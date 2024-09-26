Follow the Science or Something: Mayo Clinic Blog Says Pregnancy Isn't an 'Exclusively Female Phenomenon'

This writer has never been a feminist, but she's definitely turning into a TERF and will wear that title proudly if the alternative is allowing radical trans activists to erase women, invade our safe spaces, and turn us into second class citizens.

The Left loves to tell the Right to 'follow the science'. Right up until the science is inconvenient for their political agenda, that is.

Take the Mayo Clinic, for example. It was once one of the most highly-regarded health care providers in the U.S., if not the world.

How the mighty have fallen.

The Mayo Clinic blog.

We can tell you without a shadow of a doubt it is, in fact, an exclusively female phenomenon.

Men don't have uteruses. Men don't have periods. don't get pregnant. Men don't give birth.

Women who 'identify' as men are women.

Period. End of story.

“We want gender neutral terms for women but you MUST call TIMs mother, she/her, sister, auntie, woman, girl.” — Lola (@thefempire50) September 25, 2024

It's nothing but logic pretzels and language policing. Which is part of the point: they wield massive amounts of power when they language keeps shifting.

Don't forget cizgender. You can't identify as this. You are identified as it. — Paul Peace 🟣⚪️🟢 (@NoCisgender) September 25, 2024

And this writer believes 'cisgender' is a slur, because it's always used only in the context of smearing straight people.

Not sure I'd want care from a clinic that doesn't know the difference between female and male. — Allamarine (@Allamarine) September 25, 2024

Woke ideology is infiltrating health care.

And it's going to do untold damage to patients, including get people killed.

At my former hospital, we had to stop calling mothers mothers and call them birthing parents instead. For the sake of 0.00001% of the population who might get their fee fees hurt. — em lafleur 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 Non-compliant Woman (@Skyjudge4NFL) September 25, 2024

Ah, yes. We all know we celebrate 'Birthing Persons' Day' in May.

Mayo Clinic recently added Martine Rothblatt to its board of directors https://t.co/oRJQMANHeu pic.twitter.com/ZbODrltzdm — Wesley Yang (@wesyang) September 25, 2024

Explains a lot.

If pregnancy is not exclusively within the domain of what it is to be female, then nothing is.



You might as well just scrap the words and concept of female and male from our lexicon and culture.



In Categories, Aristotle proposed that all objects have a substance that, as… https://t.co/DtElqJPDpw — Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) September 26, 2024

The post continues:

In Categories, Aristotle proposed that all objects have a substance that, as George Lakoff put it, "make the thing what it is, and without which it would be not that kind of thing.” Pregnancy is one of those things that make a female a female. That this drivel of misplaced compassion can be found on a Mayo Clinic website tells us how close we are to just tearing down the entire edifice of science and philosophy

Remember when the Left said we needed to 'smash the patriarchy'?

They have smashed women instead, and let delusional men erase us.

A demonic delusion. Never trust your loved ones to a medical institution that caters to this mental insanity. https://t.co/7FKobRpuZT — JamieRJN (@JamieRJN) September 26, 2024

Never.

Pregnancy in humans *IS* an exclusively female experience. If a clinic believes in male pregnancies, stay away from it.



We are living in strange times. https://t.co/LiPP5d1Np9 — Supernova (@One_Supernova) September 25, 2024

What kind of gynecological care can women expect from the Mayo Clinic if they think men can get pregnant?

In other news, the Mayo clinic has a bad case of DEI cancer. https://t.co/XfGa1RjioL — Rebel Capitalist Pro (@RebelCapPro) September 26, 2024

It's terminal.