Breaking: Big Explosion in Beirut (Israel May Have Just Ended Hezbollah) -- UPDATED

Update:

Conflicting reports continue as to whether or not Hassan Hasrallah was killed in the strike:

Conflicting reports: the IDF says it is likely that Nasrallah was in the bunker at the time it was hit; Iranian news agencies are saying that he is safe. We will soon know. — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) September 27, 2024

Original article continues below:

This is a very fluid situation, so there will be updates, but here's what we know so far.

In the last hour or so, there were big explosions in Beirut, Lebanon:

Something big has happened in Beirut pic.twitter.com/V3c3vBI0r3 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 27, 2024

That's a massive explosion.

Absolutely wild footage from Beirut!



Four buildings were completely destroyed according to local reports.



IMO this can only be an attempt to kill Nasrallah pic.twitter.com/bbOPYGwFkR — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 27, 2024

Fox News seems to confirm that the target was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Fox News has learned the target of the strike on Beirut was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 27, 2024

This was all part of Israel's campaign against Hezbollah, which has been firing rockets at Israel since October of last year.

More clips of the devastating bombardment of the Hezbollah central command pic.twitter.com/W61AT2G3SV — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) September 27, 2024

Utter devastation.

Here's more information:

SCOOP: Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah targeted in Beriut, Fox News has learned. Unclear if the strike was successful. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/PgUedlkLSX — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) September 27, 2024

We're sure there will be more to follow.

If they did successfully get Nasrallah, Hezbollah has been finished today.

The definition of a Decapitation Strike, if they were all Eliminated then Hezbollah is likely Finished as any kind of Organized Fighting Force. — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) September 27, 2024

And the world will be a better place.

Initial reports are Nasrallah is alive:

🚨UPDATE: The Lebanese and Iranian media, along with Sky News Arabic, claim that Hassan Nasrallah is safe and was not injured in the strike. There is no confirmation from Israel.



Either way, it doesn't change the significance and implications of this strike. — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) September 27, 2024

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as the situation changes.