Wharton Grad's Lame Attempt to Dunk on J.D. Vance's Egg Comment Is CLUCKING Idiotic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on October 01, 2024
Twitchy

The Left is so unhinged when it comes to Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, they'll beclown themselves in order to try to score political points against the Republican presidential ticket.

A couple of weeks ago, it was Ana Navarro making a fool of herself (and revealing her ignorance of Catholicism) trying to dunk on Trump for posting a picture of the Virgin Mary on her birthday. Yesterday, fearless journalist Stephanie Ruhle tried to fact check an obviously hyperbolic statement J.D. Vance made about how many eggs his sons eat.

But not to be outdone, here's a Wharton grad trying to look clever in attacking J.D. Vance:

'Aborted chickens'? Are you serious, Paul?

Apparently, yes.

Undoubtedly, Paul would look down his nose at this writer because she's an icky, stupid, backward conservative. But -- unlike Paul -- she's smart enough to know the eggs we consume are not fertilized and therefore aren't aborted.

Paul is a moron.

We bet he did.

He was probably so proud of himself.

But Party of Science or something!

Heh.

Some thoughts do not need to be expressed out loud.

Or on X.

Well, that's a visual.

Also: this is correct. There are no roosters. Hence, no fertilized eggs.

All that education and still so naive.

Exactly.

This made us chuckle.

They sure are.

These people probably think saying 'I'm so hungry I could eat a horse' means you're serving Seabiscuit for dinner.

They can't help themselves.

This writer has three boys, two teenagers. They can eat.

He really is a clown.

Tags: ABORTION STUPID JD VANCE

