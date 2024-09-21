Your Betters Have Spoken: 'Let Them Eat Bugs'
BRING IT ON: Trump Vows to End Sanctuary Cities Using 'Full Weight' of Federal Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on September 21, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Donald Trump spoke in North Carolina today, and announced he would use the 'full weight' of the federal government to crack down on sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE and Border Patrol.

WATCH:

The post reads:


"I will ask Congress to pass a law OUTLAWING Sanctuary Cities nationwide and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with ICE and Border Patrol."

GOOD. Sanctuary cities should absolutely be outlawed.

They violate federal immigration laws.

They absolutely should be.

The Left loves to say no one is above the law.

Well, here's a chance for them to prove they really believe that.

There's a reason George Soros focused so much on prosecutorial races. They have a lot of power over law enforcement, elections, and other things.

Getting rid of the bad prosecutors is a must.

It MUST happen.

