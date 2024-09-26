CNBC Host DEMOLISHES Kamala Fanboy Mark Cuban in Back-and-Forth About Her 'Job' as...
Follow the Science or Something: Mayo Clinic Blog Says Pregnancy Isn't an 'Exclusively Female Phenomenon'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on September 26, 2024
ImgFlip

This writer has never been a feminist, but she's definitely turning into a TERF and will wear that title proudly if the alternative is allowing radical trans activists to erase women, invade our safe spaces, and turn us into second class citizens.

The Left loves to tell the Right to 'follow the science'. Right up until the science is inconvenient for their political agenda, that is.

Take the Mayo Clinic, for example. It was once one of the most highly-regarded health care providers in the U.S., if not the world.

How the mighty have fallen.

We can tell you without a shadow of a doubt it is, in fact, an exclusively female phenomenon.

Men don't have uteruses. Men don't have periods. don't get pregnant. Men don't give birth.

Women who 'identify' as men are women.

Period. End of story.

It's nothing but logic pretzels and language policing. Which is part of the point: they wield massive amounts of power when they language keeps shifting.

And this writer believes 'cisgender' is a slur, because it's always used only in the context of smearing straight people.

Woke ideology is infiltrating health care.

And it's going to do untold damage to patients, including get people killed.

Ah, yes. We all know we celebrate 'Birthing Persons' Day' in May.

Explains a lot.

The post continues:

In Categories, Aristotle proposed that all objects have a substance that, as George Lakoff put it, "make the thing what it is, and without which it would be not that kind of thing.”

Pregnancy is one of those things that make a female a female. 

That this drivel of misplaced compassion can be found on a Mayo Clinic website tells us how close we are to just tearing down the entire edifice of science and philosophy

Remember when the Left said we needed to 'smash the patriarchy'? 

They have smashed women instead, and let delusional men erase us.

Never.

What kind of gynecological care can women expect from the Mayo Clinic if they think men can get pregnant?

It's terminal.

