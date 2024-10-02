PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After He Criticized Harris

Donald Trump absolutely embarrassed the Biden-Harris administration on their response to Hurricane Helene. He humiliated them so thoroughly, Politico even ran with a headline claiming Trump 'dragged' the issue into the campaign.

Trump was correct: Biden was checked out and Kamala Harris was fundraising in San Francisco. Meanwhile, Trump was on the ground in Georgia, handing out aide and starting a GoFundMe for hurricane victims.

The media -- dutiful as ever to Democrats -- ignored the lack of response from the Biden-Harris administration.

But now they can be outraged the guy who led on Hurricane Helene is attending a fundraiser.

NEW -- After criticizing Harris for attending fundraisers amid Hurricane Helene fallout, Trump is set to attend fundraisers today in Texas: a confab with oil execs after a climate-infused natural disaster.https://t.co/QYoalOXdNh — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 2, 2024

You don't despise these people enough.

Trump is not the President, Sammy.

Harris and Biden aren't running anything.

Climate has zero to do with Hurricanes.

Lastly: #EnemyOfThePeople — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) October 2, 2024

They sure are.

Which of them is currently part of the federal government and has yet to set foot on the ground in a disaster zone, Sam? — This Wasn't Happening Under Trump (@k_ovfefe2) October 2, 2024

BUT TRUMP!

"climate-infused natural disaster"



Journos are sick. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 2, 2024

'Climate-infused' is a heck of a phrase.

It sure is. Kamala-esque, really.

Climate infused? It was a f**king hurricane that died over the mountains and dumped a ton of rain. Just like in 1916. Cut the s**t. — Lady Hecate ⚫️ (@hecate40) October 2, 2024

Look. History and actual science.

Thank you for admitting Democrats chose to campaign during the hurricane instead of doing their duties.



That is a real fresh breath of honesty. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) October 2, 2024

Unintentional, but yes.

You…you realize he put suffering citizens first, right. And right now, he’s a private citizen, Kamala isn’t. Her entire campaign is trying to convince people she cares, yet while people were living through the worst moment of their lives, she was partying with elites in SF. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 2, 2024

The Left lost their collective mind when Ted Cruz went on vacation during a hurricane.

So it’s ok for Harris to do it when there is a hurricane but not Trump when there ISNT a hurricane.



Thanks got it, new rules! — Eric (@EB21122) October 2, 2024

Keep moving those goalposts, Sam.

"Climate-infused natural disaster" is such a bizarre thing to write. https://t.co/5ugSxxi7Lx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 2, 2024

So bizarre.

"climate infused natural disaster"



Just in awe of their propaganda activism... these ppl have no shame s**tting on journalism for political agendas.... you simply do not hate them enough https://t.co/rWz2sYSwV3 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) October 2, 2024

That's exactly what they're doing: they hate Trump SO much, they'll burn it all down to try and take him out.

Never forget that the Bulwark hired Stein knowing that he is a two-faced partisan hack. https://t.co/UdLbUOsKnD — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) October 2, 2024

That's what passes for 'norms' and 'decency' over at The Bulwark, we see.

Which one is an elected official, Sam? https://t.co/wR0J6cVS3A — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 2, 2024

Excellent question that Sam'll never answer.

So the story here is Harris attended Hollywood fundraisers during a Category 4 hurricane, and now Trump is attending fundraisers when there is no hurricane. Incredible journalism, Sam. https://t.co/lz7brgJAGC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 2, 2024

Give the man a Pulitzer or something.