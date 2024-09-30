Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue...
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83
Nuking the Filibuster Is Not a Risk the Democrats Should Be Allowed to...
Weird: Tim Walz Gives a Jazz Hands Welcome as He Deplanes
WHY Is This So Hard for Her?! Here's Another Kamala Harris Word Salad...
Houthis Shot Down a Very Expensive American Drone Today after Shooting Missiles at...
43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim...
CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit
As Desperate Families Search for Lost Loved Ones, Secretary Mayorkas Can Only Preach...
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Resp...
'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...

Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

If we learned one thing from the COVID pandemic, it's that the government will declare an emergency and immediately begin curtailing rights. Knowing that Hurricane Helene was approaching, the city council of Okeechobee, Florida, declared a local state of emergency and banned gun sales. But that's not all. Also banned was the display of guns or ammunition at any store or shop. Finally, "the intentional possession in a public place of a firearm by any person, except a duly authorized law enforcement official or person in military service" was prohibited. 

Advertisement

The Firearms Policy Coalition got in touch with the DeSantis administration, which directed Okeechobee's police chief to rescind the order. Chalk up another win for Ron DeSantis.

What about looters who take advantage of the situation? Kamala Harris said she'd shoot anyone who broke into her house.

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

What is the point of this emergency declaration anyway? A natural disaster is when you want to be carrying a firearm. Apparently, this has been on the books in Florida and it needs to come off.

***

Tags: FLORIDA GUN CONTROL HURRICANE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Brett T.
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
Brett T.
IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue Tax Bill
justmindy
Villain of the Year: Nikki Fried Mocked for Attacking DeSantis' Outstanding Hurricane Response
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Was SLEEP DEPRIVED?! Kamala Harris Says Insomnia Drove Her to Pick Tim Walz As Her Running Mate Amy Curtis
Advertisement