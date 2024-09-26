The World Turns a Blind Eye to Iran's Hypocrisy
With Israel Kicking the SNOT Out of Hezbollah, Western Nations Demand They Go Easy on the Terrorists

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 26, 2024
ImgFlip

The global Left haven't met a terrorist organization they don't love and support.

Since October of last year, Hezbollah has joined Hamas in firing rockets indiscriminately into Israel. Back in July, Hezbollah rockets hit a soccer field in the northern Israeli community of Druze. The victims were mostly children just playing soccer.

The global Left was pretty tight-lipped following that atrocity, but they sure got their panties in a twist over the last couple of weeks now that Israel has -- quite literally in some cases -- neutered Hezbollah with exploding pagers and targeted airstrikes.

Now the U.S. and others are desperate for a ceasefire (weird how that only happens when Israel is winning).

Here's a joint statement from Biden and French president Emmanuel Macron:

We absolutely love the framing on this, portraying it as a war on Lebanon and not the Hezbollah terrorists who have been carpet bombing Israel for the better part of a year.

The region was quiet when Trump was president.

Just sayin'.

Bingo. It's an attempt by western nations to give Hezbollah time to regroup and strengthen their attacks on Israel. Nothing more.

If the Left really wanted peace, they'd let Israel decimate Hamas.

But the Left hates Jews and Israel more than the love peace.

It really is a suicidal confusion that's infected the west.

The timing of this statement confirms that they're only doing it because Israel is winning.

And the Left somehow thinks that's unfair to the terrorists.

The post continues:

With Hizbollah leadership decimated and the group about to be wiped out, after ignoring them firing 1000s of missiles into Israel, these leftist surrender-monkeys have the gall?!!

Israel must stay the course and finish the job - eliminate their arsenal and wipe out the bad guys ASAP.

ASAP.

So, so strange.

It's a shameful betrayal of one of our closest allies and the only bastion of democracy and liberty in the Middle East.

It's embarassing and very disgraceful.

It's that simple. We hope Israel tells them to go pound sand.

Tags: HEZBOLLAH ISRAEL JOE BIDEN WAR EMMANUEL MACRON

