Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost Users $3.99 a Month

Back in 2022, CNN launched CNN+, a subscription based streaming service. The service folded a month after that launch.

At the time, CNN's resident spud Brian Stelter wasn't sure if CNN+ was a success or failure.

So it tracks that Stelter is the one to announce the regular CNN website is going to start charging some users $3.99 a month:

Big news about CNN today: CNN's website, one of the most popular news sites in the world, is starting to ask some users to pay $3.99 a month for access — laying the first bricks in a paywall that should, over time, help foot the bill for CNN's journalism. https://t.co/fW7PwFHmts — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 1, 2024

'CNN's journalism' may be the most unintentionally funny thing ever posted on X.

Seriously.

Remind us again: what's the definition of insanity?

"A version of CNN, plus extras, but behind a paywall... CNN+ if you will." pic.twitter.com/paheUDMnXY — Kristan Hawkins (@KristanHawkins) October 1, 2024

That meme always makes us laugh.

When CNN begins to offer journalism, I’d be willing to pay $3.99/month. — Daniel Gump ☕️ (@DSiPaint) October 1, 2024

In other words, you'll be keeping that $3.99.

It could help foot the bill for CNN's bankruptcy proceedings, too. — The Hanford Institute 🐶 (@ThiccInstitute) October 1, 2024

That may be in their near future if they keep going the way they are.

They really think it'll work this time!

I know you guys need to make money, but instead of this, you could try returning to honest, unbiased coverage. That would attract more viewers.



This will be the last nail in your coffin. I don't care either way because your days as journalists are over... — Matt Bartruff (@MattBartruff) October 1, 2024

They'll never try honest, unibased coverage.

Since CNN+ was such a resounding success it was a no brainer I suppose to take that model that people loved and were SUPER receptive to and apply it to the entirety of CNN’s output. This is a great plan https://t.co/mMjIfdAeBH — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 1, 2024

Absolutely great plan. Run with it, CNN.

A generational bad idea from a network that’s had more than their fair share of them https://t.co/4Z0vK9h9VM pic.twitter.com/EpTlTtlH4Y — Texas Oncologist (@TexasOncologist) October 1, 2024

And they think they're smarter than the rest of us.

Gotta pay for the low-rated network somehow, I guess. https://t.co/M1CzD2pcba — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2024

A for effort, we suppose.

So all the bad stuff about CNN+ without any of the good stuff.. (there was no good stuff) https://t.co/To0HEBIQSR — Florida Dad (@FloridadadD) October 1, 2024

And zero multiplied by anything is always zero.

Their hosts are making millions, but viewers have to pay $4/mo for access to the website because otherwise the news might not be sustainable. https://t.co/bgqOfZGZuV — Evan Prim (@EvanPrim) October 1, 2024

Math!

This won't work for CNN and it's not because people won't pay for high quality news. But CNN will never understand that. https://t.co/fBoTrLxINl — Will Kremer (@WillKremer) October 1, 2024

When this fails -- and it will -- CNN will have learned nothing from this endeavor.

Again.