Dean Cain DROPS Hakeem Jeffries for Lying About Trojan Horse 'Border Security' Bill (AGAIN)

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a rabid partisan who despises Republicans and MAGA. He's also a liar.

Back when Joe Biden and Democrats tried to push a 'border security bill' that 1) wasn't a border security bill and 2) was terrible, they screamed about the GOP not caring about the border. Which is laughable, considering what the Biden-Harris administration has done to open up the borders and let in droves of illegal immigrants.

So when Rep. Jeffries lied about the bill -- again -- Dean Cain was there to drop the hammer on him:

It was a foreign aid bill with a disingenuous title.

YOU are the problem. https://t.co/GdgQYMoqgt — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) October 3, 2024

Boom.

Every time he says that I become an even more extreme MAGA republican. — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) October 3, 2024

YUP.

B-b-b-bingo.

@RepJeffries must have forgotten that the House passed H.R. 2 - Secure the Border Act of 2023, and he should request that @SenSchumer bring it up in the Senate for debate and passage. — John Weerts (@HomeChef_NC) October 3, 2024

That bill will never see the light of day so long as Schumer's in charge.

It was a total Trojan horse that literally gave the people not securing the border the legal right to NOT SECURE THE BORDER! — Mark Hamill from Starwars (parody) (@MarkHamillAOC) October 3, 2024

Yep.

And a bunch of foreign aid.

Here's why MAGA Republicans in the House rejected it: https://t.co/KGqadzXXi7 — Gyda Ragnarsdottir (@GydaRagnarsdot1) October 3, 2024

Exactly why.

Hakeem Jeffries and his fellow Marxist Dems voted against HR2, which would have helped fix the border. https://t.co/5bWXZz76YF — Michael Harding (@TennBuckII) October 3, 2024

But notice how that's not the story here.

Wonder if any Helene support bill will be full of strings https://t.co/kGUJV7URda — Film Read-Out GAMBIT (@frogtacitae) October 3, 2024

It absolutely would be.