Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost Users $3.99 a Month

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on October 01, 2024
Twitchy

Back in 2022, CNN launched CNN+, a subscription based streaming service. The service folded a month after that launch.

At the time, CNN's resident spud Brian Stelter wasn't sure if CNN+ was a success or failure.

So it tracks that Stelter is the one to announce the regular CNN website is going to start charging some users $3.99 a month:

'CNN's journalism' may be the most unintentionally funny thing ever posted on X.

Seriously.

Remind us again: what's the definition of insanity?

That meme always makes us laugh.

In other words, you'll be keeping that $3.99.

That may be in their near future if they keep going the way they are.

They really think it'll work this time!

They'll never try honest, unibased coverage.

Absolutely great plan. Run with it, CNN.

And they think they're smarter than the rest of us.

A for effort, we suppose.

And zero multiplied by anything is always zero.

Math!

When this fails -- and it will -- CNN will have learned nothing from this endeavor.

Again.

