'He Knows NOTHING About Being a Woman': Megyn Kelly DROPS THE HAMMER on Highest-Paid 'Female' CEO

Earlier, we told you about the Mayo Clinic deciding science is for losers and saying pregnancy isn't an 'exclusively female phenomenon.'

It is, but we digress.

How did the Mayo Clinic -- a once-prestigious organization -- succumb to such anti-scientific claptrap?

Well:

Mayo Clinic recently added Martine Rothblatt to its board of directors https://t.co/oRJQMANHeu pic.twitter.com/ZbODrltzdm — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 25, 2024

Martine Rothblatt is a man. Not a woman.

But now we know why the Mayo Clinic is erasing women in the name of DEI woke nonsense.

Thankfully, Megyn Kelly is having none of this:

He is not female & he is not “the highest paid female CEO in America.” He climbed none of the mountains we did, overcame none of our challenges. He started pretending to be one of us at AGE 40. He knows nothing about being a woman & will never be one no matter his costume. https://t.co/Cpz7ptuHVz — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) September 26, 2024

AMEN and HALLELUJAH.

Women need to push back.

He will always be a dude. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 26, 2024

YUP.

So cultural appropriation is bad but gender appropriation is applauded? Make it make sense. — Lawrence Kiedrowski 🇺🇸✝️ (@LKiedrowski) September 26, 2024

We can't.

Slap in the face to all real women — Erica Kaiser (@EricaKaiser_) September 26, 2024

It is. The abuse of women is the point, though.

Nailed it.

Let me say it loudly for the people in the back, men are not women.



Got it? — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 26, 2024

They are not women. Never were and never will be.

Why is “womanface” not looked down upon like blackface is? We all agree blackface is offensive, but why not when a man paints his face like a woman?



I’m offended and will never not be. — Michele 🍊 (@GoldenNoel) September 26, 2024

We're supposed to smile and clap and pretend it's okay.

It is not okay.

A medical center company added a man who pretends to be a woman to their board of directors to satisfy the woke mob. Wow. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) September 26, 2024

And now that medical center says men can give birth.

This is not the "win" they think it is. He needed to be a man for most of his life to get to where he is now.



And yes, an elaborate costume that goes beyond clothes/makeup, but will never make him a woman. — Erik Vandermey 🇺🇸🇳🇱 (@erikvandermey) September 26, 2024

That's all the clothes and makeup are: an elaborate costume.

What ever happened to eff the patriarchy? https://t.co/oZjzmleYuZ — Amy 🐘🦙🚫🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️🧟‍♂️ (@WaltzingMtilda) September 26, 2024

They smashed it. Right into women's spaces and faces.

Megyn is right. Males CANNOT become females, nor can females become males. This whole thing is a fantasy that should be accepted by no one. https://t.co/yNE0GcwLqZ — Squirrel (@ShinarSquirrel) September 26, 2024

No one should accept this.

The misogyny of the trans movement continues unabated. The actual highest paid female CEO got bumped to #2 by a man cosplaying as a woman. https://t.co/RbZnYpqpML — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) September 26, 2024

Women are being relegated to second-class status and the Left is cheering

This magazine cover is another assault on women.... by men.



When will this end? https://t.co/n2RhU8tCcu — Melanie Lauren (@Sweetemmilyn) September 26, 2024

When women end it.