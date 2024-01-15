Joe Biden Pointed and Told Iran 'Don't' ... Iran Replied 'Watch Us' and Bombed Innocents Today

Apparently, Iran was not cowed by Biden's recent pronouncement of 'Don't'.
The entirety of the Biden administration’s message to Iran has been one word: “don’t.”— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2024
Biden is WEAK — and our enemies know it.pic.twitter.com/TfpF30IPIp
Yeah, about that.
Two days ago, Biden told reporters "I've already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 15, 2024
Today, they attacked the US consulate and airport in Northern Iraq. pic.twitter.com/npMYZoztKZ
Iran bombed innocent people in two neighboring countries today and you don’t hear a word from the same crowd that threw a tantrum over completely justifiable and targeted US/UK airstrikes on a terrorist group in Yemen trying to block shipping lanes.— AG (@AGHamilton29) January 15, 2024
It's shocking they didn't fear a frail old man acting tough.
Just spitballing, but maybe sucking up to Iran and giving them billions of dollars wasn't such a great idea?— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) January 15, 2024
I always ask "WHY?" Even for Dems, what was the upside to this strategy? Appeasement? Iran has always been a hostile theocratic regime to the US. Nothing has changed. Might as well sanction them into the sun.— Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) January 15, 2024
Appeasement is all Biden knows. It apparently was also his parenting strategy which explains Hunter's behavior.
It was a terrible idea. Just like last time. And the time before, etc. Giving terrorists things they want is always a bad idea. It always has been, and it always will be.— JT (@JT100431) January 15, 2024
I'm seeing posts on X that Iran has launched ballistic missiles from inside Iran -- Basrah -- that have targeted the US Consulate in Irbil, Iraq.— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) January 15, 2024
If accurate, this is a strike by Iran from inside its sovereign territory, on a US Govt installation in Iraq.
That is an act of…
JUST IN: Iran purportedly fires multiple BALLISTIC MISSILES towards Erbil, Iraq, sirens now being heard at the U.S. Consulate…https://t.co/j09fbLV1zw— Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) January 15, 2024
JUST IN - Iran attacks targets with ballistic missiles in Iraq.— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 15, 2024
While the information is very new, the attack seems verified by multiple outlets.
Why is Iran now attacking Iraq?— Miss Jo (@therealmissjo) January 15, 2024
Someone make it make sense.
They are just taunting the Biden Admin at this point.— Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) January 15, 2024
That is very possible. So, who is actually running that administration and how are they going to respond?
Iran's "retaliation against Israel" tonight:— Kareem Rifai 🌐 (@KareemRifai) January 15, 2024
• Bombing a clinic in Idlib (this is one of their favorite things to do)
• Bombing and killing five Kurdish civilians in Erbil
• Bombing an empty swath of desert south of Aleppo
Three days ago: https://t.co/d899DCRPrf— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 15, 2024
https://t.co/3o3GDe7DkB pic.twitter.com/Y4z7M7C7Us— Nick Ballas (@NicholasBallas) January 15, 2024
Welp, it appears a new strategy is called for. Immediately.
