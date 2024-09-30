LEADERSHIP: While Biden-Harris Ignore Asheville, Donald Trump Goes to Help Hurricane Helene Victims

While the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene and the catastrophic damage it did to the southeast has been pathetic, at best, Donald Trump is planning to go to Georgia today to bring aid to the citizens.

We are now heading to Valdosta, Georgia, in order to pay my respects and bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water, and other things, to the State. Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones,… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2024

The entire post reads:

Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins, Austin Scott, Russ Goodman, Sam Watson, and the Mayor of Valdosta Scott James. They are working very hard. I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me. I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!

As the post says, he also plans to go to NC when conditions on the ground improve and not going right now is the smart move.

Thank you for putting Americans first.



Thank you for bringing relief.



Thank you for being a leader.



You have my vote in Pennsylvania. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) September 30, 2024

By the way, Asheville, NC is a blue area. Notice how MAGA are working to help while the Left blames climate change.

The southeast is demolished.



This is Chimney Rock, North Carolina.



Our government should direct some of the billions of dollars in Ukraine aid to these communities.pic.twitter.com/Y4OrB7frGA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2024

It's maddening to watch money go to Ukraine and Taiwan and elsewhere when Americans are suffering.

That’s what you call Presidential!



Trump actually cares about AMERICANS! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 30, 2024

Georgia and North Carolina are swing states. Going there and helping can only earn you the goodwill of the people.

Thank you for always being the one to care and come through, Mr President. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) September 30, 2024

Remember this when the Left says he doesn't care.

We need to be there for one another now more than ever. This is a terrible tragedy. — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) September 30, 2024

And where the government fails, the people step up.

The Biden-Harris admin are failing. Big time.

JD Vance needs to remind Americans that abandoning ordinary citizens during a crisis is the hallmark of the Democrats, whether it's because of a chemical spill in Ohio, a hurricane in North Carolina, or downtown Minneapolis during the summer of 2020 riots like Tim Walz did. — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) September 30, 2024

We hope he does.

Trump, a private person, doing more than this government. https://t.co/bqPpDfj1UF — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) September 30, 2024

They're going to be so mad about this.

This is why Trump is so popular with the working class. He actually acknowledges them, and their interests. https://t.co/S4AFAjoLzI — John Sheppard ✝️🦬 (@RogueCenturion) September 30, 2024

While the Democratic Party becomes the party of Hollywood elites and the wealthy.

During times like these, there should be no Republican or Democrat. There should be no black, brown or red either. We should simply be Americans. I hope people remember how citizens have been treated when it's time to vote. Maybe the people of those communities affected should… https://t.co/P28zn1eWkl — Amy K. Soto (@amy_gomez10659) September 30, 2024

Amen.

Trump is going to win North Carolina 🔥 https://t.co/WSlT1z8Im4 — 𝔹𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕠𝕤 𝑜𝓃 𝕏 💭 (@thesonofbran) September 30, 2024

Especially if Kamala doesn't go at all (and it doesn't seem like she will).