the Last Four Years Have Been in America and LOL
Sam J.
Karine Jean-Pierre (Possibly Wearing 'Ron Klain's Old Blazer') Does NOT Deny What FEMA Funds Are Used For
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pathetic KamalaHQ X Account Gets MAJOR LESSON in All the Ways Government Regulates Men's Bodies Amy Curtis
Advertisement