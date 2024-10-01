Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost Users $3.99 a Month

Back in 2022, CNN launched CNN+, a subscription based streaming service. The service folded a month after that launch.
At the time, CNN's resident spud Brian Stelter wasn't sure if CNN+ was a success or failure.
So it tracks that Stelter is the one to announce the regular CNN website is going to start charging some users $3.99 a month:
Big news about CNN today: CNN's website, one of the most popular news sites in the world, is starting to ask some users to pay $3.99 a month for access — laying the first bricks in a paywall that should, over time, help foot the bill for CNN's journalism. https://t.co/fW7PwFHmts— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 1, 2024
'CNN's journalism' may be the most unintentionally funny thing ever posted on X.
Seriously.
Remind us again: what's the definition of insanity?
"A version of CNN, plus extras, but behind a paywall... CNN+ if you will." pic.twitter.com/paheUDMnXY— Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 1, 2024
That meme always makes us laugh.
When CNN begins to offer journalism, I’d be willing to pay $3.99/month.— Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) October 1, 2024
In other words, you'll be keeping that $3.99.
It could help foot the bill for CNN's bankruptcy proceedings, too.— The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) October 1, 2024
That may be in their near future if they keep going the way they are.
CNN++ pic.twitter.com/QPDS8dT44q— 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) October 1, 2024
They really think it'll work this time!
I know you guys need to make money, but instead of this, you could try returning to honest, unbiased coverage. That would attract more viewers.— Matt Bartruff (@MattBartruff) October 1, 2024
This will be the last nail in your coffin. I don't care either way because your days as journalists are over...
They'll never try honest, unibased coverage.
Since CNN+ was such a resounding success it was a no brainer I suppose to take that model that people loved and were SUPER receptive to and apply it to the entirety of CNN’s output. This is a great plan https://t.co/mMjIfdAeBH— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 1, 2024
Absolutely great plan. Run with it, CNN.
A generational bad idea from a network that’s had more than their fair share of them https://t.co/4Z0vK9h9VM pic.twitter.com/EpTlTtlH4Y— Texas Oncologist (@TexasOncologist) October 1, 2024
And they think they're smarter than the rest of us.
Gotta pay for the low-rated network somehow, I guess. https://t.co/M1CzD2pcba— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2024
A for effort, we suppose.
So all the bad stuff about CNN+ without any of the good stuff.. (there was no good stuff) https://t.co/To0HEBIQSR— Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) October 1, 2024
And zero multiplied by anything is always zero.
Their hosts are making millions, but viewers have to pay $4/mo for access to the website because otherwise the news might not be sustainable. https://t.co/bgqOfZGZuV— Evan Prim (@EvanPrim) October 1, 2024
Math!
This won't work for CNN and it's not because people won't pay for high quality news. But CNN will never understand that. https://t.co/fBoTrLxINl— Will Kremer (@WillKremer) October 1, 2024
When this fails -- and it will -- CNN will have learned nothing from this endeavor.
Again.
