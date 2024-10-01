After Biden-Harris' Foreign Policy Emboldened Iran, Watch KJP LIE THROUGH HER TEETH About Sanctions

Karine Jean-Pierre's one job is to lie for the Biden-Harris administration. And she does it very well.

After Iran shot hundreds of missiles at Israel today, fingers quickly -- and rightly -- pointed at the Biden-Harris policies of appeasement and lifting sanctions on Iran as the source of the aggression.

Because the Biden-Harris administration did lift sanctions and they did send Iran cash. And that cash went to fund terrorism that harmed Israel on October 7, 2023 and after.

So watch KJP lie like a rug to protect the administration's failures:

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: We haven't lifted a single sanction on Iran!



REPORTER: Iran's oil exports are at an all-time high...



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: If anything, we increased pressure!



🤔 pic.twitter.com/l4Ng81EPGS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 1, 2024

She's absolutely shameless.

WAIVERS: As of mid-2023, reports indicate that Iran’s oil exports have surged, especially to China, despite U.S. sanctions. Estimates suggest that Iran has been exporting more than 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, generating billions of dollars in revenue. In total, Iran… pic.twitter.com/f8AENsT6BC — @amuse (@amuse) October 1, 2024

We haven't forgotten.

See? It happened and she's lying.

Lol. You enabled them pic.twitter.com/2KdPIeCOUK — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) October 1, 2024

They sure did.

Sanctions “increased,” yet Iran’s making record profits. Someone’s lying, and it’s not the numbers. — James Reichert (@_jamesreichert) October 1, 2024

Numbers don't lie.

This White House, however, does.

I mean, points for her ability to lie without a hint of embarrassment on something that is easily proved wrong. Takes a special type of person to do that. I suppose you will have to consider for yourself what "special" means there. — AGuyinTexas (@a_guyin) October 1, 2024

She's got a specific skill set, for sure.

Even Grok knows the truth.

I've never heard truth cross this woman's lips. — James Robertson (@jatony57) October 1, 2024

Nope. We wouldn't believe her if she told us water was wet.

It has. Repeatedly.

Baghdad Bob is back! https://t.co/rJWpGf9Uie — Mark Hillman (@mhillman) October 1, 2024

He sure is!

"Iran's exports have reached record levels now. One report showing 3.2 million per day, according to Opec. That's about 90 billion a year."



If that's "increasing pressure," I hate to see how well they'd be doing without any pressure. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/pTiDaES3vS — Just Donna (@Crypsis12) October 1, 2024

What tremendous 'pressure'!

NOT.

When are they going to be held accountable for these LIES? OMG! https://t.co/tdrKM7bXKs — suzannah (@osuzannah58) October 1, 2024

November 5.

KJP has taken lying to such an art form that's she's almost guaranteed her own show on MSNBC https://t.co/JCxkAtkR9P — joe 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@joe923146992727) October 1, 2024

Bank on it.

Ya gotta give her credit .... she is consistent in spewing outrageous lies day. after. day. after. day. https://t.co/8bY70fbSZC — Woke Bytes (@wokebytes) October 1, 2024

Without missing a beat.