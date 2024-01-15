What to Expect at the 2024 Iowa Caucuses
Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and Bombed Innocents Today

justmindy
January 15, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Apparently, Iran was not cowed by Biden's recent pronouncement of 'Don't'.

Yeah, about that.

It's shocking they didn't fear a frail old man acting tough.

Appeasement is all Biden knows. It apparently was also his parenting strategy which explains Hunter's behavior.

While the information is very new, the attack seems verified by multiple outlets.

That is very possible. So, who is actually running that administration and how are they going to respond?

Welp, it appears a new strategy is called for. Immediately.

