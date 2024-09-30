KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
LEADERSHIP: While Biden-Harris Ignore Asheville, Donald Trump Goes to Help Hurricane Helene Victims

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Nell Redmond

While the Biden-Harris administration's response to Hurricane Helene and the catastrophic damage it did to the southeast has been pathetic, at best, Donald Trump is planning to go to Georgia today to bring aid to the citizens.

The entire post reads:

Many politicians and Law Enforcement will be there. We’ll be saying hello to Franklin Graham, Burt Jones, Tyler Harper, Mike Collins, Austin Scott, Russ Goodman, Sam Watson, and the Mayor of Valdosta Scott James. They are working very hard. I was also going to stop into North Carolina, which has really been hit hard. I have a lot of supplies ready for them, but access and communication is now restricted, and we want to make sure that Local Emergency Management is able to focus on helping the people most affected, and not being concerned with me. I’ll be there shortly, but don’t like the reports that I’m getting about the Federal Government, and the Democrat Governor of the State, going out of their way to not help people in Republican areas. MAGA!

As the post says, he also plans to go to NC when conditions on the ground improve and not going right now is the smart move.

By the way, Asheville, NC is a blue area. Notice how MAGA are working to help while the Left blames climate change.

It's maddening to watch money go to Ukraine and Taiwan and elsewhere when Americans are suffering.

Georgia and North Carolina are swing states. Going there and helping can only earn you the goodwill of the people.

Remember this when the Left says he doesn't care.

And where the government fails, the people step up.

The Biden-Harris admin are failing. Big time.

We hope he does.

They're going to be so mad about this.

While the Democratic Party becomes the party of Hollywood elites and the wealthy.

Amen.

Especially if Kamala doesn't go at all (and it doesn't seem like she will).

