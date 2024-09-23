Like All Good Commies, AOC Calls for Government to 'Rein in' the Media...
ESCALATION: Pentagon Sending Additional Troops to Middle East As Israeli-Hezbollah Tensions Increase

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on September 23, 2024
Sarah D.

Hoo boy.

We don't know what else to say except the Biden-Harris administration is a complete and utter failure on foreign policy.

The Pentagon will be sending additional troops to the Middle East as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah escalate. Mind you, Hezbollah (along with Hamas) have been launching rockets indiscriminately into Israel for months and Israel retaliated by blowing up Hezbollah pagers and targeted strikes on weapons caches.

More from the AP:

The U.S. is sending additional troops to the Middle East in response to a sharp spike in violence between Israel and Hezbollah forces in Lebanon that has raised the risk of a greater regional war, the Pentagon said Monday.

Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder would provide no details on how many additional forces or what they would be tasked to do. The U.S. currently has about 40,000 troops in the region.

“In light of increased tension in the Middle East and out of an abundance of caution, we are sending a small number of additional U.S. military personnel forward to augment our forces that are already in the region. But for operational security reasons, I’m not going to comment on or provide specifics.”

There are 40,000 troops in the region, but Kamala Harris said we had no troops in active war zones (she was lying. again).

Good. Trump can fix things in the Middle East.

Yeah, no one bought that B.S. line.

Well, she did secure the Cheney endorsement, so this tracks.

And the AP won't ever follow up on this.

Or a useless pier.

They sure did.

Someone should tell Kamala.

So tirelessly.

Amazing how that keeps happening.

We're looking.

Looks like you were correct, for better and worse.

