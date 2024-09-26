Dr. Birx FINALLY Admits What We All Knew YEARS AGO: 'Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve' Was a MASSIVE LIE

Stop us if you've heard this before: a government official says something, insists it's true or in our best interest (despite everyone knowing it's bull), and -- only years later -- admits his or her critics were actually right.

Like Joe Biden and the 'Inflation Reduction Act'. We all knew it was a climate bill masquerading as economic policy, and now Biden's admitted as much.

It happens far more often than it should.

This one, however, is exceptionally maddening because we knew way back in 2020 that lockdowns were 1) unnecessary and 2) did more harm than good.

But here's Deborah Birx admitting 'two weeks to flatten the curve' was a lie, meant to buy her time to find the 'data' to implement harsher, longer lockdowns:

Deborah Birx from her memoir, explaining how "two weeks to flatten the curve" was just marketing for harsh, months-long lockdowns that she was really planning:



"On Monday and Tuesday [March 9th and 10th, 2020]…we worked simultaneously to develop the flatten-the-curve guidance I… — Kevin Bass PhD MS (@kevinnbass) September 26, 2024

The post quotes from her book (emphasis added):

On Monday and Tuesday [March 9th and 10th, 2020]…we worked simultaneously to develop the flatten-the-curve guidance I hoped to present to the vice president at week’s end. Getting buy-in on the simple mitigation measures every American could take was just the first step leading to longer and more aggressive interventions. We had to make these palatable to the administration by avoiding the obvious appearance of a full Italian lockdown. … No sooner had we convinced the Trump administration to implement our version of a two-week shutdown than I was trying to figure out how to extend it. Fifteen Days to Slow the Spread was a start, but I knew it would be just that. I didn’t have the numbers in front of me yet to make the case for extending it longer, but I had two weeks to get them.

She's an awful person. Along with Anthony Fauci, they did untold damage to people.

What we knew at the start was that people would get it. “Flatten the curve” never meant that fewer people would get it. The plan was to avoid a huge spike of cases, overwhelming hospitals & doctors.



We knew this. Then promptly forgot it about 2 weeks later. — Political Sock (@politicalsock) September 26, 2024

And let people like Birx upend our lives for months.

Why is that so many the Left lionized turned out to have been lying? — Andrea E (@AAC0519) September 26, 2024

Because telling the truth was a one-way ticket to obscurity.

She admits to deliberately misleading the POTUS during a national emergency.



How is this different from a general lying to the POTUS about battleground status, etc?



Surely this is illegal. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) September 26, 2024

It's no different.

And there should be consequences -- legal or otherwise -- for doing this.

Those monsters were making it up on the fly all along, lying about the origin of the virus, denying the efficacy of early therapeutics, ignoring the consequences of lockdowns, then lying about the jab.

NO AMNESTY — Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 26, 2024

No. No amnesty. No forgiveness.

Accountability. NOW.

No matter what anyone thinks about gun ownership, the above is a nutshell is conceptually why gun owners adamantly oppose gun control. The others are always planning the next step. Let them in, and it’s just the beginning. — Hbrd Corgi (@Hbrd21) September 26, 2024

All of this.

Weirdly something they said in Britain and Australia all at the same time?



Anyone might suspect they were reading & obeying the same globalist script.



All for a virus that had a .007% case fatality if you were under 70…the flu was similar… — teeceee (@TConcaig60754) September 26, 2024

So weird.

The casual totalitarian lie

Falsehood as strategy

Success of the lie

As accomplishment

Done and then revealed without shame

"Everyone does it"https://t.co/tXKALl5Xwy — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) September 26, 2024

Perfectly stated.

Whether she willfully misled the admin or not, ANYONE who believed that this was only going to be 2 weeks should be confined to a mental institution with no hope of release. https://t.co/N4fZGeCNEa — the other guy (@crankyuncle2) September 26, 2024

They'd still implement lockdowns if they thought they could get away with it.

The amount of damage this women did to kids missing out on sports and social life. The lockdowns accelerated all of woke gender mania insanity, she admits she lied to pull it off, and she has zero shame or remorse. https://t.co/9pUn0A6lNw — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) September 26, 2024

We noticed the lack of shame and remorse, too.