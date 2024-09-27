Nate Silver Throws Shade on Allan Lichtman's 2024 Election Prediction
Zelensky for Harris?! Liberals BRAINWASH Their Kids!

We Are LAUGHING: Iowahawk Roasts Hezbollah As Only He Can

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 27, 2024
Twitchy

As the world waits for news about whether or not Hassan Nasrallah, head Hezbollah, was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, X users are wasting no time having fun with this news.

Here's Iowahawk, demonstrating just how Israel has gutted the Iran-backed terror organization:

'Fringe benefits' -- you mean like your own pager? Neat!

Always read the fine print.

+1000 for the 'Spinal Tap' reference.

A pager and early retirement? Sweet!

EL. OH. EL.

Other users chimed in:

Heh.

Perfect.

No emails or texts either, we're guessing.

Depends on how fast the IDF missiles move.

