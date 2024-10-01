Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem

The New York Times endorsed Kamala Harris, calling her the 'only patriotic candidate' this election cycle. As we told you here, they overlooked a lot of the Left's very unpatriotic beliefs (as well as their own).

Advertisement

But, for the sake of argument, let's say they've got a point (they don't, but let this writer make her case).

If Kamala is the only patriotic candidate on the ballot, then she should have no problem answering a simple question such as 'Should people stand for the National Anthem?'

But she can't:

HOST: "Should folks stand for the National Anthem?"



KAMALA: *incoherent word salad*



(Remember: her "values have not changed.") pic.twitter.com/vrYNfVrwOt — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 1, 2024

Now, people of good will can have an honest debate about the National Anthem. But The New York Times made Kamala into Captain America here, so she should be able to give this a simple 'yes' or 'no.'

“Should people stand for the national anthem?”



Kamala: “I like Doritos and I have to have a napkin nearby” — James (@ImReallyJames) October 1, 2024

Pretty much.

If she hates this country and its people so much, why does she run for office when she could live anywhere else in the world, or is it the wealth that she is amassing by grafting off the American taxpayer? — Cyber Hunter (@Gene_SD) October 1, 2024

To destroy it.

Kamala reminds me of students in high school who have to write a 1000-word essay, don't know anything about the topic of the essay, and BS their way through it to reach the quota. — Owlen--A Sowell Man (@OwlenRose) October 1, 2024

That's exactly what she reminds us of.

It sure is.

Never ever answers questions asked! She’s a fraud! https://t.co/XZLyGFp6ZE — Maral Mardi (@MaralMardi) October 1, 2024

She's incapable of answering a question directly.

It was a simple question. She was afraid to give a straight answer https://t.co/1SzeiWOm3S — RichTomB (@RichTomB1171) October 1, 2024

She always does this. It's who she is.

must be a disconnect device between her ears and her brain cells that scrambles the question asked with the jumble of rhetoric within.... https://t.co/hFjG7wueXs — Moira Kathleen (aka: M Lancaster) (@DAGZmk) October 1, 2024

She's a very not-smart person trying to sound like a smart person.