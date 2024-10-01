Wharton Grad's Lame Attempt to Dunk on J.D. Vance's Egg Comment Is CLUCKING Idiotic

The Left is so unhinged when it comes to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, they'll beclown themselves in order to try to score political points against the Republican presidential ticket.

A couple of weeks ago, it was Ana Navarro making a fool of herself (and revealing her ignorance of Catholicism) trying to dunk on Trump for posting a picture of the Virgin Mary on her birthday. Yesterday, fearless journalist Stephanie Ruhle tried to fact check an obviously hyperbolic statement J.D. Vance made about how many eggs his sons eat.

But not to be outdone, here's a Wharton grad trying to look clever in attacking J.D. Vance:

Does JD Vance realize that these eggs are all aborted chickens? Do his children have to go out of state to eat them? — Paul Gundlach (@PaulSGundlach) September 29, 2024

'Aborted chickens'? Are you serious, Paul?

Apparently, yes.

Undoubtedly, Paul would look down his nose at this writer because she's an icky, stupid, backward conservative. But -- unlike Paul -- she's smart enough to know the eggs we consume are not fertilized and therefore aren't aborted.

Paul is a moron.

I bet you thought that this was clever. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) October 1, 2024

We bet he did.

My God, you really think you did something here. — Laura W. (@BumpstockBarbie) October 1, 2024

He was probably so proud of himself.

Biology is hard for you. — Izzi (@Izzi12) September 30, 2024

But Party of Science or something!

Heh.

388 people liked your nonsensical post that should have remained in your head. — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) October 1, 2024

Some thoughts do not need to be expressed out loud.

Or on X.

In commercial egg laying facilities with a thousand+ hens, I’m trying to picture how soon a rooster would just dissolve into a puddle of goo and feathers from overwork. 🤣 p.s. there are no roosters in these facilities. — GSDAlpha 🇺🇸Back the RED WHITE and BLUE🇺🇸 (@GSDAlpha) October 1, 2024

Well, that's a visual.

Also: this is correct. There are no roosters. Hence, no fertilized eggs.

70+ and never learned about fertilization.



Bless your little heart. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) October 1, 2024

All that education and still so naive.

No, he doesn't realize that because he's not a total f**king idiot. — Boo (@IzaBooboo) October 1, 2024

Exactly.

Thanks for stopping by to drop that steaming pile of stupid in the porch. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) October 1, 2024

This made us chuckle.

Apparatchiks are seething over the young Gastons this man is raising. https://t.co/Tlt1lMamDI pic.twitter.com/IDY1GkNLPc — Cirsova - Fall Issue Out Now! (@cirsova) October 1, 2024

They sure are.

So? Normal ppl say this stuff. I used to jokingly complain my teens were eating me out of house and home, and specifically that they could “eat their weight in bananas”

You the joyless scold: YOUR HOUSE IS STILL STANDING, AND 100 LBS OF BANANAS IS IMPOSSIBLE, LIAR! REEEEEEE! https://t.co/mtc9UFjurj — KeepCalmAndDrawl ☦️ (@FormerlyFormer) September 30, 2024

These people probably think saying 'I'm so hungry I could eat a horse' means you're serving Seabiscuit for dinner.

I sometimes say my boys eat half a cow at dinner.



No one thinks they actually eat half a cow.



They wish they did.



Don't be like this. https://t.co/gsd4nGl9Sj — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) October 1, 2024

They can't help themselves.

they pick the weirdest things to get upset with him about



ONE of my sons could probably eat 14 eggs for breakfast if he decided to https://t.co/W6b0rpNxDX — morgon (@MorgonAuthor) September 30, 2024

This writer has three boys, two teenagers. They can eat.

Tony Stark told his daughter "I love you 3000". Does this guy even know that love is an unquantifiable abstract? What a 🤡 https://t.co/Io99I01mcU — Dave Something (@DaveSomething4) October 1, 2024

He really is a clown.