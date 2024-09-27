We Are LAUGHING: Iowahawk Roasts Hezbollah As Only He Can

As the world waits for news about whether or not Hassan Nasrallah, head Hezbollah, was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon, X users are wasting no time having fun with this news.

Here's Iowahawk, demonstrating just how Israel has gutted the Iran-backed terror organization:

Join Our Team! Now hiring for all positions, no experience necessary. Starting at $15 per hour plus great fringe benefits. Send applications to Tehran Temp Services pic.twitter.com/3SjCuaUtjF — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024

'Fringe benefits' -- you mean like your own pager? Neat!

*small print: fringe benefits are posthumous — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024

Always read the fine print.

World's worst jobs



1. Hezbollah

2. Spinal Tap drummer — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024

+1000 for the 'Spinal Tap' reference.

In many cases much much soonerhttps://t.co/rZGqFMw31q — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) September 27, 2024

A pager and early retirement? Sweet!

EL. OH. EL.

Other users chimed in:

Heh.

HR has been forced to relax the DEI requirements for hiring. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) September 27, 2024

Perfect.

Must have experience handling carrier pigeons



Do NOT send your application to us in a package!!! https://t.co/LorS8RPp6B — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 27, 2024

No emails or texts either, we're guessing.

How long for the stock options to vest? https://t.co/gDChoQhLB1 — Dan Ornelas (@DanielMOrnelas) September 27, 2024

Depends on how fast the IDF missiles move.