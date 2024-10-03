Catherine Herridge Has DAMNING Report on U.S. Troops Hurt by Toxic Agents During 2020 Iranian Airstrikes

Back in January 2020, after the U.S. took out Qasem Soleimani, a top Iranian general, Iran retaliated with airstrikes on U.S. interests in Iraq.

Now Catherine Herridge -- one of the few true remaining journalists working today -- has a report: the U.S. troops targeted in those airstrikes were exposed to potentially toxic agents including radioactive materials according to military memos.

WATCH:

BREAKING: Leaked Military Memos Indicate US Soldiers Were Exposed to Potentially Toxic Agents Including Radioactive Materials After Iran’s Jan 2020 Ballistic Missile Attack On Their Base



Retired Army JAG Says Both The Courts And The Biden-Harris DOJ Have “Sided with Iran.”… pic.twitter.com/NQua6E9U70 — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 3, 2024

The post continues:

We are publishing internal military memos detailing “Exposure to Hazardous and Toxic Material” after Iran’s ballistic missile attack Jan 2020 pic.twitter.com/ILmCfCr3Wo — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 3, 2024

Our military was hurt by Iran and the Biden-Harris administration have turned their backs on them.

While giving Iran billions and lifting sanctions.

This is infuriating! The Biden-Harris Administration is a total failure. — Eric Spracklen🦆🐈 (@EricSpracklen) October 3, 2024

Too many in government don't care what happens with those that served the country in uniform. If that weren't true, we wouldn't have homeless vets while illegals are pandered. — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) October 3, 2024

It is safe to say the media these days has abandoned journalism for propaganda and click bait.



We are in a sad state of affairs. — Thomas Musket ⓒ (@ThomasMusket) October 3, 2024

Government officials do not have our best interest in mind. They DO NOT CARE about Americans.



They only care about lining their own pockets and pushing a globalist agenda. — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) October 3, 2024

One of the only true journalists left. Absolute integrity and I honestly do not know Catherine's political beliefs, which is a sign of a journalist seeking the truth and not an agenda. — Mr Kaz (@MrKazzzzy) October 3, 2024

The evidence is greater that Biden is an Iranian asset than that Trump was a Russian one. — TallTeeth (@WildBillPecos) October 3, 2024

Under the Biden-Harris administration, injured US service members say they have been blocked from suing Iran and there has been no accountability for Iran’s 2020 ballistic missile attack on their base in Iraq.



Soldiers blame the attack fallout for illnesses that can be caused by… https://t.co/F3T8XX2Sju pic.twitter.com/xm2jjbmR2V — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 3, 2024

The post continues:

Soldiers blame the attack fallout for illnesses that can be caused by toxic exposure, including radiation.“We’re going to have another Agent Orange.”

If you’re not following @C__Herridge and her incredible journalism - you are sadly missing out on some of the most consequential reporting happening on @X https://t.co/v8MemmxIam — Gavin Elwes (@GavinElwes) October 3, 2024

Harris/Biden Administration is a complete and total failure. https://t.co/CRPzTDsgBT — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 3, 2024

Evidence of the USA siding with Iran over its own service members. https://t.co/nPf1TCCcJq — MummyisTired (@MummyisT) October 3, 2024

Surely that was a one-off scenario for Iran, right—justified as retaliation for killing their top military man.



They wouldn’t weaponize any of those 180+ ballistic missiles that they unleashed on Israel with toxic agents this last time. This time was different because… https://t.co/u53ZnoK0wy — JoeDunne1776🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿🇺🇸 (@joedunn96177315) October 3, 2024

These weapons sure sound like dirty bombs. Which is very scary.

And Biden/Harris admin STILL freed up & sent $$Billions to Iran knowing they had committed this brutal act of war. Did Milley cover this up? https://t.co/cTpnA8q1Lw — Marsha W (@TXNammy) October 3, 2024

Lots of people appear to have covered this up.

But Herridge intends to expose it. And that's great.