ESCALATION: Pentagon Sending Additional Troops to Middle East As Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions Increase

Hoo boy.

We don't know what else to say except the Biden-Harris administration is a complete and utter failure on foreign policy.

The Pentagon will be sending additional troops to the Middle East as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate. Mind you, Hezbollah (along with Hamas) have been launching rockets indiscriminately into Israel for months and Israel retaliated by blowing up Hezbollah pagers and targeted strikes on weapons caches.

BREAKING: The U.S. will send additional troops to the Middle East amid escalation between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Pentagon says. https://t.co/9k2y9my8Nm — The Associated Press (@AP) September 23, 2024

More from the AP:

The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said Monday. Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The U.S. currently has about 40,000 troops in the region. “In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region. But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics.”

There are 40,000 troops in the region, but Kamala Harris said we had no troops in active war zones (she was lying. again).

Oh no. There goes Michigan for Kamala… — Nick (@Nickster0188) September 23, 2024

Good. Trump can fix things in the Middle East.

What do you mean more? Harris said no troops were in any area of conflict currently 🙄 — Gimme3Steps (@TheSouthGAJohn) September 23, 2024

Yeah, no one bought that B.S. line.

A vote for Kamala is a vote for war. — 🇺🇸 Hakim 🇺🇸 (@kareemjeanjr) September 23, 2024

Well, she did secure the Cheney endorsement, so this tracks.

I thought the VP said there's no US soldier in any active war zone, but they're saying "additional". — N_Ikay_ (@n_ikay_) September 23, 2024

And the AP won't ever follow up on this.

they going to build another bridge? — Dennis (Redacted) ¯\_( ツ)_/¯ (@grumpy_veteran) September 23, 2024

Or a useless pier.

They sure did.

Someone should tell Kamala.

Working tirelessly, I see. https://t.co/4jZg91mteV — A. Philip Randolph Childress (@nickadamsweb) September 23, 2024

So tirelessly.

That thing Kamala Harris says hasn't happened since she and Biden took office is going to happen again. https://t.co/4KTL49Re41 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) September 23, 2024

Amazing how that keeps happening.

We're looking.

Here we go. Just like I said. War will break out. People will die. Kamala will lose the election. https://t.co/YMsksIaCwH — TUWA (@TuWangVillain) September 23, 2024

Looks like you were correct, for better and worse.