GUESS WHICH ONES: DOJ Indicts Alaska Man for Threats to Harm Six SCOTUS Justices and THEIR Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on September 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The Democratic Party's rhetoric targeting Republicans poses more than just a threat to Donald Trump. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was the target of an assassination attempt in 2022 and the Supreme Court asked for more money for security because of increased threats. Chuck Schumer threatened conservative Justices, too.

And the Democrats do this knowing full well the intent of their words: to inflame people to harm Trump and Republicans. Two different Leftists tried to assassinate Donald Trump in the last two months. It's all on purpose.

And now here's news that the DOJ indicted an Alaska man for threatening to -- and we quote -- 'murder and torture' some of the Supreme Court Justices and their families.

More from Reuters:

An Alaska man has been arrested on charges that he threatened to assault, kidnap and murder six U.S. Supreme Court justices and some of their family members in online messages that contained violent and racist language.

Panos Anastasiou, 76, was arrested on Wednesday after prosecutors said he sent more than 465 messages to the Supreme Court through its website beginning in March 2023 that turned increasingly violent starting in January 2024.


The 22-count indictment, did not identify the justices or family members by name. But some appeared to belong to the court's 6-3 conservative majority.

"Americans have no trust in you," Anastasiou allegedly wrote in one message on July 3, 2024, after the most recent term ended. "The internet is abuzz with Americans clamoring for your ASSASSINATIONS."

He pleaded not guilty during a court hearing in Anchorage on Wednesday. Anastasiou's lawyer declined to comment. The Supreme Court did not respond to requests for comment.

'Some' belonged to the conservative majority?

*raises hand*

We know which six! We know!

If any of the court's Leftist Justices were targeted, this would be in the headlines.

Along with accusations blaming Trump for the threats.

We all know this.

Total mystery.

We may never figure it out.

Amazing how no one will mention them, isn't it?

And by 'amazing' we mean TOTALLY PREDICTABLE.

Nope.

And it will continue long after Trump is out of office.

It would be headline news for a week.

We'd get statements from Kamala Harris and other prominent Dems about how Trump needs to tone down the rhetoric, how this is a threat to the nation, etc.

The only truly shocking thing here is that the DOJ actually indicted this guy. It'll be interesting to see what prison time he gets, if any.

Here are some more details, that kind of confirm what we already knew:

We're not shocked. At all.

The suspect's a real peach. Bet he's a blast at parties.

This is who the Left is.

Tags: CLARENCE THOMAS DOJ DONALD TRUMP INDICTMENT SCOTUS SUPREME COURT

