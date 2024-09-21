Kamala's LIES: Pro-Harris Account Thinks They Can Pass Old Clip of Rubio As Endorsement of Project 2025

There are few purveyors of misinformation more shameless than the Kamala's Wins X account. We told you earlier today about their brag that Kamala was endorsed by the IRS (cause everyone loves taxes).

In short, they're awful.

But here they are, doubling down on their awfulness and revealing how arrogantly stupid they really are.

BREAKING: In a stunning leak, Senator Marco Rubio just admitted that any Trump Presidency would lean heavily into the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 plans. Retweet so every American sees this leaked clip.pic.twitter.com/YBph8Om3Z7 — Kamala’s Wins (@harris_wins) September 20, 2024

Seriously?

There's a date in the lower right hand corner of the video. It is from 2016.

God, you suck at this, you drooling idiot. pic.twitter.com/LgNitBUnuF — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) September 21, 2024

They sure do suck.

This clip is from 2016 so more like Kamala’s Lies amirite — Rachel Bovard (@rachelbovard) September 21, 2024

That's all they do.

You see that 2016 in the bottom right corner? — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) September 20, 2024

They apparently did not.

What? He thanked Heritage for all they do, lying is so easy for you guys. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) September 21, 2024

It's like breathing for them.

Your brain is leaking, right out of your head. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 21, 2024

What brains?

Your desperation is showing. — JWF (@JammieWF) September 21, 2024

It sure is.

And not one media outlet will fact check them.

They do this because they can get away with it.

1) Not leaked, this is literally just a C-SPAN video.



2) This video is from 2016 when Rubio was still running in the GOP presidential primary — definitionally & temporally his comments could not have had anything to do with Project 2025.



So, this is a total lie, stem to stern. https://t.co/LdoetL9M1h — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 21, 2024

A complete and total lie.

A stunning leak (of a C-Span video) from 2016 where Trump’s opponent at the time is speaking 6 years before Project 2025 existed!



This proves it! https://t.co/jATzUDGU7D — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 21, 2024

They've got him this time!

1) He doesn’t mention Project 2025,

2) This is from 2016, before Project 2025 was conceived.



But we understand you’re a liar, Kamala, and you’re appealing to those who are ignorant & gullible. https://t.co/Ote3aGxCsT — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) September 21, 2024

They sure are.

I mean, if there is any organization that keeps recorded live events (from 2016) secret that it requires video getting leaked, it’s C-SPAN. https://t.co/iJbJXosght — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 21, 2024

Absolutely brilliant work here, Kamala.