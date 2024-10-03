Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
Catherine Herridge Has DAMNING Report on U.S. Troops Hurt by Toxic Agents During 2020 Iranian Airstrikes

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed

Back in January 2020, after the U.S. took out Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, Iran retaliated with airstrikes on U.S. interests in Iraq.

Now Catherine Herridge -- one of the few true remaining journalists working today -- has a report: the U.S. troops targeted in those airstrikes were exposed to potentially toxic agents including radioactive materials according to military memos.

WATCH:

The post continues:

Retired Army JAG Says Both The Courts And The Biden-Harris DOJ Have “Sided with Iran.”

Injured Service Members Blocked From Suing Iran Abandoning Long Standing Precedent

“It’s not about getting Iran to pay, it’s about holding them accountable.”“We’re going to have another Agent Orange.”

“Congress has got to act.”

Biden-Harris sided with Iran.

Given this administration's recent actions concerning Iran's airstrikes in Israel, it doesn't surprise us. At all.

Our military was hurt by Iran and the Biden-Harris administration have turned their backs on them.

While giving Iran billions and lifting sanctions.

Despicable.

Beyond a failure.

They'll gladly send us off to war to fight and die, though.

Very sad state of affairs.

No lies detected.

All of this. ALL OF THIS.

It sure is.

Soldiers blame the attack fallout for illnesses that can be caused by toxic exposure, including radiation.“We’re going to have another Agent Orange.”

Remember Agent Orange?

Yeah. It's bad.

Looks like it.

You really are.

They make the Carter years look like a picnic.

This regime will side with anyone and everyone except Americans.

These weapons sure sound like dirty bombs. Which is very scary.

Lots of people appear to have covered this up.

But Herridge intends to expose it. And that's great.

Tags: AIRSTRIKES CATHERINE HERRIDGE IRAN IRAQ JOURNALISM U.S. MILITARY

