On the Ground in GA, Donald Trump Embarasses 'Non-Responsive' Biden-Harris Admin's Hurricane Responses

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:45 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Earlier today, we told you about Donald Trump heading to Valdosta, Georgia to help Hurricane Helene victims.

Now he's on the ground, and making sure that voters know Kamala Harris and Joe Biden are M.I.A. when it comes to a federal response.

WATCH:

Ouch.

How embarrassing for Biden-Harris administration.

Probably.

A very unfunny joke.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

She doesn't care.

She's campaigning on abortion and that's it.

It's shameful.

PRIORITIES.

We have no president and no competent vice president.

No one is shocked Biden-Harris are not interested in this situation.

Kamala is campaigning. Biden's at the beach.

It's just Georgia and North Carolina, so they shrug.

He said earlier he planned to go once the situation on the ground was better.

It's a pattern of carelessness and incompetence.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP GEORGIA HURRICANE JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS BRIAN KAREM

