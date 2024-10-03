NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins
Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT Disaster Aid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:45 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Twitchy reported that FEMA -- the government organization charged with helping American citizens after a natural disaster -- is spending lots of money on illegal immigrants. To the point where Secretary Mayorkas said FEMA doesn't have enough money to make it through this hurricane season.

Thankfully, Donald Trump is taking this bit of information and making sure voters know about it:

This is truth. Because they did.

And now the media are going to have to report on this because Trump said something.

It's maddening.

And we could be at the mercy of FEMA.

It's disgusting.

It's not stupidity. It's malice.

$750 is insulting.

Americans suffer.

No, he's not.

It is.

And tomorrow the headlines will be 'Republicans pounce!'

