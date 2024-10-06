After Getting Bodied Over Abortion on Fox News, Tim Walz Repeats Gross Lie About GA Abortion Laws

Tim Walz was apparently not satisfied to get bodied again and again in his Fox News interview with Shannon Bream this morning, and had to repeat the very debunked lie about Georgia mom Amber Thurman, who died from complications of a chemical abortion and not a so-called 'Trump abortion ban.'

Amber Thurman died because she lived in a state with a Trump abortion ban.



Your life and your rights shouldn't be determined by geography. pic.twitter.com/uU0jqbvdW3 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 6, 2024

Guy who locked down Minnesota and had police shoot citizens sitting on their porches with paintballs has thoughts about rights.

Shut up, Timmy.

Amber died due to the abortion pill and hospital negligence. Nothing more nothing less. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) October 6, 2024

Bingo.

She obtained an abortion. But lax oversight and follow up on the part of the abortion providers and the hospital caused her death.

Not anti-abortion laws.

No, she tragically died because she had an adverse reaction to an abortion pill and a hospital didn’t properly treat her.



Even the lawyers in her civil case acknowledge this has nothing to do with Georgia law.



Shannon Bream called you out on this. Stop lying about it. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 6, 2024

All they can do is lie.

Is any level of restriction a “ban” now?



Also, she shouldn’t have been allowed to die from the side effects of the abortion pills. Tragic situation. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 6, 2024

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris want no restrictions on abortion, so they call any restrictions a 'ban' to scare voters.

Dude. You are lying. Even the family’s own lawyer said it was not due to an abortion ban. You absolute a**clown — Nikki mac🐊🐊🇺🇸 (@Nikkimac187) October 6, 2024

He sure is an a**clown.

You were called out on this lie earlier today. Yet you're still peddling it. — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) October 6, 2024

He's a slow learner, apparently.

You were fact checked on Fox earlier today, and here you are lying yet again. Her family and attorney have said otherwise. You’re disgusting for using her story to advance your agenda. — Swifties for Trump (@trumpswiftie) October 6, 2024

They sure are.

Again, @Tim_Walz is lying.



But that’s not surprising. He seems to do nothing but lie. https://t.co/83W9UwytW3 — Jon (@faroutmadman) October 6, 2024

It's what he does best.

Biden removed the requirement that chemical abortions be performed under medical supervision. Ms. Thurman died because she had a chemical abortion without proper medical supervision. So technically, her blood is on Biden's head. https://t.co/Zwpb6X4G3Q — Tim Hulsey (@hulsey_ryan) October 6, 2024

Oh, look at that.

The Left loves to scream about abortion bans causing deaths, but under their proposed unrestricted abortion plans more women like Amber will die without proper supervision.

"Your life and rights shouldn't be determined by geography?"



Tell that to #HurricaneHelene victims having their aid blocked, confiscated, and bureaucratically red-taped by FEMA. https://t.co/E0igrmYwzo — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) October 6, 2024

That's (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

The gaslighting will continue until the peons believe https://t.co/mCaznmMCYS — Marilyn (@Jaizem) October 6, 2024

Heh.

We heard both sides of this on your appearance on Fox this morning. Clearly she died due to a complication from an abortion pill. And possibly medical malpractice in her follow up treatment for that complication. She didn’t die because she couldn’t get an abortion. She got that. https://t.co/EW0tIQ4Ray — Jason Baumann (@JasonBaumann9) October 6, 2024

She did. And the Left are using her death for political gain.