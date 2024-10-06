Hey Hollywood: Making a Mockery of Catholicism Is Neither Original nor Edgy Anymore
After Getting Bodied Over Abortion on Fox News, Tim Walz Repeats Gross Lie About GA Abortion Laws

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on October 06, 2024
Townhall Media

Tim Walz was apparently not satisfied to get bodied again and again in his Fox News interview with Shannon Bream this morning, and had to repeat the very debunked lie about Georgia mom Amber Thurman, who died from complications of a chemical abortion and not a so-called 'Trump abortion ban.'

Guy who locked down Minnesota and had police shoot citizens sitting on their porches with paintballs has thoughts about rights.

Shut up, Timmy.

Bingo.

She obtained an abortion. But lax oversight and follow up on the part of the abortion providers and the hospital caused her death.

Not anti-abortion laws.

All they can do is lie.

Tim Walz and Kamala Harris want no restrictions on abortion, so they call any restrictions a 'ban' to scare voters.

He sure is an a**clown.

He's a slow learner, apparently.

They sure are.

It's what he does best.

Oh, look at that.

The Left loves to scream about abortion bans causing deaths, but under their proposed unrestricted abortion plans more women like Amber will die without proper supervision.

That's (D)ifferent. Because reasons.

Heh.

She did. And the Left are using her death for political gain.

