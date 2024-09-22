LYING LIAR WHO LIES: Watch Kamala Harris Spread a Boatload of Misinformation About...
He's LOVIN' It: John Fetterman Praises Israel's Latest Attacks Against Hezbollah (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on September 22, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

John Fetterman is a die-hard supporter of Israel. He was one of the few Democrats to praise Israel's brilliant and devastating attack using exploding pagers, and one of the few Democrat allies Israel has in this Congress.

So it's no surprise Fetterman went on 'Meet the Press' today and kept being awesome when it comes to Israel:

Heh.

Lots of Lefties are gonna be whining about this when they get done with Sunday brunch.

Here's a few who are peeved:

You mad bro?

Yeah, they're mad. (Also, 70,000? That's a lie).

Good. Cope and seethe.

Sam J.
They tried the FA stage, and now they're in the FO stage.

And we're here for it.

He absolutely is.

This writer isn't ashamed to admit she likes John Fetterman.

This will never not be funny.

And appropriate.

They really should.

They won't, but they should.

