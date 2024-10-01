AWFL ALERT: Democrat Women Most Likely to Block Friends Over Political Differences
Disaster for Democrats! KJP Flounders! Media's Last-Ditch Effort!

Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The New York Times endorsed Kamala Harris, calling her the 'only patriotic candidate' this election cycle. As we told you here, they overlooked a lot of the Left's very unpatriotic beliefs (as well as their own).

But, for the sake of argument, let's say they've got a point (they don't, but let this writer make her case).

If Kamala is the only patriotic candidate on the ballot, then she should have no problem answering a simple question such as 'Should people stand for the National Anthem?'

But she can't:

Now, people of good will can have an honest debate about the National Anthem. But The New York Times made Kamala into Captain America here, so she should be able to give this a simple 'yes' or 'no.'

Pretty much.

To destroy it.

That's exactly what she reminds us of.

It sure is.

She's incapable of answering a question directly.

She always does this. It's who she is.

She's a very not-smart person trying to sound like a smart person.

