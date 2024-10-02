OOPSIE DAISY! Biden (Who Rescinded Iran Sanctions Because He Hated Trump) Realizes He Made a BIG MISTAKE

As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 02, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Biden-Harris administration took a very soft, weak approach to Iran. They repealed sanctions and gave Iran a lot of money. Iran then funneled that money to Hezbollah and into weapons that they used to attack Israel this week.

The prospect of a major hot war in the Middle East is apparently not polling well, because now Biden's talking about sanctions on Iran again.

WATCH:

Wow.

In fairness, Biden's brain is swiss cheese, so.

We believe the word we're looking for here is 'duplicitous.'

There's a thought.

He sure will have a mess to clean up.

He sure did.

Nailed it.

Solid advice.

It's all Biden-Harris' fault.

That movie was scarily precient.

The perfect analogy.

Of course. Everyone saw this coming. Except the geniuses in the Biden-Harris administration.

So funny, right?

Never forget.

