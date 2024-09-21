BRING IT ON: Trump Vows to End Sanctuary Cities Using 'Full Weight' of Federal Government

Donald Trump spoke in North Carolina today, and announced he would use the 'full weight' of the federal government to crack down on sanctuary cities that refuse to cooperate with ICE and Border Patrol.

WATCH:

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Today, I am announcing a new plan to end ALL Sanctuary Cities in North Carolina and across the country. As soon as I take office, we will immediately surge federal law enforcement to every city that is failing to turn over criminal aliens."



"I will ask Congress… pic.twitter.com/DlzW0GBgBC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 21, 2024

The post reads:



"I will ask Congress to pass a law OUTLAWING Sanctuary Cities nationwide and we will bring down the full weight of the federal government on any jurisdiction that refuses to cooperate with ICE and Border Patrol."

GOOD. Sanctuary cities should absolutely be outlawed.

They violate federal immigration laws.

Sanctuary cities aid and abet invaders of America and Trump is right, they must be shut down and city officials who pursue such policy must be prosecuted. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) September 21, 2024

They absolutely should be.

This is amazing!! Sanctuary states and cities need to be outlawed. They can't just disregard federal law without consequences. — Alexandra IFBAP (@Alexandra282072) September 21, 2024

The Left loves to say no one is above the law.

Well, here's a chance for them to prove they really believe that.

This is why I am voting for Dan Bishop for Attorney General.



He will follow through with this policy in North Carolina. — Margo (@MargoinWNC) September 21, 2024

There's a reason George Soros focused so much on prosecutorial races. They have a lot of power over law enforcement, elections, and other things.

Getting rid of the bad prosecutors is a must.

It MUST happen.