With Israel Kicking the SNOT Out of Hezbollah, Western Nations Demand They Go Easy on the Terrorists

The global Left haven't met a terrorist organization they don't love and support.

Since October of last year, Hezbollah has joined Hamas in firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel. Back in July, Hezbollah rockets hit a soccer field in the northern Israeli community of Druze. The victims were mostly children just playing soccer.

The global Left was pretty tight-lipped following that atrocity, but they sure got their panties in a twist over the last couple of weeks now that Israel has -- quite literally in some cases -- neutered Hezbollah with exploding pagers and targeted airstrikes.

Now the U.S. and others are desperate for a ceasefire (weird how that only happens when Israel is winning).

Here's a joint statement from Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron:

Breaking: Biden and Macron issue a joint statement demanding a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.



Why does this statement not mention Hezbollah once? Why wasn't this issued at any point during the past 11 months when Hezbollah shot over 9,000 rockets at Israel? pic.twitter.com/SoihnZjCtZ — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) September 26, 2024

We absolutely love the framing on this, portraying it as a war on Lebanon and not the Hezbollah terrorists who have been carpet bombing Israel for the better part of a year.

Biden & Macron: 2 of the WEAKEST 'men' on Earth. Macron, an antisemite, afraid of France's Muslims. Biden, trying to win over Arabs for Dems in Nov. & bitter toward Bibi for not listening to him. Biden enriched IRAN. There wouldn't be a risk of regional war w/out Biden/HARRIS. — ConservativeDame (@Oliver_Murray15) September 26, 2024

The region was quiet when Trump was president.

Just sayin'.

As if Israel hasn’t given 11 months to France and US for “diplomacy” while Hezbollah continue to fire missiles into dense pop area that aim at mass casualties. If you can’t see through that the ceasefire is for those Islamic Republic sympathizers to prevent Israel from winning… — async_ (@bedsareburning5) September 26, 2024

Bingo. It's an attempt by western nations to give Hezbollah time to regroup and strengthen their attacks on Israel. Nothing more.

If the Left really wanted peace, they'd let Israel decimate Hamas.

But the Left hates Jews and Israel more than the love peace.

The west cant help even themselves. Grateful for what support we get, especially from the US. But more and more we will be on our own as the west becomes suicidally confused. The region does not understand what living with an unconstrained Israel will be like. — Elie Cohen كامل أمين ثابت (@ManInDamascus) September 26, 2024

It really is a suicidal confusion that's infected the west.

Only when Israel fights back and is winning. They were fine with Israel being bombarded nightly with hundreds of missiles. Israel is not allowed to win a war, just take the abuse and live with it. Surrender to whomever is trying to destroy them. That's what a ceasefire would be. — Susan Emmi (@SusanEmmi) September 26, 2024

The timing of this statement confirms that they're only doing it because Israel is winning.

And the Left somehow thinks that's unfair to the terrorists.

Israel is on the verge of eliminating a terrorist group that’s killed many US citizens, and which threatens and hates the west.



With Hizbollah leadership decimated and the group about to be wiped out, after ignoring them firing 1000s of missiles into Israel, these leftist… https://t.co/JnInOGHKB1 — Joe Lonsdale (@JTLonsdale) September 26, 2024

The post continues:

With Hizbollah leadership decimated and the group about to be wiped out, after ignoring them firing 1000s of missiles into Israel, these leftist surrender-monkeys have the gall?!! Israel must stay the course and finish the job - eliminate their arsenal and wipe out the bad guys ASAP.

ASAP.

And so strange that a cease fire was only demanded after Israel began to really fight back. https://t.co/RThTFX6oTw — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) September 26, 2024

So, so strange.

The betrayals of Israel by the Biden-Harris Administration are coming fast and furious. Right on the heels of the Biden-Harris Administration's announcement of the expansion of its arms embargo against Israel to include an intelligence embargo, it announces with the leader of the… https://t.co/NyLK019d5K — Adam Mossoff (@AdamMossoff) September 26, 2024

It's a shameful betrayal of one of our closest allies and the only bastion of democracy and liberty in the Middle East.

Biden never asked that Hezbollah stop firing rockets at Israel. After a YEAR of being shot at, Israel finally had enough. Now Biden is suddenly demanding a ceasefire. This is an unacceptable way to treat our only ally in the M.E. Absolutely disgraceful. https://t.co/gwJzCcQ9W3 — SwallowThePill KPSS 🟥 (@pill_swallow) September 26, 2024

It's embarassing and very disgraceful.

It's that simple. We hope Israel tells them to go pound sand.