After Biden-Harris' Foreign Policy Emboldened Iran, Watch KJP LIE THROUGH HER TEETH About Sanctions

Karine Jean-Pierre's one job is to lie for the Biden-Harris administration. And she does it very well.
After Iran shot hundreds of missiles at Israel today, fingers quickly -- and rightly -- pointed at the Biden-Harris policies of appeasement and lifting sanctions on Iran as the source of the aggression.
Because the Biden-Harris administration did lift sanctions and they did send Iran cash. And that cash went to fund terrorism that harmed Israel on October 7, 2023 and after.
So watch KJP lie like a rug to protect the administration's failures:
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: We haven't lifted a single sanction on Iran!
REPORTER: Iran's oil exports are at an all-time high...
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: If anything, we increased pressure!
She's absolutely shameless.
WAIVERS: As of mid-2023, reports indicate that Iran's oil exports have surged, especially to China, despite U.S. sanctions. Estimates suggest that Iran has been exporting more than 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil, generating billions of dollars in revenue. In total, Iran…
We haven't forgotten.
October 1, 2024
See? It happened and she's lying.
Lol. You enabled them
They sure did.
Sanctions "increased," yet Iran's making record profits. Someone's lying, and it's not the numbers.
Numbers don't lie.
This White House, however, does.
I mean, points for her ability to lie without a hint of embarrassment on something that is easily proved wrong. Takes a special type of person to do that. I suppose you will have to consider for yourself what "special" means there.
She's got a specific skill set, for sure.
October 1, 2024
Even Grok knows the truth.
I've never heard truth cross this woman's lips.
Nope. We wouldn't believe her if she told us water was wet.
This has been fact checked by the fact checkers.
It has. Repeatedly.
Baghdad Bob is back!
He sure is!
"Iran's exports have reached record levels now. One report showing 3.2 million per day, according to Opec. That's about 90 billion a year."
If that's "increasing pressure," I hate to see how well they'd be doing without any pressure.
What tremendous 'pressure'!
NOT.
When are they going to be held accountable for these LIES? OMG!
November 5.
KJP has taken lying to such an art form that's she's almost guaranteed her own show on MSNBC
Bank on it.
Ya gotta give her credit .... she is consistent in spewing outrageous lies day. after. day. after. day.
Without missing a beat.
