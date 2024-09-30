GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake...
KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere to Be Found

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File

Over the weekend, we posted a thread about resources where you can help the people in North Carolina and other parts of the southeast recover from Hurricane Helene.

Nick Sotor has been in the area helping, and reports that FEMA is nowhere to be found as shelters are over capacity and running out of food:

The post continues:

What the hell is going on??! WHERE ARE BIDEN AND HARRIS?

He's on the beach. She's fundraising. Or posting photo ops from Air Force Two.

What a concept.

Citizen journalists are vital these days.

We love Waffle House.

Another project that cost millions and failed.

Don't wait for the government.

People helping people.

It's largely useless, like most government bodies.

Good.

It really is Kamala's Katrina.

But she's not a Republican, so she gets a pass.

No other way to look at it, really.

