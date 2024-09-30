CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit

Everything Kamala Harris does is fake. She may be the phoniest person to ever campaign for the presidency, and -- with Hillary Clinton in the running -- that's quite the accomplishment.

Her latest dive into fakery was her visit to the border. The place she ignored for the last 3.5 years because she doesn't care who is coming over our border. Tens of thousands of actual criminals are in America -- including rapists and murderers -- and Kamala shrugs.

James Woods -- as only he can -- calls her out for being utterly worthless:

You literally said “I’ve haven’t been to Europe either,” when asked why you had NEVER once visited the border as the United States Border Czar. You won’t do anything this time, just as you’ve NOT done for your four useless years in office.



You’re a worthless, cackling liar. https://t.co/kync1KjE3g — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 30, 2024

Mic. Drop.

Look at how dismissively she throws up her hands. She's vile.

She finally goes just one month before election, just showed up for a few pictures then leaves.



Terrifying to imagine if she wins. — .medicine.man. (@meds3333) September 30, 2024

Absolutely terrifying.

And she only spent 20 minutes on the border. Just long enough to get her picture made! — Patriotic Ape 🇺🇸🦍 (@PatrioticApe) September 30, 2024

While wearing a $62K Tiffany necklace, apparently.

The first thing Biden/Harris did was to undo all of the Trump executive orders on the border.



This is what they campaigned on and now we are to believe that she is going to fix what they broke?



We are living in strange times… — Cheesecake (@Cheesecake848) September 30, 2024

They'll really fix it this time.

If we elect her.

With numbers like this Kamala has nothing to say about the border. pic.twitter.com/totkQe9mis — 🔥🌶️Carl Sian🌶️🔥 (@CarlSian) September 30, 2024

She's an utter failure, so no.

She has nothing to say.

It's like a criminal coming back to the scene of the crime.



What is she expected to do at this point....more photo ops? — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) September 30, 2024

That's all she's got: photo ops.

If elected, she will open thee borders up and allow 50 million people in this country over the next four years. You won’t recognize United States. — Kaspa King (@Kasapking128258) September 30, 2024

Which has been the plan all along.

Pure truth bomb.

James woods is the GOAT https://t.co/1sKQv6d6Kj — lolol (@harriswaltzHQ) September 30, 2024

We're fans.

Excellent work.

Useless is the definitive word for the Biden-Harris Administration. USELESS and I add EVIL! https://t.co/oeLy2SH8fP — AnnGigiHancock (@gigi_hancock) September 30, 2024

Absolutely useless.

Seems to me I have heard Donald Trump saying those exact same words and being criticized by Kamala, Biden, Dems, and the liberal media for being racist..... https://t.co/s47wWMfWre — Mark Demma (@mdtx001) September 30, 2024

As always, it's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.