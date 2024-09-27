We Are LAUGHING: Iowahawk Roasts Hezbollah As Only He Can

As the world waits for news about whether or not Hassan Nasrallah, head Hezbollah, was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, X users are wasting no time having fun with this news.
Here's Iowahawk, demonstrating just how Israel has gutted the Iran-backed terror organization:
Join Our Team! Now hiring for all positions, no experience necessary. Starting at $15 per hour plus great fringe benefits. Send applications to Tehran Temp Services pic.twitter.com/3SjCuaUtjF— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024
'Fringe benefits' -- you mean like your own pager? Neat!
*small print: fringe benefits are posthumous— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024
Always read the fine print.
World's worst jobs— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024
1. Hezbollah
2. Spinal Tap drummer
+1000 for the 'Spinal Tap' reference.
In many cases much much soonerhttps://t.co/rZGqFMw31q— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024
A pager and early retirement? Sweet!
"Knock knock"— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024
"Who's there?"
"Netanya"
"Netan...."https://t.co/SMIhO6CZJs
EL. OH. EL.
Other users chimed in:
Nasrallah’s favorite book. pic.twitter.com/PLUwzfDRE5— Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 27, 2024
Heh.
HR has been forced to relax the DEI requirements for hiring.— AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 27, 2024
Perfect.
Must have experience handling carrier pigeons— (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 27, 2024
Do NOT send your application to us in a package!!! https://t.co/LorS8RPp6B
No emails or texts either, we're guessing.
How long for the stock options to vest? https://t.co/gDChoQhLB1— Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) September 27, 2024
Depends on how fast the IDF missiles move.
