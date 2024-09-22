DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets CLOBBERED by Science Instead

If you're in the same generation as this writer, you'll remember the old 8-bit 'Oregon Trail' game. And you'll remember the frustration you felt when everyone in your party died of dysentery.

Thankfully, we've come a long way since the days of the Oregon Trail and we know things like clean water are very important to staying healthy and stopping the spread of disease.

Yet here are some people trying to make 'raw water' a thing.

Yeah, don't do this.

Any experienced hiker/camper/outdoorsman will tell you NOT to do this on a regular basis. ALWAYS filter “raw” water. — Douglas Dunklin (@DougDunklin) September 22, 2024

Listen to the experienced outdoorsmen.

Do you know how many animals pee in that water? I grew up in the Smokies - you don’t EVER drink the water unfiltered in the mountains. What a flaming idiot. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) September 22, 2024

EVER.

The brain eating amoeba already got him, guys. — Reddit Lies (@reddit_lies) September 22, 2024

This made us chuckle.

This is some Unfiltered™ Untreated™ stupidity. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) September 22, 2024

It sure is.

Raw Stupidity, even.

Known colloquially as “colonoscopy prep” 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) September 22, 2024

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Spring water is rain filtered thru all the animal feces & urine & rotting corpses in the wild before it bubbles to the surface and becomes a lovely stream.



This is why modern, civilized people don't drink "raw water" like frigging Neanderthal living in 140K BC.@TheMiddleborne — Sharkman (@Sharkman1963) September 22, 2024

This writer will never understand people who look around at a world full of modern conveniences and clean food/water supplies and say: 'Nah, we need to turn the dial back on all this. Let's wash our clothes by hand and drink unfiltered water from the creek behind the house!'

It’s all good until one microbe slips in and gives you the s**ts.



The greatest accomplishment of modern society is drinkable water. — WoodyTresselUrbanDay (@WW_Hayes) September 22, 2024

It really is.

Cholera has entered the chat

Dysentery has entered the chat

Typhoid has entered the chat

E. Coli has entered the chat — History-Actual (@T00ManyCommies) September 22, 2024

Bingo.

My dude, take microbiology, specifically the units about parasites. You will not be drinking “raw water” after that. — Jan Galt (@chump24042266) September 22, 2024

No, you will not be.

“Microbe rich”

That’s the problem dips**t, you’re going to get parasites https://t.co/gCinap2Yy8 — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) September 22, 2024

ALL the parasites.

Bingo.

Even running mountain stream water frequently contains bacteria that will leave you laying on the bathroom floor praying for death. https://t.co/xl81fMgHSz — MechFrog (@TheMechFrog) September 22, 2024

It sure will.

This is what happens when you take Oregon Trail out of the schools. https://t.co/zzy88uzl7n — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) September 22, 2024

It sure is.

Did cholera write this tweet https://t.co/RhCJEm0ZtU — Hereward the Woke (@BamaExpat) September 22, 2024

Sure sounds like it.

Seriously. This is a bad idea that can make you very, very sick.