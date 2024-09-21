What Voter Integrity? AZ Court Rules 98,000 Unconfirmed Citizens Can Vote Full Ballot
Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As Endorsement of Project 2025

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on September 21, 2024
meme

There are few purveyors of misinformation more shameless than the Kamala's Wins X account. We told you earlier today about their brag that Kamala was endorsed by the IRS (cause everyone loves taxes).

In short, they're awful.

But here they are, doubling down on their awfulness and revealing how arrogantly stupid they really are.

Seriously?

There's a date in the lower right hand corner of the video. It is from 2016.

They sure do suck.

That's all they do.

They apparently did not.

It's like breathing for them.

What brains?

It sure is.

And not one media outlet will fact check them.

They do this because they can get away with it.

A complete and total lie.

They've got him this time!

They sure are.

Absolutely brilliant work here, Kamala. 

