Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights During a Hurricane

Back when Hurricane Helene was bearing down on Florida, we told you how the Chief of Police in Okeechobee, FL tried to suspend gun sales for over 24 hours. Gun rights groups and the DeSantis administration pounced on this as being wildly unconstitutional, because it is.

So now that Hurricane Milton is targeting the Sunshine State this week, Governor DeSantis is making sure local petty tyrants don't violate the Constitutional rights of Floridians.

And for some reason, The Orlando Sentinel is upset by this news:

Hurricane guns: DeSantis orders no suspensions, limits on gun sales during storm https://t.co/iAD0Y8cc0e pic.twitter.com/YB4PMFnpQz — Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) October 6, 2024

They write:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Milton that prohibits Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie from exercising his authority to suspend or limit gun sales. The preemption of Guthrie’s authority is unprecedented and even highlighted in the news release that went out with the executive order declaring an emergency: “For your reporting purposes, please note in particular the following: Language in the opening portion of Section 2, which prohibits the suspension of or limitation of the sale, dispensation, or transportation of firearms.” No such language was provided in the disaster declarations for hurricanes earlier this year, Idalia last year or Ian the year before. The order comes shortly after the City of Okeechobee had issued an ordinance in advance of Helene banning citizens from carrying guns and limiting the sale of guns and ammunition, causing an immediate outcry from DeSantis and gun rights advocates.

Our rights are not subject to suspension in the event of an emergency. If we learned anything from COVID, let it be that lesson.

Oh no!

DeSantis isn't depriving people of their right to defend themselves due to a storm!

What a terrible person.

How about you guys go and delete yourselves now? — Leftism (@LeftismForU) October 6, 2024

They're legitimately mad DeSantis is doing his job.

Founders: we have a right to bear arms.



Media: yeah but what if there’s an emergency?



Founders: DID WE F**KING STUTTER? — Nick (@Nickster0188) October 6, 2024

They did not.

'Shall not be infringed' is pretty darned clear.

Why would he?



Leftwing rag: A storm is coming and as usual the governor is upholding the Constitution.



Cope. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 6, 2024

And seethe.

Why would he? He’s not some dictator Democrat. — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) October 6, 2024

Nope.

But Democrats never let a crisis go to waste.

Why would he do such a thing? With looters taking advantage of the storms, everyone should arm themselves. You can’t wait for cops to come in the aftermath of a hurricane. — Big Booty Breakfast Taco 🌮 (@katbritton08) October 6, 2024

You cannot wait for cops even absent a hurricane.

What do guns have to do with hurricanes?



If anything you need guns even MORE after a bad hurricane to prevent looting. — Sara (@brightislandusa) October 6, 2024

Very true.

Correct. A hurricane is not a justification to deprive law-abiding citizens of their 2nd Amendment rights. https://t.co/Y3nxhrRss8 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 6, 2024

Exactly.

There is no justification to deprive citizens of their rights.

And boy oh boy is the Orlando Sentinel BUMMED! 👇😂 https://t.co/W30RUAJoLz — Marybeth in Florida 🇺🇸🐊 (@marybeth5025) October 6, 2024

They sure are.

Telling, no?

Imagine writing a hit piece on @GovRonDeSantis for protecting his constituents Constitutional rights during a time of crisis.



Your reminder @orlandosentinel is a leftist newsletter not a newspaper.#Florida #Milton https://t.co/AJvjNqpmQT — KRYSTAL 🐊 🇺🇸 (@MsBradsher) October 6, 2024

Bingo.

Please don’t try to tell me that Democrats don’t want to take away your #2A rights. Just don’t do it.



Read what they say, listen to what they tell you: https://t.co/SqXL5eVIXc — The Culture Warrior 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇬🇧 (@VetWarrior76) October 6, 2024

All of this.

These emergency declarations are just a foot in the door to eroding our rights.

'Just suspending the Second Amendment until after the hurricane' quickly turns into 'Guns are a public health issue and we're ordering them confiscated.'

Don't give them an inch.