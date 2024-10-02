UNFIT TO LEAD: Kamala Harris Hid From Her Job, SKIPPED Hurricane Preparedness Briefings

We've told you Kamala Harris is a very lazy Vice President. It's been a known fact for years know that Kamala Harris often refused to read briefing materials and do the prep work needed to appear informed on issues (explains a lot, really). Then she'd blame staffers for looking foolish.

Her demeanor at a recent FEMA meeting also spoke volumes: she wants to be the president, but she clearly thinks the actual work of being president is beneath her. Add to this the lackluster response to Hurricane Helene (and this writer is being extremely kind by calling it 'lackluster), and it's clear she's unfit to lead.

In keeping with her bad habit of skipping briefings, The New York Post reports that Kamala Harris also skipped hurricane preparedness meetings.

Kamala Harris slammed for skipping hurricane season preparedness briefings led by Mike Pence https://t.co/FMTJ0kg2BZ pic.twitter.com/8dAniHCD2z — New York Post (@nypost) October 1, 2024

Here are more details:

Vice President Kamala Harris is at the center of a new storm for forgoing annual hurricane season preparedness briefings that were a staple of her predecessor Mike Pence’s calendar — with critics arguing the omission reflects how she may govern as president. Foes of the Democratic presidential nominee highlighted the missing briefings as the death toll from Hurricane Helene passed 143 in the Southeast — as Harris scrambled back to Washington from Las Vegas Monday to attend a FEMA briefing and booked a trip Wednesday to storm-hit Augusta, Ga. “Harris hasn’t demonstrated the ability — or desire — to do the apolitical parts of the job that have a huge impact on our lives,” a former Pence aide told The Post as criticism of the flat-footed federal response to Helene became a campaign issue. “Why should Americans trust her to start in the Oval Office?”

Americans should not trust her.

At all.

Slam all you want, she wouldn’t be able to grasp the information involved in preparation. — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) October 1, 2024

No, she wouldn't.

Because she can not be burdened by what has been..... — Mike Christensen (@Mik3Christensen) October 1, 2024

And let's be honest here: Mike Pence set these up. The fact he was involved had to make her think she didn't have to do the work.

This lame brain has no idea how to be President. https://t.co/hM1PZDe08y — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 1, 2024

She thinks it's all Oprah interviews and Met Gala-eqsue fundraisers and jet-setting around the world.

It's not. It's meetings. It's reading briefings. It's being available 24/7/365 to run a country of 330M people.

There is no bigger story of importance in America tonight than this one.👇Kamala skipped all of the hurricane preparedness briefings. THIS IS DISQUALIFYING! https://t.co/oQ7IiXOnPe — 🇺🇸Proud Dad 911🇺🇸 (@Hairball911) October 2, 2024

So many things about her are disqualifying.

Kamala Harris skipped hurricane season preparedness briefings https://t.co/vz63RxlPVd — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) October 1, 2024

This should be a much bigger story, given that almost 200 people are dead and millions are without power and water and access to food and other necessary supplies.

I think we’ve found someone who is worse than @POTUS. — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) October 2, 2024

We have.

If she were a republican this would be a problem. The ambush media would be quick to ask her about it. Even if she did talk to the press they couldn’t bring themselves to ask her about it. — ben tindle (@ben_tindle) October 2, 2024

This would end a Republican candidate's campaign.

Absolutely wild.

Climate Change is increasing the amount and strength of hurricanes and no issue is a greater threat to us as a civilization.



Also: https://t.co/QIY4KfWYgi — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

Exactly.

Skipped border briefings, skipped economic briefings, skipped foreign policy briefings, skipped.. https://t.co/4c3KG9XBaT — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) October 2, 2024

We're noticing a pattern here.

ol·i·gar·chy /ˈäləˌɡärkē (noun): A small group of people having control of a country, organization, or institution.



This is what we currently have, and it will continue if Harris wins.



Rule by committee. https://t.co/xGkdwS7Web — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) October 1, 2024

That's exactly what we have.

She doesn't just hide from the media, she hides from doing her job too. https://t.co/w2U5KJODN1 — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) October 1, 2024

She does hide from her job, and because of this, the American people shouldn't give her a promotion.

She's unfit to lead.