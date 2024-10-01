Get This Lady a Map! Mary Trump Thinks Asheville, NC Is Beachfront Property for Some Reason

Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, has made herself into a darling of the Left by hating on her uncle. She's a nasty person who made it very clear she had 'no empathy' for her uncle when he was diagnosed with COVID 19 a few years ago. She whined about CNN covering Trump's arraignment in a Manhattan court.
Her hatred of her uncle runs deep. Not deep enough to not profit off a book she wrote about him or her media appearances, of course, but deep enough she tried to dunk on Trump for drawing attention to hurricane-ravaged Asheville, NC (and shaming the Biden-Harris admin in the process):
Donald sees places like Asheville, North Carolina as beachfront real estate opportunities, not devastated communities.— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 30, 2024
Does Mary not own a map?
In what world is Asheville, NC a 'beachfront real estate' opportunity?
Outside her TDS infected brain, that is.
You really are both nasty and stupid, Mary. That’s a bad combination. pic.twitter.com/N3PfDaMrzh— Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) September 30, 2024
But that's (D)ifferent.
Asheville is closer to Tennessee than the Atlantic, you ghoul.— Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) September 30, 2024
She really is a ghoul.
Asheville, North Carolina is… not on the beach.— Among the Wildflowers (@deaflibertarian) October 1, 2024
No. No it is not.
You were the dumb one of the family, weren’t you?— 🇺🇸Sheri (@SheriCarter18) September 30, 2024
There's a strong case to be made here.
Asheville, North Carolina is landlocked.— Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveLovesAmmo) September 30, 2024
It sure is.
Is the Asheville beachfront in the room with us right now? pic.twitter.com/nsWX9ITohW— Amiri King (@AmiriKing) October 1, 2024
Heh.
Are you making a joke that Asheville is now “beachfront” due to the devastating flood, or are you just an idiot who has no idea where it is?— Olivia Rondeau 🇺🇸 (@rondeaulivia) October 1, 2024
Embrace the healing power of 'and', friend.
Ashville is nowhere near the ocean. You just have to look at a map https://t.co/C5eEpXPILW pic.twitter.com/tf8ud7Fm66— Transcending Space and Time Nero (@Adventure_Nero) September 30, 2024
A quick Google search would've saved her some embarrassment.
Mary L Trump, and 11k others are ignorant in geography and just generally stupid https://t.co/kNA5kD05Hq— Sensurround (@ShamashAran) October 1, 2024
No lie detected.
You can't fix stupid. https://t.co/R3QIOcoSzC— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D. (@neoavatara) October 1, 2024
No, but you can mock it.
Donald Trump has the opportunity to do the funniest thing here: send Mary a signed map of North Carolina.
