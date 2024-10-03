Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
Kamala Loves Two Things: Herself and Illegal Immigrants! Trump War Room WRECKS Harris' Hurricane Response

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:15 PM on October 03, 2024
Gif

This is brutal, but absolutely true.

Kamala Harris ignored Hurricane Helene. She skipped hurricane preparedness briefings and after the storm made landfall, was off fundraising in San Francisco. Trump made visits before Biden or Harris could be bothered to, and when Kamala went, she offered Americans $750 and a cold shoulder.

So when Kamala HQ tried to dunk on Trump about hurricane responses, it did not go well for them.

Like, at all.

No lies detected.

'Scamala' is the perfect nickname for her.

Others wasted no time dragging Kamala HQ, too.

They're too busy dunking on Trump. And sending FEMA aid to illegals.

She should take notes, but briefings aren't her thing.

Also unlimited free money to Ukraine.

They sure do. LOL.

We love political cartoons.

