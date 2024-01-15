Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and Bombed Innocents Today

Apparently, Iran was not cowed by Biden's recent pronouncement of 'Don't'.

The entirety of the Biden administration’s message to Iran has been one word: “don’t.”



Biden is WEAK — and our enemies know it.pic.twitter.com/TfpF30IPIp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

Yeah, about that.

Two days ago, Biden told reporters "I've already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything."



Today, they attacked the US consulate and airport in Northern Iraq. pic.twitter.com/npMYZoztKZ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2024

Iran bombed innocent people in two neighboring countries today and you don’t hear a word from the same crowd that threw a tantrum over completely justifiable and targeted US/UK airstrikes on a terrorist group in Yemen trying to block shipping lanes. — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 15, 2024

It's shocking they didn't fear a frail old man acting tough.

Just spitballing, but maybe sucking up to Iran and giving them billions of dollars wasn't such a great idea? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 15, 2024

I always ask "WHY?" Even for Dems, what was the upside to this strategy? Appeasement? Iran has always been a hostile theocratic regime to the US. Nothing has changed. Might as well sanction them into the sun. — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) January 15, 2024

Appeasement is all Biden knows. It apparently was also his parenting strategy which explains Hunter's behavior.

It was a terrible idea. Just like last time. And the time before, etc. Giving terrorists things they want is always a bad idea. It always has been, and it always will be. — JT (@JT100431) January 15, 2024

I'm seeing posts on X that Iran has launched ballistic missiles from inside Iran -- Basrah -- that have targeted the US Consulate in Irbil, Iraq.



If accurate, this is a strike by Iran from inside its sovereign territory, on a US Govt installation in Iraq.



That is an act of… — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 15, 2024

JUST IN: Iran purportedly fires multiple BALLISTIC MISSILES towards Erbil, Iraq, sirens now being heard at the U.S. Consulate…https://t.co/j09fbLV1zw — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 15, 2024

JUST IN - Iran attacks targets with ballistic missiles in Iraq. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 15, 2024

While the information is very new, the attack seems verified by multiple outlets.

Why is Iran now attacking Iraq?



Someone make it make sense. — Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) January 15, 2024

They are just taunting the Biden Admin at this point. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 15, 2024

That is very possible. So, who is actually running that administration and how are they going to respond?

Iran's "retaliation against Israel" tonight:



• Bombing a clinic in Idlib (this is one of their favorite things to do)

• Bombing and killing five Kurdish civilians in Erbil

• Bombing an empty swath of desert south of Aleppo — Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) January 15, 2024

Advertisement

Welp, it appears a new strategy is called for. Immediately.

SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 50% off your VIP membership!







