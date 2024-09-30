Commander-on-Beach: Biden Snaps at Reporter, Walks Away After Question About Hurricane Helene Response

While Donald Trump heads to Georgia (and plans to go to North Carolina) to help Hurricane Helene victims, here's what Biden told reporters when they actually asked him a tough question about his administration's response to the storm:
REPORTER: "On the hurricane, why weren't you and VP Harris here in Washington commanding this this weekend?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024
BIDEN: "I was commanding!"
(He was at his beach house and Kamala was fundraising in San Francisco) pic.twitter.com/3LmFI0KiRN
Commanding from the beach and San Francisco.
What a joke.
"Commanding" pic.twitter.com/jlWn1B4HeQ— Urbanite (@Urbanite107) September 30, 2024
Great leadership.
He dedicated a whole 4 hours of phone time.— Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) September 30, 2024
Come on man, he's being serious. No joke!
Such commitment to the American people.
This is beyond disgraceful. Get this man out of there.— Old Soul (@noapologyUSA) September 30, 2024
No one has ever deserved to be kick out of office more than this man.
It's embarrassing and scary, frankly.
Harris support is about to crater in the states effected— Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) September 30, 2024
We hope so.
They don't care because most of the effected counties are red.— Thomad Lund🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) September 30, 2024
And if they're not red, they're majority white, and FEMA is more focused on equity than disaster relief.
September 30, 2024
They sure do.
Oh wow, two hours on a telephone over two days. Be careful, you don't want to overexert yourself. https://t.co/OS0T2Mtt1N— Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) September 30, 2024
He's gonna need another two-week vacation after this hard work.
Recommended
Hate to be him. Go down in history as the worst president in history. If he doesn’t fade into obscurity before then. @JoeBiden https://t.co/BPxaa1oIWr— Jack Macaluso (@jackmacaluso) September 30, 2024
He deserves all of it.
There’s nothing like a natural disaster in God’s country to remind you why you’re voting Republican down the ballot!— 🇺🇸PORT🇺🇸🟠 (@PORTmetaXYZ) September 30, 2024
Democrats destroy everything they touch.
👀🇺🇸👇👇 https://t.co/sHreB6LtlX
While Biden made phone calls and Kamala raised campaign cash, Ron DeSantis sent help to North Carolina.
By the way -- North Carolina and the city of Asheville are both run by Democrats.
I'll always be proud I never voted for this Corpse. https://t.co/31xIvrzCzg— Kelly I (@KelisRogue) September 30, 2024
Same.
Feckless and arrogant until the bitter end. https://t.co/4VBIPldOxV— Crypto Punkard (@cryptopunkard) September 30, 2024
That's who he's always been.
This administration is a disgrace. The people who want 4 more years of this are insane. https://t.co/20CmIeKIrB— Melanie (@Imagecaptured) September 30, 2024
It's insane to want more of this.
