Orlando Sentinel CRIES Because Ron DeSantis Won't Suspend Our Second Amendment Rights During a Hurricane

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on October 06, 2024
Twitchy

Back when Hurricane Helene was bearing down on Florida, we told you how the Chief of Police in Okeechobee, FL tried to suspend gun sales for over 24 hours. Gun rights groups and the DeSantis administration pounced on this as being wildly unconstitutional, because it is.

So now that Hurricane Milton is targeting the Sunshine State this week, Governor DeSantis is making sure local petty tyrants don't violate the Constitutional rights of Floridians.

And for some reason, The Orlando Sentinel is upset by this news:

They write:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued an emergency declaration ahead of  Hurricane Milton that prohibits Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie from exercising his authority to suspend or limit gun sales.

The preemption of Guthrie’s authority is unprecedented and even highlighted in the news release that went out with the executive order declaring an emergency:

“For your reporting purposes, please note in particular the following: Language in the opening portion of Section 2, which prohibits the suspension of or limitation of the sale, dispensation, or transportation of firearms.”

No such language was provided in the disaster declarations for hurricanes earlier this year, Idalia last year or Ian the year before.

The order comes shortly after the City of Okeechobee had issued an ordinance in advance of Helene banning citizens from carrying guns and limiting the sale of guns and ammunition, causing an immediate outcry from DeSantis and gun rights advocates.

Our rights are not subject to suspension in the event of an emergency. If we learned anything from COVID, let it be that lesson.

They're legitimately mad DeSantis is doing his job.

They did not.

'Shall not be infringed' is pretty darned clear.

And seethe.

Nope.

But Democrats never let a crisis go to waste.

You cannot wait for cops even absent a hurricane.

Very true.

Exactly.

There is no justification to deprive citizens of their rights.

They sure are.

Telling, no?

Bingo.

All of this.

These emergency declarations are just a foot in the door to eroding our rights.

'Just suspending the Second Amendment until after the hurricane' quickly turns into 'Guns are a public health issue and we're ordering them confiscated.'

Don't give them an inch.

