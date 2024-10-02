PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After He Criticized Harris

INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on October 02, 2024
Twitter

Donald Trump absolutely embarrassed the Biden-Harris administration on their response to Hurricane Helene. He humiliated them so thoroughly, Politico even ran with a headline claiming Trump 'dragged' the issue into the campaign.

Trump was correct: Biden was checked out and Kamala Harris was fundraising in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Trump was on the ground in Georgia, handing out aide and starting a GoFundMe for hurricane victims.

The media -- dutiful as ever to Democrats -- ignored the lack of response from the Biden-Harris administration.

But now they can be outraged the guy who led on Hurricane Helene is attending a fundraiser.

You don't despise these people enough.

They sure are.

BUT TRUMP!

'Climate-infused' is a heck of a phrase.

It sure is. Kamala-esque, really.

Look. History and actual science.

Unintentional, but yes.

The Left lost their collective mind when Ted Cruz went on vacation during a hurricane.

Keep moving those goalposts, Sam.

So bizarre.

That's exactly what they're doing: they hate Trump SO much, they'll burn it all down to try and take him out.

That's what passes for 'norms' and 'decency' over at The Bulwark, we see.

Excellent question that Sam'll never answer.

Give the man a Pulitzer or something.

