OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He Made a BIG MISTAKE

The Biden-Harris administration took a very soft, weak approach to Iran. They repealed sanctions and gave Iran a lot of money. Iran then funneled that money to Hezbollah and into weapons that they used to attack Israel this week.
The prospect of a major hot war in the Middle East is apparently not polling well, because now Biden's talking about sanctions on Iran again.
WATCH:
Biden, who removed Trump's sanctions on Iran, now wants sanctions on Iran: pic.twitter.com/pPRjEnV6ci— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024
Wow.
Which way did he go, George? Which way did he go? No s**t bro. Anybody with a brain knew not to remove sanctions. Now, they have our weapons and nuclear capabilities. There is nothing like a country that wants to obliterate Western civilization.— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 2, 2024
In fairness, Biden's brain is swiss cheese, so.
They are playing word games. They left the sanctions on but they keep issuing waivers. So the sanctions are getting worse but there is no impact - they get the optics on both sides.— @amuse (@amuse) October 2, 2024
We believe the word we're looking for here is 'duplicitous.'
Maybe it would’ve been nice to not give them billions of dollars in the first place?— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) October 2, 2024
There's a thought.
Too late grandpa.— Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) October 2, 2024
Damage has been done.
Trump will have to clean your mess again.
He sure will have a mess to clean up.
Biden created this mess pic.twitter.com/GH6PryoLdI— Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) October 2, 2024
He sure did.
Their stage 5 TDS had them reverse everything Trump did and it took them 4yrs to realize they shouldn’t have. Just like when they downgraded houthis and then had to reinstate them as a terrorist organization— M_G (@MG555MG555) October 2, 2024
Nailed it.
Hint … terrorists cannot be trusted. Yesterday or today. https://t.co/2Wv3bCvQzV— littlevoices (@KimBradenMoore2) October 2, 2024
Solid advice.
Trumps oil sanctions on Iran were all completely nulled by Biden and Harris. In addition, the two inepts allowed access to billions of frozen assets. Yet again, they create a perfect storm, this time they have the blood of Israeli dead, Palestinian dead on their hands. https://t.co/dO5L9ucXG8— Parker Galvetti (@PGalvetti) October 2, 2024
It's all Biden-Harris' fault.
Clown world. We live in an idiocracy. https://t.co/oAN9z8vt9j— Paddy Patriot (@PaddyPatriot) October 2, 2024
That movie was scarily precient.
The arsonist now wants more sprinkler systems... https://t.co/z8zvicrGx2— NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) October 2, 2024
The perfect analogy.
I knew we’d be back to this https://t.co/JNiq8p7EZn— Jim MacDonald (@jimmacd) October 2, 2024
Of course. Everyone saw this coming. Except the geniuses in the Biden-Harris administration.
Funny how that works. When they don’t have any money they can buy weapons. Once they get money 🚀 https://t.co/ux5py5GQxB— Shannon Durrett (@Motimacitus) October 2, 2024
So funny, right?
Feb 18, 2021 — UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former president Donald Trump's restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran— Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) October 2, 2024
PAY ATTENTION.. https://t.co/89M83vuGxi
Never forget.
