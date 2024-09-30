KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
Commander-on-Beach: Biden Snaps at Reporter, Walks Away After Question About Hurricane Helene Response

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

While Donald Trump heads to Georgia (and plans to go to North Carolina) to help Hurricane Helene victims, here's what Biden told reporters when they actually asked him a tough question about his administration's response to the storm:

Commanding from the beach and San Francisco.

What a joke.

Great leadership.

Such commitment to the American people.

It's embarrassing and scary, frankly.

We hope so.

And if they're not red, they're majority white, and FEMA is more focused on equity than disaster relief.

They sure do.

He's gonna need another two-week vacation after this hard work.

He deserves all of it.

While Biden made phone calls and Kamala raised campaign cash, Ron DeSantis sent help to North Carolina.

By the way -- North Carolina and the city of Asheville are both run by Democrats.

Same.

That's who he's always been.

It's insane to want more of this.

