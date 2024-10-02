Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows...
Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes...
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It...
A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17...
'Amazing'! Politico Explains Tim Walz's Debate 'Eye-Popping' and It's Something Else
DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Liberal Media Screeches at JD Vance's Annihilation of Tim Walz!
'This You?' Hillary Clinton's 'Most Important' VP Debate Moment Is ANOTHER Self-Awareness...
Is this the Democrats' 'New Masculinity'? Doug Emhoff Reportedly Slapped Ex-Girlfriend in...
Jim Acosta Takes Offense at How Trump Adviser Says 'Kamala' but NOT the...
Tim Walz Laser Focused on Pizza Selection As Reporters Try to Ask About...
'Remember This?' DNC Declares a Debate Winner and This Might NOT Be Good...
COME AGAIN? Twitter Posts HILARIOUS Reactions to Tim Walz's 'Friends With School Shooters'...
CBS News Gets Wrecked After Trying to Rescue 'Border Czar' Kamala Harris (Roll...

UNFIT TO LEAD: Kamala Harris Hid From Her Job, SKIPPED Hurricane Preparedness Briefings

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We've told you Kamala Harris is a very lazy Vice President. It's been a known fact for years know that Kamala Harris often refused to read briefing materials and do the prep work needed to appear informed on issues (explains a lot, really). Then she'd blame staffers for looking foolish.

Advertisement

Her demeanor at a recent FEMA meeting also spoke volumes: she wants to be the president, but she clearly thinks the actual work of being president is beneath her. Add to this the lackluster response to Hurricane Helene (and this writer is being extremely kind by calling it 'lackluster), and it's clear she's unfit to lead.

In keeping with her bad habit of skipping briefings, The New York Post reports that Kamala Harris also skipped hurricane preparedness meetings.

Here are more details:

Vice President Kamala Harris is at the center of a new storm for forgoing annual hurricane season preparedness briefings that were a staple of her predecessor Mike Pence’s calendar — with critics arguing the omission reflects how she may govern as president.

Foes of the Democratic presidential nominee highlighted the missing briefings as the death toll from Hurricane Helene passed 143 in the Southeast — as Harris scrambled back to Washington from Las Vegas Monday to attend a FEMA briefing and booked a trip Wednesday to storm-hit Augusta, Ga.

“Harris hasn’t demonstrated the ability — or desire — to do the apolitical parts of the job that have a huge impact on our lives,” a former Pence aide told The Post as criticism of the flat-footed federal response to Helene became a campaign issue. “Why should Americans trust her to start in the Oval Office?”

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Americans should not trust her. 

At all.

No, she wouldn't.

And let's be honest here: Mike Pence set these up. The fact he was involved had to make her think she didn't have to do the work.

She thinks it's all Oprah interviews and Met Gala-eqsue fundraisers and jet-setting around the world.

It's not. It's meetings. It's reading briefings. It's being available 24/7/365 to run a country of 330M people.

So many things about her are disqualifying.

This should be a much bigger story, given that almost 200 people are dead and millions are without power and water and access to food and other necessary supplies.

We have.

Advertisement

This would end a Republican candidate's campaign.

Absolutely wild.

Exactly.

We're noticing a pattern here.

That's exactly what we have.

She does hide from her job, and because of this, the American people shouldn't give her a promotion.

She's unfit to lead.

Tags: 2024 BRIEFING FEMA HURRICANE KAMALA HARRIS MIKE PENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis
Amy Curtis
Tim Walz Took Another Crack at Explaining His Tiananmen Square Lie and It Did NOT Go Well
Doug P.
Nothing of Value Was Lost: ABC News Announces 75 Layoffs As Disney Slashes Costs
Amy Curtis
Riley Gaines Praises U of Wyoming for Not Competing Against School Who Allows Man on Women's Team
Amy Curtis
'Amazing'! Politico Explains Tim Walz's Debate 'Eye-Popping' and It's Something Else
Doug P.
A CRISIS of Kamala's Making: Northern Border Crossings Higher Than Last 17 Years COMBINED
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING Thread Shows How Tim Walz's Radical Leftist Policies Have DESTROYED Minneapolis Amy Curtis
Advertisement