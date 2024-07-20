POLITICO: Trump to Emerge Unscathed From Lawfare Because of Judges He Appointed
Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and...
After Trump's Attempted Assassination, Mayorkas Wants America to Stop Hurting the 'Feels'...
Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are...
Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in...
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination...
Biden's Latest Campaign Email Continues Dangerous Rhetoric, Calls Trump a Threat to Our...
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose...
Here's the Headline 14 Years After Biden and Dems Hailed Obama Signing the...
Jonah Goldberg Ratio'd Into ORBIT for Lame Attempt to Justify Biden Not Resigning...
Breaking: Israel Retaliates for Houthi Drone Strike
In the Latest Attempt to Gaslight His Staff, Biden Instructs Them Not to...
Looks Like the Biden Campaign Found a Celeb Fundraising Replacement for George Clooney
NY Times Seems to Hope Everybody's Forgotten About the 'Cheap Fakes' Cover Dems/Media...

Oh the Irony: AUTHOR Says 'Worship' of the Written Word Is 'White Supremacy' (But Buy Her Books!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on July 20, 2024
Twitter

Everything is racist. Being on time, working hard, discipline are all 'white supremacy' and tools of oppression.

So, apparently, is the written word. Basically anything that involves education and bettering yourself is somehow racist.

Advertisement

And this is an author saying this:

But buy her books.

Or something.

This. All of this.

Literacy, writing, punctuality, work ethic -- those are not traits limited to one class (and hoo boy is it racist to say they are). They are the basic behaviors that make a society function.

But then you can't play the 'white supremacy' and 'victim' cards.

It really is.

People actually think this way. And post it on X for all to see.

So are her books.

This made us chuckle.

Quite the accomplishment, no?

You mean she doesn't know history?

Color us (not) shocked.

That's somehow different, and they're still privileged. Or something.

Recommended

Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Anything that can improve one's life and free them from progressive Leftist thinking is bad. Including literacy.

And stop selling books to make money off of white supremacy. Yet somehow we don't think that will happen.

She'd probably classify them as 'white adjacent' or some such nonsense.

Can't expect them to read, or be on time, or have a work ethic.

This is what the soft bigotry of low expecttions looks like.

The damage is the point. Perpetuating the victim class for political gain is more important than helping children.

Advertisement

So are we.

The Left has argued this for years, even going so far as to shame parents who read bedtime stories to their kids.

Denigrating the importance of education in general.

The irony is not lost on us.

And the sincerity with which they believe it.

It's incredibly racist, and classist.

And yet she thinks she's in the right here.

Spoiler alert: she's not.

Tags: BOOKS EDUCATION RACISM RACIST RACISTS WHITE SUPREMACY

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan
Grateful Calvin
After Trump's Attempted Assassination, Mayorkas Wants America to Stop Hurting the 'Feels' of Girl Agents
justmindy
Sean Davis Has a LONG List of Still Unanswered Questions About the Assassination Attempt on Trump
Doug P.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren Attempts to Honor Sheila Jackson Lee But Other Democrats Lose their Minds on Her
justmindy
Inflation Is Awful, and the Media Want You to Know Drag Queens Are Hardest Hit
Amy Curtis
Bill and Hillary Clinton Have Been 'Privately' Supportive of Joe Biden Staying in the Race
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Creepy Gretchen Whitmer Sets Record for Lies in 40 Seconds Welcoming Trump and Vance to Michigan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement