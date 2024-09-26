'Middle Class' Kamala Harris Snags Another Endorsement From a Rich, Spoiled, Privileged Celebrity

Kamala Harris grew up in a middle class family. Just ask her and she'll tell you, regardless of what your question actually was.

'Kamala, what would you like for lunch?'

'I grew up in a middle class family.'

But we digress. For the supposed champion of the middle and working classes, Kamala Harris has stacked up a plethora of endorsements from rich, privileged celebrities including Oprah, John Legend, and Kerry Washington.

Now 'Hunger Games' star Jennifer Lawrence says she's all in for Kamala (when she's not smearing Mike Pence as a 'closeted gay' that is):

Jennifer Lawrence endorses Kamala Harris for president because “abortion is literally on the ballot.”



“I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights. That’s the most important… pic.twitter.com/Q4dYTMQJCA — Variety (@Variety) September 25, 2024

Because abortion.

Ugh.

Lawrence, like the rest of Hollywood, don't care about inflation or the economy because they have so much money it doesn't matter to them if bread and beef cost 50% more or eggs are up 147% under Kamala. It doesn't impact them at all.

It’s literally not on the ballot.



You’re voting for the President.



There is no vote on abortion on the ballot. pic.twitter.com/59P4sVDNU5 — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) September 25, 2024

Nope.

And it's unlikely they'd pass abortion legislation. SCOTUS has ruled on this.

Beyond the misuse of the word 'literally', to be expected by the poorly educated bobblehead Lawrence, abortion is only on the ballot because Harris and Democrats have promised to abolish the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, and legalize infanticide nationwide. — Area Man (@lheal) September 26, 2024

They'll blow it all up to kill babies.

It’s becoming “The People” vs. Hollywood. What side are you on? — JJ (@JaredBard) September 25, 2024

The people.

Add the word "literally" to the list of things leftists don't understand, I guess. — Adrienne (@AdrienneAK) September 25, 2024

That list is very, very long.

Heh.

The Romans were right about actors. https://t.co/efuwehdwbh — Noah ex. Machina (@NoahexMachina) September 26, 2024

Harsh, but accurate.

What a sick and twisted world we find ourselves in.



To say such a thing like ‘I’m voting for abortion! There is nothing more important.’ is grotesque and horrible. https://t.co/XPbwIvYJl2 — Wind-Up Alligator Hooch (@CompanyHooch) September 26, 2024

It really is grotesque.

The fact that abortion is all she cares about, not crime, the border, or the economy, tells you just how out of touch Jennifer Lawrence actually is. https://t.co/BP52dyEK2n — Soapstar (@Soapstar2) September 26, 2024

So incredibly out of touch.

Everyone knows abortion is numero uno on the hierarchy of needs. Nevermind mass famine due to price controls—an abortion will sustain you. https://t.co/2DOssS97BC — Dade Phelan TX House Speaker Press Release Parody (@whosyourdadie) September 25, 2024

Real 'A Modest Proposal' vibes here.

Well yeah because you don’t ever have to check your account balance you idiot https://t.co/Sx3W3UbGiK — Vikingdom (@cnmahr) September 26, 2024

Her net worth? About $160 million.

We are literally on the verge of a shooting war using nuclear weapons and she thinks late term abortions are the most important issue. https://t.co/xV5imjbekA — Jesse Wayner (@Garrigasdrinker) September 25, 2024

Because priorities.