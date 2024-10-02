OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He Made a BIG MISTAKE

The Biden-Harris administration took a very soft, weak approach to Iran. They repealed sanctions and gave Iran a lot of money. Iran then funneled that money to Hezbollah and into weapons that they used to attack Israel this week.

The prospect of a major hot war in the Middle East is apparently not polling well, because now Biden's talking about sanctions on Iran again.

WATCH:

Biden, who removed Trump's sanctions on Iran, now wants sanctions on Iran: pic.twitter.com/pPRjEnV6ci — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 2, 2024

Wow.

Which way did he go, George? Which way did he go? No s**t bro. Anybody with a brain knew not to remove sanctions. Now, they have our weapons and nuclear capabilities. There is nothing like a country that wants to obliterate Western civilization. — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 2, 2024

In fairness, Biden's brain is swiss cheese, so.

They are playing word games. They left the sanctions on but they keep issuing waivers. So the sanctions are getting worse but there is no impact - they get the optics on both sides. — @amuse (@amuse) October 2, 2024

We believe the word we're looking for here is 'duplicitous.'

Maybe it would’ve been nice to not give them billions of dollars in the first place? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) October 2, 2024

There's a thought.

Too late grandpa.



Damage has been done.



Trump will have to clean your mess again. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) October 2, 2024

He sure will have a mess to clean up.

Biden created this mess pic.twitter.com/GH6PryoLdI — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) October 2, 2024

He sure did.

Their stage 5 TDS had them reverse everything Trump did and it took them 4yrs to realize they shouldn’t have. Just like when they downgraded houthis and then had to reinstate them as a terrorist organization — M_G (@MG555MG555) October 2, 2024

Nailed it.

Hint … terrorists cannot be trusted. Yesterday or today. https://t.co/2Wv3bCvQzV — littlevoices (@KimBradenMoore2) October 2, 2024

Solid advice.

Trumps oil sanctions on Iran were all completely nulled by Biden and Harris. In addition, the two inepts allowed access to billions of frozen assets. Yet again, they create a perfect storm, this time they have the blood of Israeli dead, Palestinian dead on their hands. https://t.co/dO5L9ucXG8 — Parker Galvetti (@PGalvetti) October 2, 2024

It's all Biden-Harris' fault.

Clown world. We live in an idiocracy. https://t.co/oAN9z8vt9j — Paddy Patriot (@PaddyPatriot) October 2, 2024

That movie was scarily precient.

The arsonist now wants more sprinkler systems... https://t.co/z8zvicrGx2 — NewsRadio 830 KHVH (@khvh) October 2, 2024

The perfect analogy.

I knew we’d be back to this https://t.co/JNiq8p7EZn — Jim MacDonald (@jimmacd) October 2, 2024

Of course. Everyone saw this coming. Except the geniuses in the Biden-Harris administration.

Funny how that works. When they don’t have any money they can buy weapons. Once they get money 🚀 https://t.co/ux5py5GQxB — Shannon Durrett (@Motimacitus) October 2, 2024

So funny, right?

Feb 18, 2021 — UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday rescinded former president Donald Trump's restoration of U.N. sanctions on Iran



PAY ATTENTION.. https://t.co/89M83vuGxi — Bulldog 🏈 🇺🇸 (@Bulldog78932701) October 2, 2024

Never forget.