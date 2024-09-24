Thread Highlights DEADLY Consequences of Kamala Harris' Weak Stance on Immigration and Sanctuary Cities

This thread is so maddening. Kamala Harris has a soft spot for illegal immigrants and sanctuary cities, and she's soft-on-crime.

Those stances have awful, deadly, consequences.

In 2010 Kamala Harris was running for Attorney General.



Her democratic opponent called her out on her support for sanctuary laws and the role they played in a brutal murder.



Instead of disavowing sanctuary laws, she delivered classic Kamala word salad.



🧵 pic.twitter.com/k7rrK9K9Ak — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 24, 2024

In 2008 Edwin Ramos used an AK-47 to slaughter 49-year old Anthony Bologna and his sons Michael, 20 and Matthew, 16.



Ramos was an illegal immigrant who should've never been in the country to begin with.



But Kamala Harris and sanctuary laws left Ramos free to kill. pic.twitter.com/860Jy8Li5j — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 24, 2024

And three people lost their lives.

It's not a stretch to say the Bolognas would be alive today but for Kamala and sanctuary laws.



Ramos had been arrested months before he killed the Bolognas, but Kamala Harris "decided not to file charges" according to this 2008 Associated Press report still live on NBC News. pic.twitter.com/06d5yISaPO — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 24, 2024

When Donald Trump brought Ramos up, the media "fact checkers" swung into motion to defend Kamala.



But again, according to AP: "Ramos had been arrested at least three times before the shooting and evaded deportation, largely because of San Francisco's sanctuary status." pic.twitter.com/ONYkpp9wyn — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 24, 2024

Making matters worse, not only did Kamala Harris not arrest and turn Edwin Ramos over for deportation when she had the chance, she REFUSED to seek the death penalty for Ramos after he murdered and innocent man and his two sons. pic.twitter.com/VSHNrxmE3a — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 24, 2024

Kamala Harris's support for sanctuary city laws - and the deadly consequences of those laws - is not something Donald Trump invented. https://t.co/79kGiyfmoY — Alberto E. Martinez (@albertemartinez) September 24, 2024

This is who Kamala Harris is. This is what she believes.

She will prioritize illegal immigrants and violent criminals over the innocent victims and their families. It's disqualifying. Utterly disqualifying.