Commander-on-Beach: Biden Snaps at Reporter, Walks Away After Question About Hurricane Helene Response

While Donald Trump heads to Georgia (and plans to go to North Carolina) to help Hurricane Helene victims, here's what Biden told reporters when they actually asked him a tough question about his administration's response to the storm:

REPORTER: "On the hurricane, why weren't you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?"



BIDEN: "I was commanding!"



(He was at his beach house and Kamala was fundraising in San Francisco) pic.twitter.com/3LmFI0KiRN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Commanding from the beach and San Francisco.

What a joke.

Great leadership.

He dedicated a whole 4 hours of phone time.



Come on man, he's being serious. No joke! — Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) September 30, 2024

Such commitment to the American people.

This is beyond disgraceful. Get this man out of there.



No one has ever deserved to be kick out of office more than this man. — Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) September 30, 2024

It's embarrassing and scary, frankly.

Harris support is about to crater in the states effected — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 30, 2024

We hope so.

They don't care because most of the effected counties are red. — Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) September 30, 2024

And if they're not red, they're majority white, and FEMA is more focused on equity than disaster relief.

They sure do.

Oh wow, two hours on a telephone over two days. Be careful, you don't want to overexert yourself. https://t.co/OS0T2Mtt1N — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) September 30, 2024

He's gonna need another two-week vacation after this hard work.

Hate to be him. Go down in history as the worst president in history. If he doesn’t fade into obscurity before then. @JoeBiden https://t.co/BPxaa1oIWr — Jack Macaluso (@jackmacaluso) September 30, 2024

He deserves all of it.

There’s nothing like a natural disaster in God’s country to remind you why you’re voting Republican down the ballot!



Democrats destroy everything they touch.



👀🇺🇸👇👇 https://t.co/sHreB6LtlX — 🇺🇸PORT🇺🇸🟠 (@PORTmetaXYZ) September 30, 2024

While Biden made phone calls and Kamala raised campaign cash, Ron DeSantis sent help to North Carolina.

By the way -- North Carolina and the city of Asheville are both run by Democrats.

I'll always be proud I never voted for this Corpse. https://t.co/31xIvrzCzg — Kelly I (@KelisRogue) September 30, 2024

Same.

Feckless and arrogant until the bitter end. https://t.co/4VBIPldOxV — Crypto Punkard (@cryptopunkard) September 30, 2024

That's who he's always been.

This administration is a disgrace. The people who want 4 more years of this are insane. https://t.co/20CmIeKIrB — Melanie (@Imagecaptured) September 30, 2024

It's insane to want more of this.