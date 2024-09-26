'He Knows NOTHING About Being a Woman': Megyn Kelly DROPS THE HAMMER on Highest-Paid 'Female' CEO

Her Values HAVE NOT CHANGED: Stephen Gutowski Reminds People Kamala Harris Supported San...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on September 26, 2024
Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File

Earlier, we told you about the Mayo Clinic deciding science is for losers and saying pregnancy isn't an 'exclusively female phenomenon.'

It is, but we digress.

How did the Mayo Clinic -- a once-prestigious organization -- succumb to such anti-scientific claptrap?

Well:

Martine Rothblatt is a man. Not a woman.

But now we know why the Mayo Clinic is erasing women in the name of DEI woke nonsense.

Thankfully, Megyn Kelly is having none of this:

AMEN and HALLELUJAH.

Women need to push back.

YUP.

We can't.

It is. The abuse of women is the point, though.

Nailed it.

They are not women. Never were and never will be.

We're supposed to smile and clap and pretend it's okay.

It is not okay.

And now that medical center says men can give birth.

That's all the clothes and makeup are: an elaborate costume.

They smashed it. Right into women's spaces and faces.

No one should accept this.

Women are being relegated to second-class status and the Left is cheering

When women end it.

