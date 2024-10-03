Senator Marsha Blackburn Details the Destruction in Her State Following Hurricane Helene
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About...
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National...
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Grea...
Nutty Heifer's Thread About JD Vance's 'SOFT FASH' Voice and EVIL Pink Tie...
THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC...
TURNCOAT --> Liz Cheney's Latest Stunts Solidify Her Place As One of the...
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story...
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending A...
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth...
Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for...
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APA...
Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up...
TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post...

It's Not Just FEMA: Wokal Distance Exposes How the USDA Is Wasting Money on Intersectionality Research

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 03, 2024
Twitchy

It should not surprise anyone that the government misspends and mismanages our tax dollars. The Democratic Party can scream about the rich paying their 'fair share' all they want, but the mathematical reality is this: the rich do not make or have enough wealth to cover what the government spends.

Advertisement

And when institutions like FEMA take the money meant for natural disaster aid and use it to rehouse and import illegal aliens, it's not just maddening -- it's wrong.

But here's another shining example of a government agency wasting our money on things not related to its intended purpose:

What does the USDA have to do with climate change or 'indigenous gender vulnerability'?

Nothing.

'Lack of discussion' on two things that have no relation whatsoever.

Recommended

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Who cares about 'gender equity' in American agriculture?

These people are insufferable.

So not women.

Yeah, that's not it.

'Internalized sexism' is not a thing.

Always, invariably, boils down to communism.

Advertisement

Ah. Critical Race Theory. We were wondering when that was going to show up.

It's like one big, giant piggy bank they smash and steal from.

We absolutely do.

This is ridiculous, and expensive and -- as we're learning in North Carolina -- dangerously deadly.

Tags: CLIMATE CHANGE CRITICAL RACE THEORY GENDER GOVERNMENT RESEARCH SPENDING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census
Grateful Calvin
CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters
Sam J.
'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA
Sam J.
'We're GAY, Not Stupid': Storm Robinson Fact-NUKES Lefty Whiner Insisting Trump Isn't Great for the Gays
Sam J.
THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz
Sam J.
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BRILLIANT: J.K. Rowling and Thousands of Scots Masterfully Protest Gender Cult in National Census Grateful Calvin
Advertisement