Mark Levin: 'Evisceration of Our Constitutional Rights' Would Follow 'An Economic Catastro...
He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY...
House Speaker Mike Johnson Lists Things 'Democrats Last Week Voted AGAINST'
What's She AFRAID OF? Cowardly Kamala Harris Is First POTUS Candidate to Skip...
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to...
Mr. Mind-Your-Own-Business Tim Walz: 'In Soviet America, Politics Are Into YOU!'
Fox News: Harris Has Yet to Do Formal Press Conference Since Emerging As...
And Now, He's DEAD: Winsome Earle-Sears Takes Tim Walz APART Lie-By-Obvious-LIE in Brutal,...
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite...
This May Be Kamala's Most Blatant, BS-Filled Lie EVER (That She's Told Eleventy...
'B**ch PLEASE': Lefty Influencer HUMILIATES Herself Making THIS Claim About Trump and the...
Mike Lee DISMANTLES Kamala's Entire Campaign in POWERFUL Thread About What Just ONE...
EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious...

DUDE, WTF!? Guy Says Drinking 'Raw Water' Is Better for Your Health, Gets CLOBBERED by Science Instead

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on September 22, 2024
ImgFlip

If you're in the same generation as this writer, you'll remember the old 8-bit 'Oregon Trail' game. And you'll remember the frustration you felt when everyone in your party died of dysentery.

Advertisement

Thankfully, we've come a long way since the days of the Oregon Trail and we know things like clean water are very important to staying healthy and stopping the spread of disease.

Yet here are some people trying to make 'raw water' a thing.

Yeah, don't do this.

Listen to the experienced outdoorsmen.

EVER.

This made us chuckle.

It sure is.

Raw Stupidity, even.

Laughed. Out. Loud.

Recommended

You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

This writer will never understand people who look around at a world full of modern conveniences and clean food/water supplies and say: 'Nah, we need to turn the dial back on all this. Let's wash our clothes by hand and drink unfiltered water from the creek behind the house!'

It really is.

Bingo.

No, you will not be.

ALL the parasites.

Advertisement

Bingo.

It sure will.

It sure is.

Sure sounds like it.

Seriously. This is a bad idea that can make you very, very sick.

Tags: OREGON STUPID WATER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead
Amy Curtis
NAILED It! Megyn Kelly SCHOOLING A*S-CLOWN on Lawfare Aimed at Trump is Quite Simply GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
REALLY? LOL! Kamala's Terrible, Horrible, Very BAD Oprah Interview Was Even WORSE Than We Thought (Watch)
Sam J.
He's Gone: Clueless Joe Gets Confused With the Indian PM
FuzzyChimp
EPIC --> Woman Featured During Oprah Town Hall Who Endorsed Kamala Has Hilarious Change of HEART (Watch)
Sam J.
BOOM: J.K. Rowling's Thread Shows Exactly Why Chief Executive of Scotland Deserves to Be Fired
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Mad Bro? Dem Whines About Clarence Thomas' New RV, Gets MOCKED MERCILESSLY Instead Amy Curtis
Advertisement