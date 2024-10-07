Amnesty International Tries to Shame Israel on Anniversary of Hamas Attack and HOO BOY It Goes SO WRONG

A year ago, Twitchy covered the horrors of the Hamas terror attack in Israel that launched a regional war that continues to this day.

Prior to October 7, 2023, Israel was living in peace with its neighbors. But Hamas and others -- including Hezbollah and Yemen and Iran -- decided to FAFO and have spent the last 12 months in the FO phase of that equation.

The Left really, really hate that Israel has decided 'Never again' means now, and that they've continued to wage war against Hamas, Hezbollah and other bad actors who seek to destroy Israel and Jews.

Amnesty International is one of those Lefty organizations trying to downplay what happened a year ago and shame Israel for daring to defend itself and rid the world of Islamic terorrism:

Today marks a day of mourning for Israelis whose loved ones were killed and abducted by Hamas and other armed groups.



This day also marks the start of the Israeli forces’ onslaught in Gaza that has killed tens of thousands and triggered an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe. — Amnesty International (@amnesty) October 7, 2024

'Onslaught.'

They're only saying this because Israel is winning. Also, notice how they downplay what happened last year: it was the worst mass murder of Jews since the Holocaust, and they act like it was no big deal.

All you had to do was not be f**kwits today. — Whatever (@MIFrenchieMom) October 7, 2024

And they couldn't do it.

Why did Israeli forces enter Gyoza? — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) October 7, 2024

Please, tell us, Amnesty.

Today marks a day where everyone see the real Amnesty International. "We defend human rights around the world. Let's get to work!" is your slogan, now think again about your behaviour since October 7 2023



btw 80% of the total of the 41,000 people killed in the Gaza… — Andre Marschalek (@Austrian_Dude) October 7, 2024

The post continues:

btw 80% of the total of the 41,000 people killed in the Gaza Strip—according to Hamas’ claim—are members of Hamas and their families.

The vast majority of people killed are terrorists.

Sentence one: F**king around



Sentence two: Finding out — Ron DeSwanson 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@SwansonNation) October 7, 2024

Yep.

They really liked the first part, and are mad they're going through the second.

This is a great day for you to put a sock in it. — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) October 7, 2024

It sure is.

I hope every single person who reads Amnesty's post will tell them exactly what to do with themselves.



Amnesty is an antisemitic NGO that would rather an entire region run by radical Islamic terrorists than have one tiny fraction as home for the Jews.https://t.co/EZYM3s5CaH — David Collier (@mishtal) October 7, 2024

No lies detected.

On what planet does October 7 mark the one-year anniversary of Israel's invasion of Gaza? The only thing that happened on this day was wanton rape, slaughter, and hostage-taking. https://t.co/m2dvfk5OHm — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) October 7, 2024

On the same planet where Lefties think Israel is committing 'genocide.'

This is like remembering the Holocaust, and then saying we should also remember the deaths of the SS soldiers that ran the camps... https://t.co/XeYlJ5u2iG — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 7, 2024

It sure is.

This is a lie, it was a while after Hamas attacked Israel before they began to retaliate. Amnesty refuses to stop being misserable, lying ghouls. It's also a year of Hamas refusing to surrender and release all the remaining hostages due to a war they started and cannot win. https://t.co/67krlzrr30 — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 7, 2024

All Hamas has to do is release the hostages and leave Israel alone and this ends.

They refuse to do either one of those things.

Delete your account then your entire organization. https://t.co/xquLBBQ3Sj — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 7, 2024

A solid suggestion.