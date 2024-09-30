KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere to Be Found

Over the weekend, we posted a thread about resources where you can help the people in North Carolina and other parts of the southeast recover from Hurricane Helene.

Advertisement

Nick Sotor has been in the area helping, and reports that FEMA is nowhere to be found as shelters are over capacity and running out of food:

🚨 ALERT: Shelters in West North Carolina are OVER CAPACITY and DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH FOOD



And FEMA is NOWHERE TO BE FOUND.



I’m beyond infuriated. @ChrisHallWx and I were luckily able to fill the gap with hot pizzas and Gatorade, as one shelter was 30 MEALS SHORT



What the hell is… pic.twitter.com/ZLsQVaoPuQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2024

The post continues:

What the hell is going on??! WHERE ARE BIDEN AND HARRIS?

He's on the beach. She's fundraising. Or posting photo ops from Air Force Two.

And America has no money because we sent it all to Ukraine.



Put Americans first again! — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) September 30, 2024

What a concept.

Thanks Nick for bringing awareness to these American tragedies,,,,, That is your legacy man..... it is much appreciated... you are the "on the scene" go-to guy — miguelifornia (@miguelifornia) September 30, 2024

Citizen journalists are vital these days.

We’re catering Waffle House for the entire shelter tonight.



Even though the Red Cross will try to block us from doing so.



Screw them. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 30, 2024

We love Waffle House.

I remember us building an entire dock offshore of Gaza, drop pallets of MRE's, but we get nothing for the American people in North Carolina? What in the hell is happening? — DDS (@__DDS___) September 30, 2024

Another project that cost millions and failed.

I am in Davidson NC and the helicopters with supplies are in the way from Concord airport. volunteers including NASCAR teams. Luckily we are not waiting for the government to help us out. — CalabroneShowDogs (@CalabroneDogs) September 30, 2024

Don't wait for the government.

I'm listening to the ham radio.on broadcastify. There is literally no gov in the area. The good, water, baby formula all that....it's from the citizens and others that have traveled from out of state! By themselves! — Squishy (@SquishyAvo) September 30, 2024

People helping people.

FEMA shows up typically like 2-3 weeks late and then they don't do much to help. In their defense what can they do besides hand out some toilet paper. It's like having someone show up to cheer you on as you work and figure out how to put your life back together. — Andrew Hart (@realahart) September 30, 2024

Advertisement

It's largely useless, like most government bodies.

We are going to take matters into our own hands to help these people.



Starting today.



Stay tuned. https://t.co/voyVWEmD0n — Swig 🇺🇸 (@OldRowSwig) September 30, 2024

Good.

If the media was even a smidge honest, they'd be calling the travesty of federal emergency response negligence happening in NC/TN/VA what it is: Biden Harris's Katrina. https://t.co/7Qz7PKXb6l — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) September 30, 2024

It really is Kamala's Katrina.

But she's not a Republican, so she gets a pass.

The Harris/Biden Administration hates America. https://t.co/ebRQThun9C — Elongated Musket (aka J.T.) (@blssdblkwngs) September 30, 2024

No other way to look at it, really.