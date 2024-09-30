CACKLING LIAR: James Woods Calls Down THUNDER on Kamala's Photo-Op Border Visit

43-Foot Nude Statue of Donald Trump Erected Outside Las Vegas
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on September 30, 2024
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

Everything Kamala Harris does is fake. She may be the phoniest person to ever campaign for the presidency, and -- with Hillary Clinton in the running -- that's quite the accomplishment.

Her latest dive into fakery was her visit to the border. The place she ignored for the last 3.5 years because she doesn't care who is coming over our border. Tens of thousands of actual criminals are in America -- including rapists and murderers -- and Kamala shrugs.

James Woods -- as only he can -- calls her out for being utterly worthless:

Mic. Drop.

Look at how dismissively she throws up her hands. She's vile.

Absolutely terrifying.

While wearing a $62K Tiffany necklace, apparently.

They'll really fix it this time.

If we elect her.

She's an utter failure, so no.

She has nothing to say.

That's all she's got: photo ops.

Which has been the plan all along.

Pure truth bomb.

We're fans.

Excellent work.

Absolutely useless.

As always, it's (D)ifferent when Democrats do it.

