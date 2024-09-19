GUESS WHICH ONES: DOJ Indicts Alaska Man for Threats to Harm Six SCOTUS Justices and THEIR Families

The Democratic Party's rhetoric targeting Republicans poses more than just a threat to Donald Trump. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the target of an assassination attempt in 2022 and the Supreme Court asked for more money for security because of increased threats. Chuck Schumer threatened conservative Justices, too.

And the Democrats do this knowing full well the intent of their words: to inflame people to harm Trump and Republicans. Two different Leftists tried to assassinate Donald Trump in the last two months. It's all on purpose.

And now here's news that the DOJ indicted an Alaska man for threatening to -- and we quote -- 'murder and torture' some of the Supreme Court Justices and their families.

The DOJ has indicted an Alaska man for threatening to “murder & torture…six U.S. Supreme Court Justices and some of their family members.” pic.twitter.com/PmSLxNMapj — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) September 19, 2024

More from Reuters:

An Alaska man has been arrested on charges that he threatened to assault, kidnap and murder six U.S. Supreme Court justices and some of their family members in online messages that contained violent and racist language.



Panos Anastasiou, 76, was arrested on Wednesday after prosecutors said he sent more than 465 messages to the Supreme Court through its website beginning in March 2023 that turned increasingly violent starting in January 2024.

The 22-count indictment, did not identify the justices or family members by name. But some appeared to belong to the court's 6-3 conservative majority. "Americans have no trust in you," Anastasiou allegedly wrote in one message on July 3, 2024, after the most recent term ended. "The internet is abuzz with Americans clamoring for your ASSASSINATIONS."



He pleaded not guilty during a court hearing in Anchorage on Wednesday. Anastasiou's lawyer declined to comment. The Supreme Court did not respond to requests for comment.

'Some' belonged to the conservative majority?

Ah, I wonder which six?!?! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 19, 2024

*raises hand*

We know which six! We know!

Were you able to determine which 6 Justices he targeted, and what inspired his threats? Seems relevant. — Dan Edmonson (@dansedmonson) September 19, 2024

If any of the court's Leftist Justices were targeted, this would be in the headlines.

Along with accusations blaming Trump for the threats.

We all know this.

Total mystery.

We may never figure it out.

Amazing how no one will mention them, isn't it?

And by 'amazing' we mean TOTALLY PREDICTABLE.

Just 6 random ones? No more specific information than that??? https://t.co/mtf6KYl4PH — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 19, 2024

Nope.

Reminder that all of this hypocrisy on rhetoric predated Trump and that the excuses were also used on Republicans before Trump. https://t.co/38MnyzPOaS — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) September 19, 2024

And it will continue long after Trump is out of office.

I suspect if it were the left side of the bench we'd be hearing the names... https://t.co/Ew4caa0yvj — Harambe-Actual, WebMD (@JuanEpstein67) September 19, 2024

It would be headline news for a week.

We'd get statements from Kamala Harris and other prominent Dems about how Trump needs to tone down the rhetoric, how this is a threat to the nation, etc.

The only truly shocking thing here is that the DOJ actually indicted this guy. It'll be interesting to see what prison time he gets, if any.

Here are some more details, that kind of confirm what we already knew:

DOJ announced an Alaska man has been charged for threatening to injure & kill six Supreme Court Justices & some of their family. None of the press releases nor court docs name the six, but docs indicate his threats were directed at Trump + likely at Thomas & Alito, among others. pic.twitter.com/710eIAxFBd — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 19, 2024

We're not shocked. At all.

The most racist person you’ll likely ever meet is a Liberal the moment Clarence Thomas is brought into the discussion https://t.co/ZY5SZ2ygoF pic.twitter.com/5GzXRvGEQx — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 19, 2024

The suspect's a real peach. Bet he's a blast at parties.

This is who the Left is.