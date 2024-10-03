Kamala Loves Two Things: Herself and Illegal Immigrants! Trump War Room WRECKS Harris' Hurricane Response

This is brutal, but absolutely true.

Kamala Harris ignored Hurricane Helene. She skipped hurricane preparedness briefings and after the storm made landfall, was off fundraising in San Francisco. Trump made visits before Biden or Harris could be bothered to, and when Kamala went, she offered Americans $750 and a cold shoulder.

So when Kamala HQ tried to dunk on Trump about hurricane responses, it did not go well for them.

Trump: We had the best four years with hurricanes



(He went golfing during a hurricane, suggested nuking hurricanes, blocked disaster aid, and threw paper towels at hurricane victims) pic.twitter.com/Y5RS9eaqTW — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 3, 2024

Like, at all.

Kamala was too busy defrauding her San Francisco donors this weekend to notice there was a hurricane — and when she did finally show up, all she had to offer the victims was $750 and a "good luck."



Kamala loves two things: herself and illegal immigrants, in that order. https://t.co/NP9VRbOvCe — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 3, 2024

No lies detected.

Scamala is pathetic — zeek (@zeek56923765420) October 3, 2024

'Scamala' is the perfect nickname for her.

Now FEMA is broke because they’ve spent so much on migrants. Dems hate US citizens. — Cindy Sinor Artist (@CindySinor) October 3, 2024

Others wasted no time dragging Kamala HQ, too.

People are still dying in North Carolina. Get off social media and do your damn job. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 3, 2024

They're too busy dunking on Trump. And sending FEMA aid to illegals.

Trump was so prepared for Hurricane season that they even saved people's pets.



It's true.



Kamala Harris should take notes.



Here are the facts:https://t.co/Nnu4KptwNr — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) October 3, 2024

She should take notes, but briefings aren't her thing.

Kamala to illegals: unlimited free money



Kamala to Americans in North Carolina: pic.twitter.com/rx91kG4Gn3 — This Wasn't Happening Under Trump (@k_ovfefe2) October 3, 2024

Also unlimited free money to Ukraine.

Those "Teamsters for Trump" t-shirts have got to hurt. 🤣 https://t.co/sR6NkU75Zt — Teri (@TeriChristoph) October 3, 2024

They sure do. LOL.

We love political cartoons.