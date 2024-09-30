On the Ground in GA, Donald Trump Embarasses 'Non-Responsive' Biden-Harris Admin's Hurricane Responses

Earlier today, we told you about Donald Trump heading to Valdosta, Georgia to help Hurricane Helene victims.

Now he's on the ground, and making sure that voters know Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are M.I.A. when it comes to a federal response.

WATCH:

Trump in storm-ravaged Valdosta:



"They're having a hard time getting the president on the phone and their vice president's busy fundraising." pic.twitter.com/7wBjIsKrpc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

Ouch.

How embarrassing for Biden-Harris administration.

If Asheville, NC flew a Ukrainian flag they'd get help — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) September 30, 2024

Probably.

Our government is a damn joke and it’s not even a funny one.



We need Trump back in office now! — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 30, 2024

A very unfunny joke.

Too busy with other countries problems than our own. pic.twitter.com/YbTkavD37C — MERICA MEMED (@Mericamemed) September 30, 2024

A picture is worth a thousand words.

President Trump is right, Biden-Harris should be focused on the Southeast.



It would actually be better for Kamala’s campaign if she was.



But she’s not a moral or smart woman. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 30, 2024

She doesn't care.

She's campaigning on abortion and that's it.

Literal dereliction of duty. Ukraine and millions of immigrants can have billions but you don't bother to show up to the poorest region in the country to help out. — Red.Pegasus (@RPegasus28101) September 30, 2024

It's shameful.

But they hand billions to illegals and set 'em up in posh hotels for free along with debit cards. — SpeakFreely (@BakCuzOfElon) September 30, 2024

PRIORITIES.

There is no real leadership currently in America. It is vacant!! — Julio Murillo (@JEM_el_tarasco) September 30, 2024

We have no president and no competent vice president.

No one is shocked Biden-Harris are not interested in this situation.

Trump is already in North Carolina and if he was president would have brought a brigade of Help with him. Where is the current admistration? What the hell is going on? https://t.co/AGwF5MhPr3 — Bryson Kinkade (@KinkadeBryson) September 30, 2024

Kamala is campaigning. Biden's at the beach.

It's just Georgia and North Carolina, so they shrug.

He said earlier he planned to go once the situation on the ground was better.

It's a pattern of carelessness and incompetence.