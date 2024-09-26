Her Values HAVE NOT CHANGED: Stephen Gutowski Reminds People Kamala Harris Supported San...
Dr. Birx FINALLY Admits What We All Knew YEARS AGO: 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve' Was a MASSIVE LIE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 26, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Stop us if you've heard this before: a government official says something, insists it's true or in our best interest (despite everyone knowing it's bull), and -- only years later -- admits his or her critics were actually right.

Like Joe Biden and the 'Inflation Reduction Act'. We all knew it was a climate bill masquerading as economic policy, and now Biden's admitted as much.

It happens far more often than it should.

This one, however, is exceptionally maddening because we knew way back in 2020 that lockdowns were 1) unnecessary and 2) did more harm than good.

But here's Deborah Birx admitting 'two weeks to flatten the curve' was a lie, meant to buy her time to find the 'data' to implement harsher, longer lockdowns:

The post quotes from her book (emphasis added):

On Monday and Tuesday [March 9th and 10th, 2020]…we worked simultaneously to develop the flatten-the-curve guidance I hoped to present to the vice president at week’s end. Getting buy-in on the simple mitigation measures every American could take was just the first step leading to longer and more aggressive interventions. We had to make these palatable to the administration by avoiding the obvious appearance of a full Italian lockdown. …  No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of a two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it. Fifteen Days to Slow the Spread was a start, but I knew it would be just that. I didn’t have the numbers in front of me yet to make the case for extending it longer, but I had two weeks to get them.

HA! CNN Reporter Gets WAAAY More Than She Asks for Asking Young Boy to Describe Kamala in 1 Word (Watch)
Sam J.
She's an awful person. Along with Anthony Fauci, they did untold damage to people.

And let people like Birx upend our lives for months.

Because telling the truth was a one-way ticket to obscurity.

It's no different.

And there should be consequences -- legal or otherwise -- for doing this.

No. No amnesty. No forgiveness.

Accountability. NOW.

All of this.

So weird.

Perfectly stated.

They'd still implement lockdowns if they thought they could get away with it.

We noticed the lack of shame and remorse, too.

