Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:50 PM on September 27, 2024
AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari

Update:

Conflicting reports continue as to whether or not Hassan Hasrallah was killed in the strike:

Original article continues below:

This is a very fluid situation, so there will be updates, but here's what we know so far.

In the last hour or so, there were big explosions in Beirut, Lebanon:

That's a massive explosion.

Fox News seems to confirm that the target was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

This was all part of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets at Israel since October of last year.

Utter devastation.

Here's more information:

We're sure there will be more to follow.

If they did successfully get Nasrallah, Hezbollah has been finished today.

And the world will be a better place.

Initial reports are Nasrallah is alive:

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as the situation changes.

