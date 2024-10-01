Get This Lady a Map! Mary Trump Thinks Asheville, NC Is Beachfront Property for Some Reason

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, has made herself into a darling of the Left by hating on her uncle. She's a nasty person who made it very clear she had 'no empathy' for her uncle when he was diagnosed with COVID 19 a few years ago. She whined about CNN covering Trump's arraignment in a Manhattan court.

Her hatred of her uncle runs deep. Not deep enough to not profit off a book she wrote about him or her media appearances, of course, but deep enough she tried to dunk on Trump for drawing attention to hurricane-ravaged Asheville, NC (and shaming the Biden-Harris admin in the process):

Donald sees places like Asheville, North Carolina as beachfront real estate opportunities, not devastated communities. — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 30, 2024

Does Mary not own a map?

In what world is Asheville, NC a 'beachfront real estate' opportunity?

Outside her TDS infected brain, that is.

You really are both nasty and stupid, Mary. That’s a bad combination. pic.twitter.com/N3PfDaMrzh — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 30, 2024

But that's (D)ifferent.

Asheville is closer to Tennessee than the Atlantic, you ghoul. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 30, 2024

She really is a ghoul.

Asheville, North Carolina is… not on the beach. — Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) October 1, 2024

No. No it is not.

You were the dumb one of the family, weren’t you? — 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) September 30, 2024

There's a strong case to be made here.

Asheville, North Carolina is landlocked. — Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 30, 2024

It sure is.

Is the Asheville beachfront in the room with us right now? pic.twitter.com/nsWX9ITohW — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 1, 2024

Heh.

Are you making a joke that Asheville is now “beachfront” due to the devastating flood, or are you just an idiot who has no idea where it is? — Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) October 1, 2024

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

Ashville is nowhere near the ocean. You just have to look at a map https://t.co/C5eEpXPILW pic.twitter.com/tf8ud7Fm66 — Transcending Space and Time Nero (@Adventure_Nero) September 30, 2024

A quick Google search would've saved her some embarrassment.

Mary L Trump, and 11k others are ignorant in geography and just generally stupid https://t.co/kNA5kD05Hq — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 1, 2024

No lie detected.

No, but you can mock it.

Donald Trump has the opportunity to do the funniest thing here: send Mary a signed map of North Carolina.