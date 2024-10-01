AWFL ALERT: Democrat Women Most Likely to Block Friends Over Political Differences
A True Mensch: After Iran Missile Strikes, John Fetterman Says His Voice and...
Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on...
Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost...
Tim Walz Brags That Refugees Are Our Economic and Cultural Future
Get This Lady a Map! Mary Trump Thinks Asheville, NC Is Beachfront Property...
MSNBC Panelist Says Harris Has to Bust Trump in the Mouth Because He’s...
The Virginia Project NAILS Awful Harris-Biden Hurricane Response With 'Unique' Aid Request
Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in...
'My Eyes Are Bleeding': Elon Musk Removes Bold, Italicized Font From X Timelines...
Joy Reid Claims Trump Wants His Supporters to ‘Do Violence’ Against Blacks If...
*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a...
Courageous Paul Krugman Claims Trump's Hits on Kamala Are 'Imaginary,' Bravely Turns Off...
Disaster for Democrats! KJP Flounders! Media's Last-Ditch Effort!

The Kids Are NOT Alright: The Atlantic Reports Kids at 'Elite' Colleges Unprepared to Read

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on October 01, 2024

We here at Twitchy have told you about the Left classifying reading and the 'worship of the written word' as 'white supremacy' -- no, really.

That's how they think.

Advertisement

And government funded schools have responded by teaching not literacy and math, but gender ideology and critical race theory. That's why in places like Baltimore, few students are proficient in math and literacy. Or in Oregon, where governor Kate Brown suspended proficiency standards.

In the name of 'equity', of course.

Those choices have consequences -- and profound ones. Students who can't read also struggle in other subject areas because they rely on reading. Even math. Word problems require a level of reading comprehension.

In short, the woke Left is setting up generations of students to struggle for the rest of their lives.

Now we're seeing that at colleges:

The Atlantic writes:

Nicholas Dames has taught Literature Humanities, Columbia University’s required great-books course, since 1998. He loves the job, but it has changed. Over the past decade, students have become overwhelmed by the reading. College kids have never read everything they’re assigned, of course, but this feels different. Dames’s students now seem bewildered by the thought of finishing multiple books a semester. His colleagues have noticed the same problem. Many students no longer arrive at college—even at highly selective, elite colleges—prepared to read books.

This development puzzled Dames until one day during the fall 2022 semester, when a first-year student came to his office hours to share how challenging she had found the early assignments. Lit Hum often requires students to read a book, sometimes a very long and dense one, in just a week or two. But the student told Dames that, at her public high school, she had never been required to read an entire book. She had been assigned excerpts, poetry, and news articles, but not a single book cover to cover.

“My jaw dropped,” Dames told me. The anecdote helped explain the change he was seeing in his students: It’s not that they don’t want to do the reading. It’s that they don’t know how. Middle and high schools have stopped asking them to.

Recommended

Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

An absolute travesty.

A fair question.

And we all know the answer.

Sigh.

By making reading an expectation and requiring students to read.

That's the mentality here.

Exactly this writer's arguement.

They have to be assigned books to read and not taught that reading is 'white supremacy.'

Advertisement

By design.

That's the problem right there.

Nailed it.

They never pay a price for their failures.

Maybe not. 

Advertisement

Lots of doubt.

Tags: BOOK BOOKS EDUCATION PUBLIC SCHOOLS TEACHERS COLUMBIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem
Amy Curtis
*SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'
Sam J.
Get This Lady a Map! Mary Trump Thinks Asheville, NC Is Beachfront Property for Some Reason
Amy Curtis
The Virginia Project NAILS Awful Harris-Biden Hurricane Response With 'Unique' Aid Request
Grateful Calvin
A True Mensch: After Iran Missile Strikes, John Fetterman Says His Voice and Vote Follow Israel
Amy Curtis
Definition of INSANITY: Brian Stelter Forgets CNN+ Disaster, Says CNN Web Will Cost Users $3.99 a Month
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Who Ordered Word Salad for Dinner? Watch Kamala Harris Botch Easy Question on National Anthem Amy Curtis
Advertisement