Get This Lady a Map! Mary Trump Thinks Asheville, NC Is Beachfront Property for Some Reason

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on October 01, 2024
Meme

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, has made herself into a darling of the Left by hating on her uncle. She's a nasty person who made it very clear she had 'no empathy' for her uncle when he was diagnosed with COVID 19 a few years ago. She whined about CNN covering Trump's arraignment in a Manhattan court.

Advertisement

Her hatred of her uncle runs deep. Not deep enough to not profit off a book she wrote about him or her media appearances, of course, but deep enough she tried to dunk on Trump for drawing attention to hurricane-ravaged Asheville, NC (and shaming the Biden-Harris admin in the process):

Does Mary not own a map?

In what world is Asheville, NC a 'beachfront real estate' opportunity? 

Outside her TDS infected brain, that is.

But that's (D)ifferent.

She really is a ghoul.

No. No it is not.

There's a strong case to be made here.

It sure is.

Heh.

Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.

A quick Google search would've saved her some embarrassment.

No lie detected.

No, but you can mock it.

Donald Trump has the opportunity to do the funniest thing here: send Mary a signed map of North Carolina.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP MAP NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

