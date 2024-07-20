Oh the Irony: AUTHOR Says 'Worship' of the Written Word Is 'White Supremacy' (But Buy Her Books!)

Everything is racist. Being on time, working hard, discipline are all 'white supremacy' and tools of oppression.

So, apparently, is the written word. Basically anything that involves education and bettering yourself is somehow racist.

And this is an author saying this:

But buy her books.

Or something.

This. All of this.

Literacy, writing, punctuality, work ethic -- those are not traits limited to one class (and hoo boy is it racist to say they are). They are the basic behaviors that make a society function.

But then you can't play the 'white supremacy' and 'victim' cards.

extraordinary

It really is.

People actually think this way. And post it on X for all to see.

Your written tweet is racist.

So are her books.

Is the white supremacy in the room with you now?

This made us chuckle.

I don't agree with the post to which you're responding, but you have certainly succeeded in replying with an even worse argument.

Quite the accomplishment, no?

Writing was invented by non-Whites, you turnip.

You mean she doesn't know history?

Color us (not) shocked.

Poor/disabled whites struggle with reading and experience lack of access to written text, yes? Maybe think about stop labeling everything that disadvantages lower classes as "white supremacy"

That's somehow different, and they're still privileged. Or something.

I grew up dirt poor. For many poor kids, boredom is more of a problem than being too busy. Reading was a beautiful escape even though I didn't know how to pronounce the words. I don't understand your gatekeeping logic.

Anything that can improve one's life and free them from progressive Leftist thinking is bad. Including literacy.

If you have a disdain for the written word presumably because it represents some manifestation of white supremacy to you, I would suggest that you stop writing your thought or comments on X because the only people who will see your drivel are white.

And stop selling books to make money off of white supremacy. Yet somehow we don't think that will happen.

Quick, someone please go tell the Chinese and Arabs that they're racist. Thanks.

She'd probably classify them as 'white adjacent' or some such nonsense.

. . .are you trying to say that poor and/or disabled people don't read? That's kind of insulting.



. . .are you trying to say that poor and/or disabled people don't read? That's kind of insulting.

I have my issues with the OP as well, which I told them directly, but - you know. This is a lot of waffling to say "poor people can't be expected to read," generally.

Can't expect them to read, or be on time, or have a work ethic.

This is what the soft bigotry of low expecttions looks like.

The damage this line of thought is doing to low-income students of color in American education cannot be overstated. Utter nonsense worthy of nothing but rejection and scorn.

The damage is the point. Perpetuating the victim class for political gain is more important than helping children.

Somewhere @thomaschattwill is having an aneurism over this

So are we.

I regret to inform you that reading is now racist.

The Left has argued this for years, even going so far as to shame parents who read bedtime stories to their kids.

Not coincidentally, a big part of moron culture is denigrating the importance of reading.

Denigrating the importance of education in general.

Shot: "The written word is racist"

Shot: "The written word is racist"

Chaser: "Buy my book!"

The irony is not lost on us.

The absolute nonsense these people have been fed.

And the sincerity with which they believe it.

"Being a voracious reader isn't dependent on ethnicity, race, or income-level and suggesting that nonwhite or poor people aren't voracious readers is itself offensive."

It's incredibly racist, and classist.

And yet she thinks she's in the right here.

Spoiler alert: she's not.