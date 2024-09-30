Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays

If we learned one thing from the COVID pandemic, it's that the government will declare an emergency and immediately begin curtailing rights. Knowing that Hurricane Helene was approaching, the city council of Okeechobee, Florida, declared a local state of emergency and banned gun sales. But that's not all. Also banned was the display of guns or ammunition at any store or shop. Finally, "the intentional possession in a public place of a firearm by any person, except a duly authorized law enforcement official or person in military service" was prohibited.

The Firearms Policy Coalition got in touch with the DeSantis administration, which directed Okeechobee's police chief to rescind the order. Chalk up another win for Ron DeSantis.

UPDATE: We just spoke with someone in the @RonDeSantis administration. Not only was this local declaration illegal and unconstitutional, we were told that as soon as the Governor’s office was aware they directed the Police Chief to rescind the order. pic.twitter.com/w3yVcqQvw1 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 30, 2024

FPC will support the @RonDeSantis admin’s efforts to repeal this statute. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 30, 2024

The 2012 Florida law allowing this needs to be repealed. — Truth Freedom (@TruthFreedom_) September 30, 2024

Appears to go back to 1970. And yes, a repeal push will come from the Governor’s office. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) September 30, 2024

Rescinding the order isn't good enough. Those officials that violate the law and the Constitution need to be prosecuted. — WellKnitTech (@WellKnitTech) September 30, 2024

We need to start prosecuting people for violation of rights. — Cory Gray (@CoryDGray888) September 30, 2024

Idk but isn’t an emergency situation precisely when you need your firearms the most 🤔 — Adrian (@adrianrusso82) September 30, 2024

What about looters who take advantage of the situation? Kamala Harris said she'd shoot anyone who broke into her house.

You loot we shoot. Period. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) September 30, 2024

He needs to resign. He has no clue how to defend the Constitution. He thinks he can suspend it for "special reasons."



It's dangerous to keep a person like that as a public SERVANT, especially in a law-enforcement position. — Chris Pelnar (@chrisp3lnar) September 30, 2024

The overreach of local politicians needs to be reigned in. The need for a firearm under these conditions should be mandatory. — FroggieFamily (@FroggieFamily96) September 30, 2024

I’m open carrying for hurricanes not leaving my weapon at home — George Washington 🇺🇸 (@VPofPV) September 30, 2024

Cool. The statute cited under FL law is *specifically* limited to riots and other public disorder and does NOT apply to disaster declarations for natural or other disasters. Thanks for jumping on it. — Ratio_Disputati (@Ratio_Disputati) September 30, 2024

What is the point of this emergency declaration anyway? A natural disaster is when you want to be carrying a firearm. Apparently, this has been on the books in Florida and it needs to come off.

