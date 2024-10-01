David Axelrod Gives His Opinion on Who's Winning the VP Debate
After Biden-Harris' Foreign Policy Emboldened Iran, Watch KJP LIE THROUGH HER TEETH About Sanctions

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:30 PM on October 01, 2024
Charlie Kirk

Karine Jean-Pierre's one job is to lie for the Biden-Harris administration. And she does it very well.

After Iran shot hundreds of missiles at Israel today, fingers quickly -- and rightly -- pointed at the Biden-Harris policies of appeasement and lifting sanctions on Iran as the source of the aggression.

Because the Biden-Harris administration did lift sanctions and they did send Iran cash. And that cash went to fund terrorism that harmed Israel on October 7, 2023 and after.

So watch KJP lie like a rug to protect the administration's failures:

She's absolutely shameless.

We haven't forgotten.

See? It happened and she's lying.

They sure did.

Numbers don't lie.

This White House, however, does.

She's got a specific skill set, for sure.

Even Grok knows the truth.

Nope. We wouldn't believe her if she told us water was wet.

It has. Repeatedly.

He sure is!

What tremendous 'pressure'!

NOT.

November 5.

Bank on it.

Without missing a beat.

