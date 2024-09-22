He's LOVIN' It: John Fetterman Praises Israel's Latest Attacks Against Hezbollah (WATCH)

John Fetterman is a die-hard supporter of Israel. He was one of the few Democrats to praise Israel's brilliant and devastating attack using exploding pagers, and one of the few Democrat allies Israel has in this Congress.

So it's no surprise Fetterman went on 'Meet the Press' today and kept being awesome when it comes to Israel:

WATCH: Sen. John Fetterman says he “absolutely” supports the new wave of attacks against Hezbollah, which are widely believed to be conducted by Israel, including the pager blasts in Lebanon.@SenFettermanPA: “I absolutely support that and in fact if anything I love it.” pic.twitter.com/chmxaK8cgc — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 22, 2024

Heh.

Lots of Lefties are gonna be whining about this when they get done with Sunday brunch.

Here's a few who are peeved:

@SenFettermanPA loves when brown babies are killed In Gaza and the Middle East. That’s scary — adam mitchell (@adammit35891312) September 22, 2024

You mad bro?

So you have Fetterman and Graham on, TWO genocide supporters and Israel lobby bribe-takers, and no voice for the 70,000 mass-murdered Palestinian women and children. Can you have less integrity? — Jeebus Crispy (@CrispyJeebus) September 22, 2024

Yeah, they're mad. (Also, 70,000? That's a lie).

Good. Cope and seethe.

Hezbollah made a mistake for going against Israel — CarSteve (@CarTechSteve) September 22, 2024

They tried the FA stage, and now they're in the FO stage.

And we're here for it.

Fetterman is the best when it comes to Israel's right to defend itself even if it means going on the offense. — mitzi snowden (@mitzisnowden) September 22, 2024

He absolutely is.

Love this. Dude is growing on me. — A. C. Miller (@see081480) September 22, 2024

This writer isn't ashamed to admit she likes John Fetterman.

This will never not be funny.

And appropriate.

@SenFettermanPA supports Israel in their war against terrorism in Gaza and Lebanon.



And he doesn't apologize for it.



Other politicians in Washington should follow his lead and exhibit moral clarity at this moment. https://t.co/nUe8cB7Phh — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) September 22, 2024

They really should.

They won't, but they should.