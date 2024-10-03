Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much
REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage...
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to...
Kamala Loves Two Things: Herself and Illegal Immigrants! Trump War Room WRECKS Harris'...
Catherine Herridge Has DAMNING Report on U.S. Troops Hurt by Toxic Agents During...
NBC News: GOP Likely to Appoint More Justices if Trump Wins
The Longshoremen Union and their Spokesman Need to Read the Room
Nobel Peace Prize Declares Itself Utterly MEANINGLESS by Nominating Terrorist Sympathizing...
Donald Trump CALLS OUT Biden-Harris for FEMA Funding Going to Illegal Immigrants NOT...
Politico: JD Vance’s Beard Can Convey Opposition to Feminist Ideals
Insufferable 'Politico' Labels the Many Lies of Tim Walz as Simply Misspeaking
The New York Times Wishes Kamala Harris Was Unburdened by Responsibilities of Her...

Dean Cain DROPS Hakeem Jeffries for Lying About Trojan Horse 'Border Security' Bill (AGAIN)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 03, 2024
Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries is a rabid partisan who despises Republicans and MAGA. He's also a liar. 

Back when Joe Biden and Democrats tried to push a 'border security bill' that 1) wasn't a border security bill and 2) was terrible, they screamed about the GOP not caring about the border. Which is laughable, considering what the Biden-Harris administration has done to open up the borders and let in droves of illegal immigrants.

Advertisement

So when Rep. Jeffries lied about the bill -- again -- Dean Cain was there to drop the hammer on him:

Boom.

YUP.

B-b-b-bingo.

That bill will never see the light of day so long as Schumer's in charge.

Yep.

And a bunch of foreign aid.

Recommended

That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Gordon K
Advertisement

Exactly why.

But notice how that's not the story here.

It absolutely would be.

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS BORDER SECURITY DEAN CAIN HAKEEM JEFFRIES BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Gordon K
REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage Story Is Absolutely Abhorrent
ArtistAngie
Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
Brett T.
Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much
Brett T.
Catherine Herridge Has DAMNING Report on U.S. Troops Hurt by Toxic Agents During 2020 Iranian Airstrikes
Amy Curtis
Kamala Loves Two Things: Herself and Illegal Immigrants! Trump War Room WRECKS Harris' Hurricane Response
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues Gordon K
Advertisement